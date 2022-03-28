Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Shree Cement Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHREECEM   INE070A01015

SHREE CEMENT LIMITED

(SHREECEM)
  Report
03/28 04:30:56 am EDT
23104.6 INR   -0.67%
SHREE CEMENT : Capacity addition/product launch
PU
CARE Keeps A1+ Rating on Shree Cement's Commercial Paper
MT
Indian Indices Return to Green Zone at the Close; UltraTech Cement Jumps 5%
MT
Shree Cement : Capacity addition/product launch

03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
CIN No. : L26943RJ1979PLC001935

Phone : 01462228101-6

Toll Free : 1800180600316004

Fax: 014622281171228119 E-Mail: shreebwr@shreecementltd.comWebsite :www.shreecement.ln

SHREE CEMENT LTD.

Regd. Office:

"M

BANGUR NAGAR, POST BOX NO.33, BEAWAR 305 901, RAJASTHAN, INDIA

'f>!-~,.

SCLlBWRISE/2021-221 28th March, 2022

FAX NO. 022 - 26598237 126598238

FAX NO. 022-22722041 122722061

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

25th Floor, Dalal Street,

MUMBAI- 400051

MUMBAI - 400023

SCRIP CODE: SHREECEM EQ

SCRIP CODE 500387

Attn: Listing Department

Re:- Commencement of Commercial Production

In continuation to our letter dated 16th March, 2022, we would like to inform you that Company has today (i.e. 28th March, 2022) started commercial production at Company's Clinkerisation Unit (Kiln-3) at Baloda Bazar, near Raipur in Chhattisgarh having capacity of 12,000 Tons Per Day (4.0 Million Tons Per Annum).

Kindly take the same on record .

Yours f i hfully,

For SH E CEMENT LIMITED

~WAL)

Y SECRETARY

JAIPUR OFFICE: SB-187, Sapu Nagar, Opp. Rajasthan University, JLN Marg, Jaipur-302 015

Phone: 0141 4241200,4241204, Fax: 0141 4241219

NEW DELHI OFFICE: 122-123, Hans Shawan, 1, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, New Delhi 110002

Phone:011 23370828,23379218,23370776,Fax:011 23370499

CORP. OFFICE: 21, Strand Road. Kolkata 700 001 Phone: 033-22309601-4 Fax: 033 22434226

Disclaimer

Shree Cement Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 145 B 1 906 M 1 906 M
Net income 2022 24 023 M 315 M 315 M
Net cash 2022 85 864 M 1 126 M 1 126 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 839 B 11 003 M 11 003 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
EV / Sales 2023 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 259
Free-Float 27,3%
Shree Cement Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHREE CEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 23 259,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hari Mohan Bangur Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Prashant Bangur Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Subhash Jajoo Chief Financial Officer
Benu Gopal Bangur Chairman
Manoranjan Kumar Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-13.81%11 003
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-2.31%29 484
HOLCIM LTD-4.11%29 147
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-16.79%17 340
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-22.04%14 411
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC6.42%11 184