  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Shradha Infraprojects Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHRADHA   INE715Y01015

SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

(SHRADHA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-09 am EST
66.80 INR   +0.60%
Shradha Infraprojects : Book Closure
PU
11/08Shradha Infraprojects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/24Shradha Infraprojects : Annual General Meeting
PU
Shradha Infraprojects : Book Closure

12/10/2022 | 07:33am EST
SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

CIN: L45200MH1997PLC110971

Registered Office: Shradha House, Near Shri Mohini Complex, Kingsway, Block No F/8, Nagpur 440001, Maharashtra, India

Email-id: investorinfo@shradhainfra.in, Phone No.: 0712-6617181,Website: www.shradhainfra.in

Through Online Filing

SIL/CS/262

Dated: Saturday, the 10th day of December 2022

To,

The Manager, Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block -G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai -400051, Maharashtra, India

Reference: Symbol: SHRADHA

ISIN No: 715 Y 01015

Sub: Intimation of Record Date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended)..

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is in continuation to our Letter SIL/CS/261 Dated: Saturday, the 02nd day of January 2023 regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, the 02nd day of January 2023 through permitted Audio Visual means.

In this context, we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended),

  1. the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, the 02nd January, 2023 to Saturday, the 07th January, 2023 (both days inclusive).

Symbol

Type of

Book Closure both days

Purpose

security

inclusive

From

To

SHRADHA

EQUITY

Monday,

theSaturday, the

The Register

of

Members and

02nd January,07

th

January,

Share Transfer Books of the

2023

2023

Company

will

remain

closed

from Monday, the 02nd January,

2023 to Saturday, 07th January,

2023 (both

days inclusive) for

the purpose

General

Meeting

[EGM] of the Members of the

Company).

It is requested to place the aforesaid information on records and do the needful. Meantime, kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Sincerely,

For Shradha Infraprojects Limited

Shrikant

Sharad

Huddar

Digitally signed by Shrikant Sharad Huddar Date: 2022.12.10 16:17:24 +05'30'

Shrikant Huddar

Company Secretary & Compliance officer ICSI Mem. No: A38910

Address: B/h Saini Travels, Central Avenue Road,

Chitar Oli, Mahal,Nagpur - 440032, Maharashtra, India

Disclaimer

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 12:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18,0 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net income 2022 14,7 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net Debt 2022 1 776 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 676 M 8,20 M 8,20 M
EV / Sales 2021 144x
EV / Sales 2022 128x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shradha Infraprojects Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nitesh Vinayakumar Sanklecha Managing Director, CFO & Director
Satish Ramchandra Wate Chairman
Ravindra Singh Singhvi Independent Non-Executive Director
Asha Sampath Independent Director
Shreyas Sunil Raisoni Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED22.23%8
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.35%38 150
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.23%32 515
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.18.91%30 857
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.5.25%28 307
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.62%23 801