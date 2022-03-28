Shree Cement : Capacity addition/product launch

CIN No. : L26943RJ1979PLC001935

SHREE CEMENT LTD.

SCLlBWRISE/2021-221 28th March, 2022

Re:- Commencement of Commercial Production

In continuation to our letter dated 16th March, 2022, we would like to inform you that Company has today (i.e. 28th March, 2022) started commercial production at Company's Clinkerisation Unit (Kiln-3) at Baloda Bazar, near Raipur in Chhattisgarh having capacity of 12,000 Tons Per Day (4.0 Million Tons Per Annum).

For SH E CEMENT LIMITED

