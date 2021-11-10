2021 Third Quarter Financial Results: Presentation Material
11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
Consolidated Financial Results
Third Quarter, 2021
(November 10, 2021)
SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Motohiro Takeuchi, CFO
Representative Director & Managing Corporate Officer
Overview of CQ3, 2021 Financial Results
Sales and operating income (excluding the aluminum segment affected by the business transfer) in the third quarter increased by 15.9 billion yen and 0.1 billion yen from the second quarter respectively.
While sales of semiconductor-related products continued to be strong, soaring raw material prices and a decrease in automobile production due to a shortage of semiconductor supply were factors that pushed down our business performance. For fear that these negative factors may continue in the fourth quarter of 2021, we did not change the
Group's performance forecast for 2021 which we announced in
August 2021.
We executed the issuance of new shares and the secondary
offering of shares aiming to accelerate investment in our
growing businesses, and, at the same time, we improved
balance between liability and equity.
Summary (CQ2 (Apr.-Jun.), 2021 vs. CQ3 (Jul.-Sep.), 2021)
(Unit: Billions of Yen)
CQ2, 2021
CQ3, 2021
Increase/
decrease
Net sales
353.7
358.3
4.7
Operating income
26.8
24.4
-2.4
Non-operating income and
-1.6
-1.3
0.4
expenses, net
Ordinary income
25.1
23.1
-2.0
Extraordinary profit/loss
-38.7
-8.0
30.7
Income before income taxes
-13.5
15.1
28.6
Income taxes
-1.5
-8.5
-7.0
Net income
-15.0
6.6
21.7
Net income attributable to
-3.6
-3.6
0.0
non-controlling interests
Net income attributable to
-18.6
3.1
21.7
owners of the parent
EBITDA
56.3
52.9
-3.4
(Operating income + Depreciation expense +
Amortization of goodwill, etc.）
EBITDA margin%
15.9%
14.8%
-1.1p
Summary of Consolidated Sales and Operating
Income by Segment (CQ2, 2021 vs. CQ3, 2021)
(Unit: Billions of Yen)
CQ2, 2021
CQ3, 2021
Increase/decrease
Petrochemicals
Sales
69.5
74.4
5.0
7%
O.I.*
6.2
5.5
-0.7
-11%
Chemicals
Sales
45.4
48.9
3.5
8%
O.I.
5.8
5.8
0.1
1%
Electronics
Sales
27.7
33.9
6.2
22%
O.I.
3.8
4.3
0.5
14%
Inorganics
Sales
25.2
25.8
0.6
2%
O.I.
5.3
5.6
0.3
6%
Aluminum
Sales
25.2
13.9
-11.3
-45%
O.I.
3.3
0.8
-2.5
-75%
Showa Denko
Sales
160.6
161.4
0.8
1%
Materials
O.I.
5.0
6.0
0.9
19%
Others
Sales
5.5
5.2
-0.2
-5%
O.I.
-0.1
-0.1
-0.0
-
Adjustments
Sales
-5.3
-5.3
0.1
-
O.I.
-2.5
-3.6
-1.0
-
Total
Sales
353.7
358.3
4.7
1%
O.I.
26.8
24.4
-2.4
-9%
(*O.I: Operating income)
Consolidated Sales and Operating Income
by Segment (1) (CQ2, 2021 vs. CQ3, 2021)
Petrochemicals
(Unit: Billions of Yen)
CQ2,
CQ3,
Increase/
2021
2021
decrease
Sales
69.5
74.4
5.0
Operating
6.2
5.5
-0.7
Income
Olefins: sales and profit increased (market prices up
due to a rise in raw naphtha price)
Organic Chemicals: sales slightly increased, profit decreased (time lag between a rise in product prices and a rise in raw material prices)
SunAllomer Ltd.: Sales maintained at CQ2, 2021 level, profit decreased（time lag between a rise in product prices and a rise in naphtha price)
