Showa Sangyo : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)
08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2022
80,688
17.1
1,815
74.1
2,181
61.8
1,426
73.3
June 30, 2021
68,875
12.7
1,042
(54.4)
1,347
(50.5)
823
(57.1)
Note: Comprehensive income
For the three months ended June 30, 2022:
¥1,969 million
[107.3%]
For the three months ended June 30, 2021:
¥949 million
[(65.5)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
42.70
-
June 30, 2021
25.25
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2022
236,732
110,022
45.0
March 31, 2022
231,306
109,089
45.7
Reference: Equity
As of June 30, 2022:
¥106,620 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥105,697 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
30.00
-
30.00
60.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
30.00
-
30.00
60.00
March 31, 2023
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes
Regarding the dividends forecast, please refer to "Notice Concerning Full-Year Earnings Forecasts (Consolidated/Non- consolidated) and Dividends Forecast," (in Japanese only) published today (August 5, 2022).
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Full year
338,000
17.5
7,300
31.2
8,200
24.7
4,600
14.8
137.70
Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts of most recently announced: Yes
Regarding the consolidated earnings forecasts, please refer to "Notice Concerning Full-Year Earnings Forecasts (Consolidated/Non-consolidated) and Dividends Forecast," (in Japanese only) published today (August 5, 2022).
As reference information, the Company has attached net sales and operating profit by reportable segment pertaining to the full- year consolidated earnings forecasts to "3. Supplementary Information, (1) Net sales and operating profit by reportable segment pertaining to the full-year consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023" on page 11 of the attached materials. (in Japanese only)
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
33,985,420 shares
As of March 31, 2022
33,985,420 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
556,851 shares
As of March 31, 2022
556,604 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
33,404,796 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
32,604,259 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. In no way is the Company asserting assurances or guarantees of the achievement of any future business plan targets or measures stated herein.
For matters related to the financial results forecasts, please see "1. Qualitative information regarding settlement of accounts for the three months ended June 30, 2022, (3) Explanation of consolidated financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements" on page 3 of the attached materials (in Japanese only).
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
9,174
8,041
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
49,500
52,112
Merchandise and finished goods
13,541
14,505
Work in process
2,372
3,590
Raw materials and supplies
30,813
29,602
Other
3,918
4,881
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(69)
(58)
Total current assets
109,251
112,677
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
31,536
34,089
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
24,154
26,310
Land
21,787
21,772
Other, net
7,437
3,026
Total property, plant and equipment
84,915
85,198
Intangible assets
Goodwill
1,265
1,229
Customer-related assets
2,252
2,187
Other
1,096
1,205
Total intangible assets
4,613
4,622
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
29,504
30,943
Retirement benefit asset
159
176
Other
2,969
3,221
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(107)
(107)
Total investments and other assets
32,525
34,234
Total non-current assets
122,054
124,055
Total assets
231,306
236,732
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
33,536
30,709
Short-term borrowings
16,322
18,006
Commercial papers
13,000
19,000
Income taxes payable
687
329
Provision for bonuses
1,850
967
Other
17,282
18,886
Total current liabilities
82,679
87,900
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
18,000
18,000
Long-term borrowings
4,494
3,448
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
33
34
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
9,250
9,148
Other
7,758
8,177
Total non-current liabilities
39,536
38,809
Total liabilities
122,216
126,709
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
14,293
14,293
Capital surplus
7,768
7,768
Retained earnings
76,980
77,404
Treasury shares
(1,184)
(1,185)
Total shareholders' equity
97,858
98,281
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
7,336
7,489
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
217
412
Foreign currency translation adjustment
364
459
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(80)
(23)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
7,839
8,338
Non-controlling interests
3,392
3,402
Total net assets
109,089
110,022
Total liabilities and net assets
231,306
236,732
