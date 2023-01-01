Advanced search
Equities
Japan
Japan Exchange
Showa Denko KK
News
Summary
4004
JP3368000000
SHOWA DENKO KK
(4004)
01:00 2022-12-30 am EST
01:00 2022-12-30 am EST
2020.00
JPY
+0.20%
2022
Japan's Nikkei closes off 3-mth low, pressured by Wall Street weakness
RE
2022
SHOWA DENKO KK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022
Showa Denko to License Vinyl Acetate Monomer Technology to Asian Paints, India
AQ
Showa Denko K.K. will Change its Name to Resonac Holdings Corporation
01/01/2023 | 12:00am EST
Effective January 01, 2023, Showa Denko K.K. will change its name to Resonac Holdings Corporation.
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about SHOWA DENKO KK
2022
Japan's Nikkei closes off 3-mth low, pressured by Wall Street weakness
RE
2022
SHOWA DENKO KK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022
Showa Denko to License Vinyl Acetate Monomer Technology to Asian Paints, India
AQ
2022
Showa Denko to Increase VGCFTM Production Capacity by 30%, Aiming to Extend Life of LIB..
AQ
2022
Showa Denko Kk : to Increase VGCFTM Production Capacity by 30%,Aiming to Extend Life of LI..
PU
2022
Showa Denko's Low-Carbon Ammonia Produced from Used Plastics Reduces CO2 Emission by mo..
AQ
2022
Showa Denko Kk : Low-Carbon Ammonia Produced from Used Plastics Reduces 2 Emission by more..
PU
2022
Showa Denko K.K. - Changes in Corporate Management
AQ
2022
Denko - Changes in Corporate Management
AQ
2022
Showa Denko K.K. Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHOWA DENKO KK
2022
Nomura Downgrades Showa Denko to Reduce From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to 1,800 Yen..
MT
2022
Showa Denko Adjusts Showa Denko's Price Target to 1,850 Yen From 2,500 Yen, Keeps at Ne..
MT
2021
Nomura Adjusts Showa Denko's Price Target to 2,500 Yen From 3,200 Yen, Keeps at Neutral
MT
More recommendations
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2022
1 405 B
10 651 M
10 651 M
Net income 2022
29 213 M
222 M
222 M
Net Debt 2022
707 B
5 365 M
5 365 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,5x
Yield 2022
3,22%
Capitalization
366 B
2 774 M
2 774 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,76x
EV / Sales 2023
0,71x
Nbr of Employees
26 054
Free-Float
96,4%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends SHOWA DENKO KK
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
2 020,00 JPY
Average target price
2 420,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
19,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidehito Takahashi
President, CEO & Representative Director
Motohiro Takeuchi
CFO, Representative Director & Head-Accounting
Hideo Ichikawa
Manager-Strategic Planning Office
Kohei Morikawa
Chairman
Hiroshi Sakai
Manager-Technology Development
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SHOWA DENKO KK
-16.36%
2 774
AIR LIQUIDE
-4.76%
73 891
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
0.00%
71 368
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
0.00%
42 176
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
-9.98%
27 037
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.
0.00%
19 277
More Results
