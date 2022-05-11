Showa Denko KK : 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements and summary

First Quarter, 2022 Consolidated Financial Results (Summary)

1. First Quarter Results

(1) Summary

(Unit: billions of yen)

Items 2021 CQ1 Jan.1 - Mar.31 2022 CQ1 Jan.1 - Mar.31 Increase/ decrease Net Sales 339.7 308.0 (31.7) Operating Income 20.8 15.4 (5.5) Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent 5.2 8.4 3.2

(2) Net Sales and Operating Income by Segment

(Unit: billions of yen)

Segment 2021 CQ1 Jan.1 - Mar.31 2022 CQ1 Jan.1 - Mar.31 Increase/ decrease Semiconductor and Net Sales 91.1 107.3 16.2 Electronic Materials Op. Income 8.3 12.9 4.6 Mobility Net Sales 46.3 44.4 (2.0) Op. Income 1.1 0.4 (0.7) Innovation Enabling Net Sales 30.3 34.3 4.0 Materials Op. Income 4.2 2.9 (1.3) Chemicals Net Sales 86.5 95.1 8.6 Op. Income 7.1 2.2 (4.9) Others Net Sales 85.5 26.9 (58.6) Op. Income 3.5 (0.3) (3.8) Adjustments Net Sales － － － Op. Income (3.4) (2.7) 0.6 Total Net Sales 339.7 308.0 (31.7) Op. Income 20.8 15.4 (5.5) In January 2022, we changed segmentation of our financial results, and segmentation in the table above is based on the new segmentation retrospectively to 2021. Segmentwise sales and operating incomes mentioned above are based on "sales to outside customers," not including inter-segment sales.

2. Reference

Items 2021 CQ1 Jan.1 - Mar.31 2022 CQ1 Jan.1 - Mar.31 Increase/ decrease Exchange Rate (yen/US$） 105.9 116.2 Yen depreciated by 10.3 Domestic Naphtha Price (yen/kl) 38,800 64,600 25,800 (Unit: billions of yen)

Items Dec.31, 2021 Mar.31, 2022 Increase/ decrease Total Assets 2,142.4 2,147.6 5.2 Interest-Bearing Debt 850.6 850.1 (0.5)

May 11th, 2022

The above forecast is based on the information available as of today and assumptions as of today regarding risk factors that could affect our future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast due to a variety of risk factors, including, but not limited to, the influence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the world economy, the international situation, costs of naphtha and other raw materials, demand or market conditions for our products such as graphite electrodes and other commodities, and foreign exchange rates. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements unless required by law.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022

Ⅰ . Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Results of operations:May 11th, 2022

(¥ in millions, US$ in thousands, except for net income attributable to owners of the parent per share)

Results for the first quarter (Jan.1-Mar.31) 2021 2022 Increase (Decrease) 2022 Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of the parent Net income attributable to owners of the parent per share: Basic Net income attributable to owners of the parent per share: Diluted ¥ 339,679 20,814 25,083 5,191 35.59 － ¥ 307,992 15,361 19,919 8,434 46.58 － % (9.3) (26.2) (20.6) 62.5 － － $ 2,516,478 125,511 162,749 68,908 0.38 －

Notes

Important changes in accounting policies : applicable Comprehensive income :

Results for the year ended March 31, 2022 ¥35,317 million Results for the year ended March 31, 2021 ¥33,292 million

(2) Financial position:

(¥ in millions, US$ in thousands, except for stockholders' equity ratio)

Dec. 31, 2021 Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Total assets Total equity Stockholders' equity ratio ¥ 2,142,390 818,452 % 24.0 ¥ 2,147,600 834,904 % 24.8 $ 17,547,184 6,821,670 % 24.8

(3) Dividends:

2021 2022 Forecast Q1 dividends per share (¥) Q2 dividends per share (¥) Q3 dividends per share (¥) End of Term dividends per share (¥) Annual dividends per share (¥) － 0.00 － 65.00 65.00 － 0.00 － 65.00 65.00

Ⅱ. Forecast of performance for the year ending December 31, 2022

(¥ in millions, US$ in thousands, except for net income attributable to owners of the parent per share)

1st half fiscal year Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of the parent Net income attributable to owners of the parent per share: Basic ¥ 640,000 29,000 27,000 6,000 33.14 $ 5,229,185 236,947 220,606 49,024 0.27 ¥ 1,350,000 84,000 79,000 27,000 149.11 $ 11,030,313 686,331 645,478 220,606 1.22

The above forecast is based on the information available at this point of time. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of reasons, including such economic factors as fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates as well as market supply and demand conditions.

Note

The U.S. dollar is valued at ¥122.39 throughout this statement for convenience only.

[Business Results and Financial Conditions] 1. Analysis of business results

(1) Summary

With regard to the global economy in the first quarter of 2022 (January 1 - March 31), it was stagnant due to the global restraint on economic activities caused by the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a rise in prices of raw materials and fuels and restrictions on supply side of them caused by the situation in Ukraine, and disorder in distribution of goods and materials. However, manufacturing industries including the semiconductor-related industry, whose market remained strong, were in the process of recovery. As for the Japanese economy, recovery of consumer spending was at a standstill. However, corporate sector as a whole showed a sign of recovery while export remained steady.

The Showa Denko Group has been giving the highest priority to all stakeholders' safety and health including that of our customers, business acquaintances and employees, and implementing various measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19. To be specific, we are taking various measures including companywide introduction of teleworking. The Group continues implementing measures which give priority to the security of employees' safety and prevention of infection of COVID-19, including grant of special leave when infection is suspected and faithful practice of off-peak commuting through introduction of complete flextime. At the same time, in our production bases, we are making utmost efforts to fulfill our corporate social responsibility to continue providing our customers with products essential for infrastructural functions of society.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Group recorded consolidated net sales of ¥307,992 million, down 9.3% from the same period of the previous year due mainly to the sale of several businesses. Sales in the Semiconductor and Electronic Materials segment remained strong due to a recovery of production in the semiconductor related industry. Sales in the Innovation Enabling Materials segment and the Chemicals segment also increased due to a rise in the market prices of products. However, sales in the Mobility segment decreased due to a decline in production of cars caused by short supply of semiconductors. Sales figures of businesses sold in 2021, including those of Energy Storage Devices and Systems business, Aluminum Can business, Aluminum Rolled Products business, and Shoko Co., Ltd. were included in that of the Others segment. Operating income of the Group in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 26.2% from the year-before period, to ¥15,361 million due mainly to the time lag between a rise in raw material prices, passing the rise in costs on to the prices of products, and sale of businesses. Non-operating income increased due mainly to a decrease in interest expense despite a decline in equity in earnings of affiliates. Ordinary income of the Group decreased by 20.6% from the year-before period, to ¥19,919 million. The Group recorded net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥8,434 million, up 62.5% from the year-before period due mainly to recovery from recording of extraordinary loss in the year-before period caused by environmental expense.

(Unit: millions of yen)

1Q 2021 1Q 2022 Increase/decrease Sales 339,679 307,992 (31,687) Operating income 20,814 15,361 (5,453) Ordinary income 25,083 19,919 (5,165) Net income attributable to owners of the parent 5,191 8,434 3,242

(2) A breakdown of net sales and operating income by segment (January 1 - March 31, 2022)

[Semiconductor and Electronic Materials]

In the Semiconductor and Electronic Materials segment, sales increased by 17.8% from the year-before period, to ¥107,344 million, despite transfer of Printed Wiring Board business which took place in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales in the Front-end Semiconductor Materials and Back-end Semiconductor Materials subsegments increased due mainly to strong demand for semiconductors. Sales in the Device Solutions subsegment substantially increased due mainly to an increase in shipment volumes of HD media for use in data centers. As a result, the Semiconductor and Electronic Materials segment recorded operating income of ¥12,935 million, up 56.0% from the year-before period due to an increase in sales, despite a rise in prices of raw materials.

(Unit: millions of yen)

1Q 2021 1Q 2022 Increase/decrease Sales 91,100 107,344 16,245 Operating income 8,289 12,935 4,646

[Mobility]

In the Mobility segment, sales decreased by 4.2% from the year-before period, to ¥44,379 million. Sales in the Automotive Products and Lithium-ion Battery Materials subsegments decreased due mainly to a decline in production of cars caused by short supply of semiconductors. The Mobility segment recorded operating income of ¥352 million, down 67.7% from the year-before period due partly to a substantial rise in prices of raw materials, in addition to a decline in production of cars mentioned above.

(Unit: millions of yen)

1Q 2021 1Q 2022 Increase/decrease Sales 46,336 44,379 (1,958) Operating income 1,091 352 (739)

[Innovation Enabling Materials]

In the Innovation Enabling Materials segment, sales increased by 13.4% from the year-before period, to ¥34,304 million. Sales of some products increased due partly to a substantial rise in prices of raw materials. However, operating income in this segment decreased due partly to a decline in production of cars and a time lag between a rise in raw material costs and passing it on to the prices of products. As a result, the segment recorded operating income of ¥2,864 million, down 31.3% from the year-before period.

(Unit: millions of yen)