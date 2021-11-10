Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Showa Denko K.K.
  News
  Summary
    4004   JP3368000000

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

(4004)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/09
2789 JPY   -1.06%
2021 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS : Presentation Material
PU
Consolidated Financial Results, Third Quarter, 2021
PU
2021 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements and summary
PU
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2021 Third Quarter Financial Results: Presentation Material

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
Consolidated Financial Results

Third Quarter, 2021

(November 10, 2021)

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Motohiro Takeuchi, CFO

Representative Director & Managing Corporate Officer

Overview of CQ3, 2021 Financial Results

  1. Sales and operating income (excluding the aluminum segment affected by the business transfer) in the third quarter increased by 15.9 billion yen and 0.1 billion yen from the second quarter respectively.
  2. While sales of semiconductor-related products continued to be strong, soaring raw material prices and a decrease in automobile production due to a shortage of semiconductor supply were factors that pushed down our business performance. For fear that these negative factors may continue in the fourth quarter of 2021, we did not change the
    Group's performance forecast for 2021 which we announced in
    August 2021.
  3. We executed the issuance of new shares and the secondary

offering of shares aiming to accelerate investment in our

growing businesses, and, at the same time, we improved

balance between liability and equity.

2

Summary (CQ2 (Apr.-Jun.), 2021 vs. CQ3 (Jul.-Sep.), 2021)

(Unit: Billions of Yen)

CQ2, 2021

CQ3, 2021

Increase/

decrease

Net sales

353.7

358.3

4.7

Operating income

26.8

24.4

-2.4

Non-operating income and

-1.6

-1.3

0.4

expenses, net

Ordinary income

25.1

23.1

-2.0

Extraordinary profit/loss

-38.7

-8.0

30.7

Income before income taxes

-13.5

15.1

28.6

Income taxes

-1.5

-8.5

-7.0

Net income

-15.0

6.6

21.7

Net income attributable to

-3.6

-3.6

0.0

non-controlling interests

Net income attributable to

-18.6

3.1

21.7

owners of the parent

EBITDA

56.3

52.9

-3.4

(Operating income + Depreciation expense +

Amortization of goodwill, etc.

EBITDA margin%

15.9%

14.8%

-1.1p

3

Summary of Consolidated Sales and Operating

Income by Segment (CQ2, 2021 vs. CQ3, 2021)

(Unit: Billions of Yen)

CQ2, 2021

CQ3, 2021

Increase/decrease

Petrochemicals

Sales

69.5

74.4

5.0

7%

O.I.*

6.2

5.5

-0.7

-11%

Chemicals

Sales

45.4

48.9

3.5

8%

O.I.

5.8

5.8

0.1

1%

Electronics

Sales

27.7

33.9

6.2

22%

O.I.

3.8

4.3

0.5

14%

Inorganics

Sales

25.2

25.8

0.6

2%

O.I.

5.3

5.6

0.3

6%

Aluminum

Sales

25.2

13.9

-11.3

-45%

O.I.

3.3

0.8

-2.5

-75%

Showa Denko

Sales

160.6

161.4

0.8

1%

Materials

O.I.

5.0

6.0

0.9

19%

Others

Sales

5.5

5.2

-0.2

-5%

O.I.

-0.1

-0.1

-0.0

-

Adjustments

Sales

-5.3

-5.3

0.1

-

O.I.

-2.5

-3.6

-1.0

-

Total

Sales

353.7

358.3

4.7

1%

O.I.

26.8

24.4

-2.4

-9%

4

(*O.I: Operating income)

Consolidated Sales and Operating Income

by Segment (1) (CQ2, 2021 vs. CQ3, 2021)

Petrochemicals

(Unit: Billions of Yen)

CQ2,

CQ3,

Increase/

2021

2021

decrease

Sales

69.5

74.4

5.0

Operating

6.2

5.5

-0.7

Income

Olefins: sales and profit increased (market prices up

due to a rise in raw naphtha price)

Organic Chemicals: sales slightly increased, profit decreased (time lag between a rise in product prices and a rise in raw material prices)

SunAllomer Ltd.: Sales maintained at CQ2, 2021 level, profit decreased time lag between a rise in product prices and a rise in naphtha price)

Chemicals

(Unit: Billions of Yen)

CQ2,

CQ3,

Increase/

2021

2021

Decrease

Sales

45.4

48.9

3.5

Operating

5.8

5.8

0.1

Income

Basic chemicals: sales increased, profit decreased

(shipment volumes up but cost up due to a rise in raw materials and fuel prices)

Electronic chemicals: sales and profit increased

(shipment volumes up due to strong demand) Functional chemicals: sales slightly decreased, profit

decreased (shipment volumes up but there was a time

lag between a rise in product prices and a rise in raw material prices)

Industrial gases: sales and profit increased (shipment

volumes up due to seasonal cycle)

Coating materials: Sales maintained at CQ2, 2021 level, profit decreased

[Quarterly Operating Income]

[Quarterly Operating Income]

(Billion yen)

(Billion yen)

9.0

5.5

6.2

5.0

5.5

3.6

8.0

4.9

5.8

4.3

5.8

4.2

6.0

4.0

2.3

2.7

3.0

-0.2

-3.5

0.0

0.0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

-3.0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2020 2021

5

-6.0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Showa Denko KK published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
