Shree Cement : Capacity addition/product launch

SHREE CEMENT LTD.
Regd. Office:
BANGUR NAGAR, POST BOX NO.33, BEAWAR 305 901, RAJASTHAN, INDIA
28th March, 2022
FAX NO. 022 - 26598237 126598238
FAX NO. 022-22722041 122722061
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.
Exchange Plaza,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
25th Floor, Dalal Street,
MUMBAI- 400051
MUMBAI - 400023
SCRIP CODE: SHREECEM EQ
SCRIP CODE 500387
Attn: Listing Department
Re:- Commencement of Commercial Production
In continuation to our letter dated 16th March, 2022, we would like to inform you that Company has today (i.e. 28th March, 2022) started commercial production at Company's Clinkerisation Unit (Kiln-3) at Baloda Bazar, near Raipur in Chhattisgarh having capacity of 12,000 Tons Per Day (4.0 Million Tons Per Annum).
Kindly take the same on record .
For SH E CEMENT LIMITED
