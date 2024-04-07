SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
(Formerly known as Shradha Industries Limited)
CIN: L51227MH1990PLC054825
Registered Office: 1st floor, 345, Shradha House, Kingsway Road, Nagpur - 440001, Maharashtra, India
Email id: shradhaindustrieslimited1@gmail.com,
Website: https://shradhatechnologies.com/, Phone No.: 0712-6617181/82
Through Online Filing
SAITL/CS/351
07th April, 2024
To,
To,
Listing Compliance Department,
BSE Limited
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE),
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No C-62,
Dalal Street,
Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400001
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400098
Symbol : SHRAAITECH
ISIN No. : INE489B01023
Scrip Code: 543976
Subject : Certificate under Regulation 74 (5) of the SEBI (Depository and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 31s March 2024.
Dear Sir / Madam,
We hereby enclose the confirmation certificate under Regulation 74 (5) of the SEBI (Depository and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 received from Skyline Financial Services Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company.
You are requested to take the above information on your records.
Thanking You.
For SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Formerly known as Shradha Industries Limited)
Harsha Bandhekar
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Membership No.:A54849
Encl: As Above
