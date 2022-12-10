Shradha Infraprojects : Book Closure

SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED
CIN: L45200MH1997PLC110971
Registered Office: Shradha House, Near Shri Mohini Complex, Kingsway, Block No F/8, Nagpur 440001, Maharashtra, India
Email-id: investorinfo@shradhainfra.in, Phone No.: 0712-6617181,Website: www.shradhainfra.in
Through Online Filing
SIL/CS/262
Dated: Saturday, the 10th day of December 2022
To,
The Manager, Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block -G,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai -400051, Maharashtra, India
|
Reference: Symbol: SHRADHA
|
ISIN No: 715 Y 01015
Sub: Intimation of Record Date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended)..
Dear Sir/Madam,
This is in continuation to our Letter SIL/CS/261 Dated: Saturday, the 02nd day of January 2023 regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, the 02nd day of January 2023 through permitted Audio Visual means.
In this context, we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended),
-
the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, the 02nd January, 2023 to Saturday, the 07th January, 2023 (both days inclusive).
|
Symbol
|
Type of
|
Book Closure both days
|
|
Purpose
|
|
|
security
|
|
inclusive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From
|
|
To
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHRADHA
|
EQUITY
|
Monday,
|
theSaturday, the
|
The Register
|
of
|
Members and
|
|
|
02nd January,07
|
th
|
January,
|
Share Transfer Books of the
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
Company
|
will
|
remain
|
closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from Monday, the 02nd January,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023 to Saturday, 07th January,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023 (both
|
|
days inclusive) for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the purpose
|
General
|
Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[EGM] of the Members of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
It is requested to place the aforesaid information on records and do the needful. Meantime, kindly acknowledge the receipt.
Sincerely,
For Shradha Infraprojects Limited
Digitally signed by Shrikant Sharad Huddar Date: 2022.12.10 16:17:24 +05'30'
Shrikant Huddar
Company Secretary & Compliance officer ICSI Mem. No: A38910
Address: B/h Saini Travels, Central Avenue Road,
Chitar Oli, Mahal,Nagpur - 440032, Maharashtra, India