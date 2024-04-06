SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Saturday, 06th April, 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 31(4) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, the Company is in receipt of Annual Disclosures from Promoter(s) and Promoter(s) Group for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

Disclosures received from Promoter(s) and Promoter(s) Group are enclosed herewith for your reference.

