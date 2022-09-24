Shradha Infraprojects : Annual General Meeting

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 (as amended)
Outcome/Proceedings of the Twenty Fifth (25th) Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (Members) of the Company held on Saturday, 24th day of September, 2022 through Video Conferencing ('VC') / Other Audio Visual Means ('OAVM') facility.
Further to our letter Ref. No. SINL/CS/249 of Friday dated 12th August, 2022 and with reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that:
The Twenty Fifth (25th) Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (Members) of the Company was held on Saturday, the 24th day of September, 2022 at 11:30 AM through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM"); The proceedings of the AGM shall be deemed to be conducted at the Registered Office of the Company at Shradha House, Near Shri Mohini Complex, Kingsway, Block No F/8 Nagpur 440001 Maharashtra, India.
The Shareholders (Members) of the Company, subject to results of e-voting, has duly noted and considered the following agenda items placed before the Twenty Fifth (25th) Annual General Meeting of the Company:
Adoption of audited financial statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 consisting of Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2022, Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended 31st March, 2022 and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2022 together with the
SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED
CIN: L45200MH1997PLC110971
Registered Office: Shradha House, Near Shri Mohini Complex, Kingsway, Block No F/8, Nagpur 440001, Maharashtra, India
Notes to financial statements and the reports of the Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors including annexure thereof.
Re-appointmentof Mr. Shreyas Raisoni (DIN: 06537653), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
Re-appointmentof Mr. Ravindra Singh Singhvi (DIN: 03417200) as a Director
(Category: Non-Executive & Independent) of the Company.
Re-appointmentof Mr. Shreyas Raisoni (DIN: 06537653) as a Whole-Time Director of the Company.
Re-appointmentof Mr. Nitesh Sanklecha (DIN: 03532145; IT PAN: AUIPS6830L) as the Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.
The brief profiles of the Director sought appointment or re-appointment is attached as Annexure
I.
The Scrutinizer's report with results in respect of e-voting shall be submitted to the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Platform), Depository, Registrar & Transfer Agents and shall also be displayed on Company's Website www.shradhainfra.in within the prescribed time period.
Please be noted that the Twenty Fifth (25th) Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (Members) of the Company was commenced at 11:30 A.M and concluded at 12:30 P.M.
For SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED
Shrikant Sharad Huddar
CS SHRIKANT HUDDAR
COMPANY SECRETARY
ICSI MEM. NO: A38910
Not related to any Director, Manager and other Key Managerial Personnel
relationship
of the Company
between
directors
(inter-se)
Shrikant
Sharad
Huddar
PROCEEDINGS OF THE TWENTY FIFTH (25TH) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY - SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED HELD ON SATURDAY, THE 24TH SEPTEMBER, 2022 AT 11:30 A.M. (11:30 HRS)
THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING ("VC") / OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS ("OAVM") AT THE DEEMED VENUE AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY AT - "SHRADHA HOUSE, NEAR SHRI MOHINI COMPLEX, KINGSWAY, BLOCK NO F/8 NAGPUR 440001, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA.
NAME OF THE COMPANY
: SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED
SERIAL NUMBER OF THE
: TWENTY FIFTH (25TH) ANNUAL
MEETING
GENERAL MEETING OF THE FY 2021-2022 OF
THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE
TPYE OF THE MEETING
: MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY
DAY & DATE OF THE MEETING : SATURDAY, THE 24TH SEPTEMBER , 2022
TIME OF
: 11:30 A.M.
COMMENCEMENT OF
THE MEETING
"SHRADHA
HOUSE,
NEAR SHRI
DEEMED VENUE OF THE
: MOHINI
COMPLEX,
KINGSWAY,
MEETING
BLOCK NO F/8 NAGPUR 440001,
PRESENT:
MAHARASHTRA, INDIA.
Mr. Satish Wate
Chairman, Non-Executive
Through Video Conferencing
Independent Director
From Nagpur
Mr. Nitesh Sanklecha
Managing Director & CFO/
Through Video Conferencing
Member
From Nagpur
Mr. Shreyas Raisoni
Whole-time Director
Through Video Conferencing
From Nagpur
Ms. Asha Sampath
Non-Executive,
Through Video Conferencing
Independent Director
From Bengaluru
Ms. Mragna Gupta
Non-Executive,
Through Video Conferencing
Non-Independent Director
From Nagpur
Mr. Ravindra Singhavi
Non-Executive,
Through Video Conferencing
Non-Independent Director
From Nigeria
1 | P a g e
