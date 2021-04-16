Showa Denko K K : Notice regarding Share Transfer with Change in Subsidiary

April 16, 2021 To whom it may concern Name of Listed Company Showa Denko K.K. Code Number 4004 TSE First Section Name of Representative Kohei Morikawa, President & CEO Contact Yunia Kagawa General Manager CSR & Corporate Communication Office TEL (03) 5470-3235

Notice regarding Share Transfer with Change in Subsidiary

As stated in "Notice of Execution of Basic Agreement regarding Tender Offer over Subsidiary" as of March 4, 2021, Showa Denko K.K. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") entered into a basic agreement setting forth among others, the application for 3,160,306 shares (hereinafter referred to as the "Applied Shares") of SHOKO CO., LTD. (Code number 8090, listed on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange; hereinafter referred to as "SHOKO"), the Company's consolidated subsidiary, among the shares of SHOKO owned by the Company, in a tender offer (hereinafter referred to as the "Tender Offer") for the common shares issued by SHOKO (hereinafter referred to as the "SHOKO Shares") with the Tender Offer being made by SKT Holdings Ltd., (hereinafter referred to as "SKTHD"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of iSigma Business Advancement Fund III Investment LLP managed and operated by iSigma Capital Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "iSigma Capital").

Thereafter, the Company had applied the Applied Shares for the Tender Offer in accordance with the basic agreement above and the Tender Offer successfully ended on April 15, 2021.

The Company hereby announces that ,as a result of the Tender Offer, the Company will transfer the Applied Shares (3,160,306 SHOKO Shares) to SKTHD.

Notes

1. Number of shares transferred, transfer price, status of owned shares prior to and after the transfer