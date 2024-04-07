SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
(Formerly known as Shradha Industries Limited)
CIN: L51227MH1990PLC054825
Registered Office: 1st floor, 345, Shradha House, Kingsway Road, Nagpur - 440001, Maharashtra, India
Email id: shradhaindustrieslimited1@gmail.com,
Website: https://shradhaaitechnologies.com/, Phone No.: 0712-6617181/82
Through Online Filing
SAITL/CS/352
07th April, 2024
To,
Listing Compliance Department,
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE),
Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No C-62,
Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400098
Symbol : SHRAAITECHISIN No. : INE489B01023
Scrip Code: 543976
Subject : Undertaking pursuant to Regulation 46 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Dear Sir / Madam,
This is to inform you that website of Shradha AI Technologies Limited (Formerly known as Shradha Industries Limited) ("the Company") is updated and functional containing the basic information about the Company as per Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
The website address of the Company is https://shradhaaitechnologies.com/
You are requested to take the above information on your records.
Thanking You.
For SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Formerly known as Shradha Industries Limited)
Harsha Bandhekar
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
ICSI Membership No. A54849
