Showa Sangyo : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 5, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 2004 URL: https://www.showa-sangyo.co.jp/ Representative: Kazuhiko Niitsuma, President and CEO Inquiries: Hidenori Takahashi, General Manager of General Affairs Dept. Telephone: +81-3-3257-2182

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 10, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2022 80,688 17.1 1,815 74.1 2,181 61.8 1,426 73.3 June 30, 2021 68,875 12.7 1,042 (54.4) 1,347 (50.5) 823 (57.1) Note: Comprehensive income For the three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥1,969 million [107.3%] For the three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥949 million [(65.5)%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2022 42.70 - June 30, 2021 25.25 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % June 30, 2022 236,732 110,022 45.0 March 31, 2022 231,306 109,089 45.7 Reference: Equity As of June 30, 2022: ¥106,620 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥105,697 million

1