SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(Formerly known as Shradha Industries Limited)

CIN: L51227MH1990PLC054825

Registered Office: 1st floor, 345, Shradha House, Kingsway Road, Nagpur - 440001, Maharashtra, India

Email id: shradhaindustrieslimited1@gmail.com,

Website: https://shradhaaitechnologies.com/, Phone No.: 0712-6617181/82

Through Online Filing

SAITL/CS/352

07th April, 2024

To,

Listing Compliance Department,

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE),

Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No C-62,

Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400098

Symbol : SHRAAITECHISIN No. : INE489B01023

Scrip Code: 543976

Subject : Undertaking pursuant to Regulation 46 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that website of Shradha AI Technologies Limited (Formerly known as Shradha Industries Limited) ("the Company") is updated and functional containing the basic information about the Company as per Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The website address of the Company is https://shradhaaitechnologies.com/

You are requested to take the above information on your records.

Thanking You.

For SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Formerly known as Shradha Industries Limited)