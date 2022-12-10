Shradha Infraprojects : Book Closure

SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED

SIL/CS/262

Dated: Saturday, the 10th day of December 2022

Reference: Symbol: SHRADHA ISIN No: 715 Y 01015

Sub: Intimation of Record Date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended)..

This is in continuation to our Letter SIL/CS/261 Dated: Saturday, the 02nd day of January 2023 regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, the 02nd day of January 2023 through permitted Audio Visual means.

In this context, we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended),

the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, the 02 nd January, 2023 to Saturday, the 07 th January, 2023 (both days inclusive).