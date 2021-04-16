Showa Denko K K : Notice regarding Share Transfer with Change in Subsidiary

Log in
April 16, 2021

To whom it may concern

Name of Listed Company

Showa Denko K.K.

Code Number

4004 TSE First Section

Name of Representative

Kohei Morikawa, President & CEO

Contact

Yunia Kagawa

General Manager

CSR & Corporate Communication Office

TEL (03) 5470-3235

Notice regarding Share Transfer with Change in Subsidiary

As stated in "Notice of Execution of Basic Agreement regarding Tender Offer over Subsidiary" as of March 4, 2021, Showa Denko K.K. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") entered into a basic agreement setting forth among others, the application for 3,160,306 shares (hereinafter referred to as the "Applied Shares") of SHOKO CO., LTD. (Code number 8090, listed on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange; hereinafter referred to as "SHOKO"), the Company's consolidated subsidiary, among the shares of SHOKO owned by the Company, in a tender offer (hereinafter referred to as the "Tender Offer") for the common shares issued by SHOKO (hereinafter referred to as the "SHOKO Shares") with the Tender Offer being made by SKT Holdings Ltd., (hereinafter referred to as "SKTHD"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of iSigma Business Advancement Fund III Investment LLP managed and operated by iSigma Capital Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "iSigma Capital").

Thereafter, the Company had applied the Applied Shares for the Tender Offer in accordance with the basic agreement above and the Tender Offer successfully ended on April 15, 2021.

The Company hereby announces that ,as a result of the Tender Offer, the Company will transfer the Applied Shares (3,160,306 SHOKO Shares) to SKTHD.

Notes

1. Number of shares transferred, transfer price, status of owned shares prior to and after the transfer

(1)

Number of shares owned

4,790,153 shares

(Number of voting rights: 47,901)

prior to the transfer

(Ratio of voting rights owned: 44.00%*)

(2)

Number of shares to be

3,160,306 shares

transferred

(Number of voting rights: 31,603)

(3)

Transfer price

2,515,603,576 Yen (796 Yen per share)

1

(4)

Number of shares owned

1,629,847 shares

(Number of voting rights: 16,298)

after the transfer

(Ratio of voting rights owned: 14.97%*)

*The ratio of voting rights owned sets forth the ratio compared to the number of voting rights (108,857) as of December 31, 2020, as published in the Annual Securities Report for the 101st Term submitted by SHOKO on March 30, 2021.

2. Overview of Subsidiary to be Changed.

(1)

Name

Shoko Co., Ltd.

(2)

Address

4-1, Shiba Koen 2-Chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Title and name of

Representative Director & President

representative

Junichi Inaizumi

(4)

Business description

Sale of chemicals, resins, metals and other industrial materials

(5)

Capital amount

8,021 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)

(6)

Date of incorporation

May 28, 1947

Showa Denko K.K.

43.79%

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

3.49%

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

1.67%

Shoko Co., Ltd. Employees Shareholding Association

1.38%

Major shareholders

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account 5)

0.99%

(7)

and shareholding

Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

0.93%

ratio*

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

0.86%

Takako Nakama

0.84%

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account 6)

0.82%

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account 1)

0.78%

Capital

The Company holds 43.79%** of the shares outstanding

relationship

(excluding treasury shares) of SHOKO.

Relationship

Personnel

The Company's employees are seconded to SHOKO.

relationship

(8)

between the

The Company currently provides a loan to SHOKO.

Company and this

Business

Furthermore, the Company and SHOKO are involved in the

Company

relationship

sale and purchase of chemicals, light metal and ceramic

materials.

Status as related

SHOKO is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, and

therefore, SHOKO is regarded as a related party of the

party

Company.

2

(9)

Consolidated results of operations and financial position of the Target

Fiscal year

Ended December 2018

Ended December 2019

Ended December 2020

Net assets (million yen)

8,878

10,842

13,433

Total assets (million yen)

60,979

58,141

56,113

Net assets per share (yen)

789.04

965.34

1,198.74

Revenue (million yen)

130,502

119,960

100,726

Operating profit (million yen)

1,882

2,149

1,297

Ordinary profit (million yen)

2,060

2,484

1,625

Net profit attributable to the

1,527

1,814

2,585

shareholders of the parent

(million yen)

Net profit per share (yen)

139.59

165.85

236.38

Dividend per share (yen)

0.00

0.00

0.00

  • The shareholding ratio is based on the shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) as of December 31, 2020, as stated in the Annual Securities Report for the 101st Term submitted by SHOKO on March 30, 2021.
  • The shareholding ratio is based on the net shares outstanding (10,938,470 shares), whereby the treasury shares held by SHOKO (332,998 shares) have been subtracted from the total shares outstanding (11,271,468 shares) as of December 31, 2020, as stated in the Annual Securities Report for the 101st Term submitted by SHOKO on March 30, 2021. Please note that the ratio has been rounded off to two decimal places.

3. Outline of SKT Holdings Ltd.,

(1)

Name

SKT Holdings Ltd.,

(2)

Address

5-1, Otemachi 1-Chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Title and name of

CEO and Representative Director

representative

Akihiko Watanabe

(4)

Business descriptions

1. Acquisition, holding, administration and disposition of shares

2. Providing services ancillary to the above

(5)

Capital

10,000 yen

(6)

Date of incorporation

October 16, 2020

3

(7)

Major shareholders

iSigma Business Advancement Fund III Investment LLP

100%

and shareholding ratio

Capital relationship

N/A

(8)

Relationship between

Personnel relationship

N/A

the Company and this

Business relationship

N/A

company

Status as related parties

N/A

  1. Date of Change
    April 22, 2021 (Commencement Date of Settlement for the Tender Offer)
  2. Future outlook
    As a result of successful completion of the Tender Offer, SHOKO will no longer be a consolidated

subsidiary of the Company.

While the effect on the Company's results for this term is expected to be minor, an announcement will be made promptly in the case that it becomes clear going forward that there will be a material effect.

End.

4

Disclaimer

Showa Denko KK published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
