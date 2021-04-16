Showa Denko K K : Notice regarding Share Transfer with Change in Subsidiary
April 16, 2021
To whom it may concern
Name of Listed Company
Showa Denko K.K.
Code Number
4004 TSE First Section
Name of Representative
Kohei Morikawa, President & CEO
Contact
Yunia Kagawa
General Manager
CSR & Corporate Communication Office
TEL (03) 5470-3235
Notice regarding Share Transfer with Change in Subsidiary
As stated in "Notice of Execution of Basic Agreement regarding Tender Offer over Subsidiary" as of March 4, 2021, Showa Denko K.K. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") entered into a basic agreement setting forth among others, the application for 3,160,306 shares (hereinafter referred to as the "Applied Shares") of SHOKO CO., LTD. (Code number 8090, listed on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange; hereinafter referred to as "SHOKO"), the Company's consolidated subsidiary, among the shares of SHOKO owned by the Company, in a tender offer (hereinafter referred to as the "Tender Offer") for the common shares issued by SHOKO (hereinafter referred to as the "SHOKO Shares") with the Tender Offer being made by SKT Holdings Ltd., (hereinafter referred to as "SKTHD"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of iSigma Business Advancement Fund III Investment LLP managed and operated by iSigma Capital Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "iSigma Capital").
Thereafter, the Company had applied the Applied Shares for the Tender Offer in accordance with the basic agreement above and the Tender Offer successfully ended on April 15, 2021.
The Company hereby announces that ,as a result of the Tender Offer, the Company will transfer the Applied Shares (3,160,306 SHOKO Shares) to SKTHD.
Notes
1. Number of shares transferred, transfer price, status of owned shares prior to and after the transfer
(1)
Number of shares owned
4,790,153 shares
(Number of voting rights: 47,901)
prior to the transfer
(Ratio of voting rights owned: 44.00%*)
(2)
Number of shares to be
3,160,306 shares
transferred
(Number of voting rights: 31,603)
(3)
Transfer price
2,515,603,576 Yen (796 Yen per share)
(4)
Number of shares owned
1,629,847 shares
(Number of voting rights: 16,298)
after the transfer
(Ratio of voting rights owned: 14.97%*)
*The ratio of voting rights owned sets forth the ratio compared to the number of voting rights (108,857) as of December 31, 2020, as published in the Annual Securities Report for the 101st Term submitted by SHOKO on March 30, 2021.
2. Overview of Subsidiary to be Changed.
(1)
Name
Shoko Co., Ltd.
(2)
Address
4-1, Shiba Koen 2-Chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Title and name of
Representative Director & President
representative
Junichi Inaizumi
(4)
Business description
Sale of chemicals, resins, metals and other industrial materials
(5)
Capital amount
8,021 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)
(6)
Date of incorporation
May 28, 1947
Showa Denko K.K.
43.79%
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
3.49%
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
1.67%
Shoko Co., Ltd. Employees Shareholding Association
1.38%
Major shareholders
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account 5)
0.99%
(7)
and shareholding
Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.
0.93%
ratio*
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
0.86%
Takako Nakama
0.84%
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account 6)
0.82%
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account 1)
0.78%
Capital
The Company holds 43.79%** of the shares outstanding
relationship
(excluding treasury shares) of SHOKO.
Relationship
Personnel
The Company's employees are seconded to SHOKO.
relationship
(8)
between the
The Company currently provides a loan to SHOKO.
Company and this
Business
Furthermore, the Company and SHOKO are involved in the
Company
relationship
sale and purchase of chemicals, light metal and ceramic
materials.
Status as related
SHOKO is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, and
therefore, SHOKO is regarded as a related party of the
party
Company.
(9)
Consolidated results of operations and financial position of the Target
Fiscal year
Ended December 2018
Ended December 2019
Ended December 2020
Net assets (million yen)
8,878
10,842
13,433
Total assets (million yen)
60,979
58,141
56,113
Net assets per share (yen)
789.04
965.34
1,198.74
Revenue (million yen)
130,502
119,960
100,726
Operating profit (million yen)
1,882
2,149
1,297
Ordinary profit (million yen)
2,060
2,484
1,625
Net profit attributable to the
1,527
1,814
2,585
shareholders of the parent
(million yen)
Net profit per share (yen)
139.59
165.85
236.38
Dividend per share (yen)
0.00
0.00
0.00
The shareholding ratio is based on the shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) as of December 31, 2020, as stated in the Annual Securities Report for the 101st Term submitted by SHOKO on March 30, 2021.
The shareholding ratio is based on the net shares outstanding (10,938,470 shares), whereby the treasury shares held by SHOKO (332,998 shares) have been subtracted from the total shares outstanding (11,271,468 shares) as of December 31, 2020, as stated in the Annual Securities Report for the 101st Term submitted by SHOKO on March 30, 2021. Please note that the ratio has been rounded off to two decimal places.
3. Outline of SKT Holdings Ltd.,
(1)
Name
SKT Holdings Ltd.,
(2)
Address
5-1, Otemachi 1-Chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Title and name of
CEO and Representative Director
representative
Akihiko Watanabe
(4)
Business descriptions
1. Acquisition, holding, administration and disposition of shares
2. Providing services ancillary to the above
(5)
Capital
10,000 yen
(6)
Date of incorporation
October 16, 2020
(7)
Major shareholders
iSigma Business Advancement Fund III Investment LLP
100%
and shareholding ratio
Capital relationship
N/A
(8)
Relationship between
Personnel relationship
N/A
the Company and this
Business relationship
N/A
company
Status as related parties
N/A
Date of Change
April 22, 2021 (Commencement Date of Settlement for the Tender Offer)
Future outlook
As a result of successful completion of the Tender Offer, SHOKO will no longer be a consolidated
subsidiary of the Company.
While the effect on the Company's results for this term is expected to be minor, an announcement will be made promptly in the case that it becomes clear going forward that there will be a material effect.