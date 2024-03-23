Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of Kraft Paper (Testliner/Multilayer Testliner), which is used for manufacturing corrugated boxes. The Company operates through the paper segment. The Company's principal products/services include Multilayer Testliner (triple wire) and Testliner Paper (single wire). The Company manufactures Multilayer Testliner and Testliner Paper from approximately 80 to 300 grams per square meter (GSM) and approximately 18 to 35 busting factor (BF). The Companyâs products are available in two shades, including Natural and Golden. Its product is used for making corrugated boxes, duplex cartons and corrugated small e-fluet as packaging material. The Company has two wind mills for a capacity of approximately 2.75 megawatts (MW) in Gujarat State. The Company's manufacturing unit is located in the state of Gujarat, India at Morai, Vapi. Shree Samrudhi Industrial Papers Private Limited is a subsidiary of the Company.

Sector Paper Packaging