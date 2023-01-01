Advanced search
    4004   JP3368000000

SHOWA DENKO KK

(4004)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-30 am EST
2020.00 JPY   +0.20%
2022Japan's Nikkei closes off 3-mth low, pressured by Wall Street weakness
RE
2022SHOWA DENKO KK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Showa Denko to License Vinyl Acetate Monomer Technology to Asian Paints, India
AQ
Showa Denko K.K. will Change its Name to Resonac Holdings Corporation

01/01/2023 | 12:00am EST
Effective January 01, 2023, Showa Denko K.K. will change its name to Resonac Holdings Corporation.


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 405 B 10 651 M 10 651 M
Net income 2022 29 213 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2022 707 B 5 365 M 5 365 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 366 B 2 774 M 2 774 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 26 054
Free-Float 96,4%
Technical analysis trends SHOWA DENKO KK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 020,00 JPY
Average target price 2 420,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidehito Takahashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Motohiro Takeuchi CFO, Representative Director & Head-Accounting
Hideo Ichikawa Manager-Strategic Planning Office
Kohei Morikawa Chairman
Hiroshi Sakai Manager-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHOWA DENKO KK-16.36%2 774
AIR LIQUIDE-4.76%73 891
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.00%71 368
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%42 176
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-9.98%27 037
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%19 277