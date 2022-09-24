Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Shradha Infraprojects Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHRADHA   INE715Y01015

SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

(SHRADHA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-23 am EDT
59.85 INR   +0.59%
08:05aSHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS : Annual General Meeting
PU
08/12Shradha Infraprojects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/28Shradha Infraprojects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shradha Infraprojects : Annual General Meeting

09/24/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

CIN: L45200MH1997PLC110971

Registered Office: Shradha House, Near Shri Mohini Complex, Kingsway, Block No F/8, Nagpur 440001, Maharashtra, India

Email-id: investorinfo@shradhainfra.in, Phone No.: 0712-6617181,Website: www.shradhainfra.in

Through Online Filing

SINL/CS/249

Dated: Saturday, the 24th September, 2022

To,

The Manager, Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block -G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400051, Maharashtra, India

Reference: Symbol: SHRADHAISIN No: INE715Y01015

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 (as amended)

Outcome/Proceedings of the Twenty Fifth (25th) Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (Members) of the Company held on Saturday, 24th day of September, 2022 through Video Conferencing ('VC') / Other Audio Visual Means ('OAVM') facility.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Further to our letter Ref. No. SINL/CS/249 of Friday dated 12th August, 2022 and with reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that:

  1. The Twenty Fifth (25th) Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (Members) of the Company was held on Saturday, the 24th day of September, 2022 at 11:30 AM through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM"); The proceedings of the AGM shall be deemed to be conducted at the Registered Office of the Company at Shradha House, Near Shri Mohini Complex, Kingsway, Block No F/8 Nagpur 440001 Maharashtra, India.
  2. The Shareholders (Members) of the Company, subject to results of e-voting, has duly noted and considered the following agenda items placed before the Twenty Fifth (25th) Annual General Meeting of the Company:
    1. Adoption of audited financial statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 consisting of Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2022, Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended 31st March, 2022 and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2022 together with the

SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

CIN: L45200MH1997PLC110971

Registered Office: Shradha House, Near Shri Mohini Complex, Kingsway, Block No F/8, Nagpur 440001, Maharashtra, India

Email-id: investorinfo@shradhainfra.in, Phone No.: 0712-6617181,Website: www.shradhainfra.in

Notes to financial statements and the reports of the Board of Directors and Statutory Auditors including annexure thereof.

  1. Re-appointmentof Mr. Shreyas Raisoni (DIN: 06537653), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
  2. Re-appointmentof Mr. Ravindra Singh Singhvi (DIN: 03417200) as a Director
    (Category: Non-Executive & Independent) of the Company.
  3. Re-appointmentof Mr. Shreyas Raisoni (DIN: 06537653) as a Whole-Time Director of the Company.
  4. Re-appointmentof Mr. Nitesh Sanklecha (DIN: 03532145; IT PAN: AUIPS6830L) as the Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

The brief profiles of the Director sought appointment or re-appointment is attached as Annexure

I.

The Scrutinizer's report with results in respect of e-voting shall be submitted to the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Platform), Depository, Registrar & Transfer Agents and shall also be displayed on Company's Website www.shradhainfra.in within the prescribed time period.

Please be noted that the Twenty Fifth (25th) Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (Members) of the Company was commenced at 11:30 A.M and concluded at 12:30 P.M.

You are therefore, kindly requested to place the aforesaid information on records and do the needful. Meantime, kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Sincerely,

For SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

Shrikant Sharad Huddar

Digitally signed by Shrikant Sharad Huddar

Date: 2022.09.24 16:54:28 +05'30'

CS SHRIKANT HUDDAR

COMPANY SECRETARY

ICSI MEM. NO: A38910

Address: Address: B/H Saini Travels, Central Avenue Road, Chitar Oli, Mahal,Nagpur - 440032, Maharashtra, India.

SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

CIN: L45200MH1997PLC110971

Registered Office: Shradha House, Near Shri Mohini Complex, Kingsway, Block No F/8, Nagpur 440001, Maharashtra, India

Email-id: investorinfo@shradhainfra.in, Phone No.: 0712-6617181,Website: www.shradhainfra.in

ANNEXURE I

BRIEF PROFILE OF DIRECTOR/S SEEKING (APPOINTMENT / RE-APPOINTMENT):-

Name

of

the

Mr. Nitesh Sanklecha

Mr. Shreyas Raisoni

Mr.

Ravindra

Director

Singhavi

DIN

(Director

03532145

06537653

03417200

Identification

Number)

Date of Birth

01/07/1979

16/02/1995

16/08/1957

Date

of

05/09/2020

01/09/2020

18/05/2017

Appointment

as

Director

Nationality

Indian

Indian

Indian

Qualifications

Ph.D. in Commerce &

M.Sc.

(Master

of

Qualified

Chartered

Management,

Fellow

Science

-

MS

Accountant,

Company

Member of Institute of

Information

Systems)

Secretary

and

Law

Chartered

Accountants

from Robert H. Smith

graduate.

of India

since March,

School

of

Business,

University of Maryland

2003.

Brief Profile

Comprehensive

Comprehensive

Overall 42

years of

expertise

and

Experience

as

an

experience in the entire

professional experience

executive

in

gamut

of

in

the

Treasury,

International Marketing

Manufacturing

Overall

Accounting

and

team, Export (Europe)

Industries

in

Division,

International

Management, Business

Finance

divisions,

as

Markets and in various

Profitability,

and

well

as designing

and

fields.

Performance&

Growth

proposing

corporate

of Large

Diversified

practices,

plans

and

Manufacturing

auditing,

financial

Companies.

analysis and

portfolio

management.

Number of Shares

2100

Nil

Nil

held

in

the

Company

List

of

the

Nil

Nil

Nil

Directorship

held

SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

CIN: L45200MH1997PLC110971

Registered Office: Shradha House, Near Shri Mohini Complex, Kingsway, Block No F/8, Nagpur 440001, Maharashtra, India

Email-id: investorinfo@shradhainfra.in, Phone No.: 0712-6617181,Website: www.shradhainfra.in

in

other

companies

(excluding foreign,

private and Section

8 Companies)

Chairman

/

NIL

NIL

Nil

Member

in

the

Committees

of

Board

of

other

Companies

in

which he is the

Director

Disclosure

of

Not related to any Director, Manager and other Key Managerial Personnel

relationship

of the Company

between

directors

(inter-se)

Shrikant

Sharad

Huddar

Digitally signed by Shrikant Sharad Huddar

Date: 2022.09.24 16:54:59 +05'30'

PROCEEDINGS OF THE TWENTY FIFTH (25TH) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY - SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED HELD ON SATURDAY, THE 24TH SEPTEMBER, 2022 AT 11:30 A.M. (11:30 HRS)

THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING ("VC") / OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS ("OAVM") AT THE DEEMED VENUE AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY AT - "SHRADHA HOUSE, NEAR SHRI MOHINI COMPLEX, KINGSWAY, BLOCK NO F/8 NAGPUR 440001, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA.

NAME OF THE COMPANY

: SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

SERIAL NUMBER OF THE

: TWENTY FIFTH (25TH) ANNUAL

MEETING

GENERAL MEETING OF THE FY 2021-2022 OF

THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE

TPYE OF THE MEETING

: MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY

DAY & DATE OF THE MEETING : SATURDAY, THE 24TH SEPTEMBER , 2022

TIME OF

: 11:30 A.M.

COMMENCEMENT OF

THE MEETING

"SHRADHA

HOUSE,

NEAR SHRI

DEEMED VENUE OF THE

: MOHINI

COMPLEX,

KINGSWAY,

MEETING

BLOCK NO F/8 NAGPUR 440001,

PRESENT:

MAHARASHTRA, INDIA.

Mr. Satish Wate

Chairman, Non-Executive

Through Video Conferencing

Independent Director

From Nagpur

Mr. Nitesh Sanklecha

Managing Director & CFO/

Through Video Conferencing

Member

From Nagpur

Mr. Shreyas Raisoni

Whole-time Director

Through Video Conferencing

From Nagpur

Ms. Asha Sampath

Non-Executive,

Through Video Conferencing

Independent Director

From Bengaluru

Ms. Mragna Gupta

Non-Executive,

Through Video Conferencing

Non-Independent Director

From Nagpur

Mr. Ravindra Singhavi

Non-Executive,

Through Video Conferencing

Non-Independent Director

From Nigeria

1 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 12:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED
08:05aSHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS : Annual General Meeting
PU
08/12Shradha Infraprojects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June..
CI
05/28Shradha Infraprojects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31..
CI
05/28Shradha Infraprojects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
02/12Shradha Infraprojects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2021Shradha Infraprojects Limited Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
20202,064,000 Equity Shares of Shradha Infraprojects Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agree..
CI
2020Shradha Infraprojects Limited Approves the Resignation of Siddharth Raisoni as a KMP
CI
2020Shradha Infraprojects Limited Approves the Resignation of Siddharth Raisoni as a Chief ..
CI
2020Shradha Infraprojects Limited Approves Resignation of Mr. Siddharth Raisoni as A Chief ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18,0 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net income 2022 14,7 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net Debt 2022 1 776 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 606 M 7,47 M 7,47 M
EV / Sales 2021 144x
EV / Sales 2022 128x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shradha Infraprojects Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nitesh Vinayakumar Sanklecha Managing Director, CFO & Director
Satish Ramchandra Wate Chairman
Ravindra Singh Singhvi Independent Non-Executive Director
Asha Sampath Independent Director
Shreyas Sunil Raisoni Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED9.52%7
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.64%34 350
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.15.66%29 768
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.28%29 474
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.81%28 661
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED7.32%24 299