2021 Third Quarter Financial Results: Presentation Material

SunAllomer Ltd.: Sales maintained at CQ2, 2021 level, profit decreased （time lag between a rise in product prices and a rise in naphtha price)

Organic Chemicals: sales slightly increased, profit decreased (time lag between a rise in product prices and a rise in raw material prices)

due to a rise in raw naphtha price)

Olefins: sales and profit increased (market prices up

Chemicals (Unit: Billions of Yen) CQ2, CQ3, Increase/ 2021 2021 Decrease Sales 45.4 48.9 3.5 Operating 5.8 5.8 0.1 Income

Basic chemicals: sales increased, profit decreased

(shipment volumes up but cost up due to a rise in raw materials and fuel prices)

Electronic chemicals: sales and profit increased

(shipment volumes up due to strong demand) Functional chemicals: sales slightly decreased, profit

decreased (shipment volumes up but there was a time

lag between a rise in product prices and a rise in raw material prices)

Industrial gases: sales and profit increased (shipment

volumes up due to seasonal cycle)

Coating materials: Sales maintained at CQ2, 2021 level, profit decreased