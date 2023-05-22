Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Shree Cement Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHREECEM   INE070A01015

SHREE CEMENT LIMITED

(SHREECEM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:57:43 2023-05-22 am EDT
24468.65 INR   +0.25%
05:39pIndia's Shree Cement reports 15% fall in Q4 profit on rise in input costs
RE
04/29Shree Cement Reportedly in Talks for Stake in Sanghi Cement
CI
04/24Shree Cement Completes Capacity Upgrade at Unit in Jharkhand, India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

India's Shree Cement reports 15% fall in Q4 profit on rise in input costs

05/22/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shree Cement Ltd, India's second-biggest cement company by market capitalisation, reported a 15.3% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Monday as higher input costs outpaced growth in revenue.

The company reported a profit of 5.46 billion Indian rupees ($66.76 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared to 6.45 billion rupees a year earlier.

Its earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortisation margins fell 2% as cement prices stayed flat and expenses rose, according to analysts.

The company's total expenses rose 24.4%, with cost of materials consumed and power and fuel costs nearly doubling.

Gross revenue from operations rose 16.8% to 59.98 billion rupees.

A note from India Ratings and Research added that the brokerage expected only a single-digit rise in cement prices in fiscal 2024.

Both UltraTech and ACC reported a drop in their fourth-quarter profit on the back of increased costs, while Ambuja Cements reported rise in profit on higher earnings.

Shree Cement's shares closed 0.25% higher at 24,468.65 rupees ahead of the results. The company also declared a second interim dividend of 55 rupees per share for the year 2022-23.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 5.01% 423.6 End-of-day quote.-19.18%
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED 0.25% 24468.65 Delayed Quote.4.81%
TOPIX INDEX 0.38% 2184.92 Delayed Quote.14.27%
All news about SHREE CEMENT LIMITED
05:39pIndia's Shree Cement reports 15% fall in Q4 profit on rise in input costs
RE
04/29Shree Cement Reportedly in Talks for Stake in Sanghi Cement
CI
04/24Shree Cement Completes Capacity Upgrade at Unit in Jharkhand, India
MT
03/15Crisil Affirms A1+ Rating on Shree Cement's Commercial Paper
MT
02/28Indian Equities End Lower Ahead of GDP Report; Adani Enterprises Surges 14%
MT
02/28Shree Cement Emerges as Highest Bidder for Coal Block in Chattisgarh, India
MT
02/27CARE Keeps A1+ Rating on Shree Cement's Commercial Paper
MT
02/23Crisil Keeps A1+ Rating on Shree Cement's Commercial Paper
MT
02/16SHREE CEMENT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/13Shree Cement Limited Announces Resignation of Prakash Narayan Chhangani as Whole Time D..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHREE CEMENT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 167 B 2 017 M 2 017 M
Net income 2023 13 559 M 164 M 164 M
Net cash 2023 70 754 M 854 M 854 M
P/E ratio 2023 65,1x
Yield 2023 0,30%
Capitalization 883 B 10 654 M 10 654 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,86x
EV / Sales 2024 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 6 445
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart SHREE CEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shree Cement Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHREE CEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 24 468,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neeraj Akhoury Managing Director & Director
Subhash Jajoo Chief Financial Officer
Hari Mohan Bangur Chairman
Manoranjan Kumar Chief Information Officer
Vinay Saxena Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED4.81%10 628
HOLCIM LTD23.60%38 772
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-17.95%18 756
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC43.22%11 140
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-3.40%10 223
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.45%9 874
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer