Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Limited announced that Mr. Nawal Kishor Modi (DIN: 00722024) vide letter dated March 22, 2024, has tendered his resignation as an Independent Director of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on March 22, 2024 and the same was accepted by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on March 22, 2024. Reason for resignation is due to personal reasons and pre-occupation and there is no other material reason for resignation other than those mentioned.
