SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
(Formerly known as Shradha Industries Limited)
CIN: L51227MH1990PLC054825
Registered Office: 1st floor, 345, Shradha House, Kingsway Road, Nagpur - 440001, Maharashtra, India
Email id: shradhaindustrieslimited1@gmail.com,
Website: https://shradhaaitechnologies.com/, Phone No.: 0712-6617181/82
Through Online Filing
SAITL/CS/347
Saturday, 06th April, 2024
To,
Listing Compliance Department,
BSE Limited
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE),
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No C-62,
Dalal Street,
Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400001
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400098
Symbol : SHRAAITECH
ISIN No. : INE489B01023
Scrip Code: 543976
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 31(4) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, the Company is in receipt of Annual Disclosures from Promoter(s) and Promoter(s) Group for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.
Disclosures received from Promoter(s) and Promoter(s) Group are enclosed herewith for your reference.
You are requested to take the same on records.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Formerly known as Shradha Industries Limited)
Harsha Bandhekar
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
ICSI Membership No. A54849
Encl : As above
