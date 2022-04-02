Shree Cement : Postal Ballot

CIN No. : L26943RJ1979PLC001935 Phone : 01462228101-6

SCL/BWR/2022-23/ 2nd April, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSELtd. Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) 25th Floor, Dalal Street, MUMBAI- 400051 MUMBAI- 400023 SCRIP CODE: SHREECEMEQ SCRIPCODE 500387

Kind Attention: Listing Deptt.

Re: Declaration of Postal Ballot Results with respect to Postal Ballot Notice dated 4th February, 2022

Dear Sir{s),

Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, results on the business transacted through Postal Ballot Notice dated 4th February, 2022, in the prescribed format is enclosed at Annex-1. Scrutinizer report on remote e-voting and voting through physical postal ballots is also enclosed at Annex-2.

Resolution set out in the Postal Ballot Notice dated 4th February, 2022 has been approved by the shareholders with requisite majority. The resolution is deemed to have been passed on 1stApril, 2022 i.e. the last date of e-voting and receipt of Postal Ballot Forms.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours fa t fully,

For SHR E CEMENT LIMITED

(S.S. KH N ELWAL) CaMPA SECRETARY Encl.: as above

Annex-lVoting Results

Company Name

Date of Declaration of Postal Ballot Notice Total number of shareholders on record date

No. of Shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy:

Promoters and Promoter Group:

Public:

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing

Promoters and Promoter Group: Public:

Shree Cement Limited

z= April, 2022

53773 equity shareholders

February, 2022 (Cut -off date)N,A,N.A.

AGENDA-WISE DISCLOSURE

Resolutionrequired

(OrdinaryI Special):

Special Resolution:

as on 25th

Reappointment of Shri Prashant Bangur as Joint Managing for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. 1st April, 2022,

Director of the CompanyWhether interestedpromoter in agendaI promotergroupare

Yes

I resolution?

Category

Mode of votingNo. of shares heldNo. of votes polled

% of Votes polled on outstanding shares

No. of votes- in favour

No. of votes-against

% of votes in favour on votes polled

% of Votes against on votes polled

(3)=1(2)/(1 )1*100

(4)E-Votinl! Poll

Promoter and Promoter GroupPublic- Institutions

Postal Ballot (if aoolicable)Total

E-Votinl! Poll postal Ballot (if applicable) Total

Public- Non Institutions

E-Votinl! Poll postal Ballot (if applicable) ~otal

22569797

22569197 0

99.9973 22569197a 0,0000

a 0.0000

22569797

22569197 6779494a

99.9973

0 22569197

80.0923 4219344a

8464601

0.0000

a

0.0000

8464601

6779494

80.0923

4930

0.0977

5046350

0

0.0000

1019

0.0202-Total

5046350 36080748

5949

0.1179

29354640

81.3582

0 2560150a

0

0

4219344

2560150

1019

0

5943

6

26794484 2560156

(6)=[(4)1(2)1*100

[7)=1(5)/(2)1*100

100.0000 0.0000

0.0000 0.0000

0,0000 00000

100.0000 0.0000

62.2369 37.7631

0.0000 0.0000

0.0000 0,0000

62.2369 37.7631

99.8783 0_1217

0.0000 0.0000

100_0000 0.0000

99,8991 0.1009

91.2785 8.7215

AKSHIT KUMAR JANGID Practicing Company Secretary

Report of Scrutinizer on voting through Postal Ballot including remote e-voting

[Pursuant to Section 108 and Section 110 of the Companies Act. 2013 and Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules. 2014. amended as on date, and circular issued by the Ministry of Corpnrate Affairs

(MeA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from time to ttrne]

To.

The Chairman.

SIIREE CEMENT LIMITED Bangur Nagar, Heawar-BOf

901

District: Ajmer (Rajasthan)

Dear Sir,

I. Akshit Kumar [angid, Practicing Company Secretary, at lOB, 1st Floor, Shree Mansion, G-23, Karnla Marg, C-Scheme, [aipur, Rajasthan-302 001, have been appointed as a Scrutinizer for the purpose of scrutinizing the Postal Ballot including remote e-voting process of the Equity Shareholders of SHREE CEMENT LIMITED in a fair and transparent manner and ascertaining the requisite majority on voting through Postal Ballot including remote e-voting carried out as per the Notice of Postal Ballot dated 4th February, 2022.

In connection to above, I submit my report as under:

• The Company has informed that the Postal Ballot Notice was sent to the Members whose names appeared on the Register of Members/List of Beneficial Owners as provided by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as on Friday, 25th February, 2022. The Postal Ballot Notice was sent to Members in electronic form to the e-mail addresses registered with their Depository Participants (in case of electronic shareholding)jCompany's Registrar and Share Transfer Agents (in case of physical shareholding). For Members whose e-mail IDs were not registered, physical copies of the Postal Ballot Notice were sent by permitted mode along with a postage prepaid self-addressed Business Reply Envelope.

• Particulars of all the postal ballot forms received from the members and votes cast through electronic means have been entered in the register separately maintained for the purpose.

• The Company had availed the e-voting facility offered by Link Intime India Private Limited ("Link Intime") for conducting remote e-voting by the members ofthe Company.

• The remote e-voting facility was made available from 03rd March, 2022 (9:00 a.m. 1ST) to 01st April, 2022 (5:00 p.m. 1ST) for the person(s), whose names were recorded in the Register of Member or in the Register of Beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date i.e, 25th February, 2022.

.. After the conclusion of the e-voting period, the votes cast by the members through remote e-voting facility, were downloaded from the e-voting website of the Link lntirne India Private Limited ("Link Intime") in presence of two witnesses viz. Ms. Anushree Khunteta and Ms. Nainika Khandelwal, who are not in the employment of the Company.

• The postal ballot forms and votes cast through electronic means were scrutinized and the shareholding was matched/confirmed with the Register of Members of the company / list of beneficiaries as on the cut-off date i.e. 25th February, 2022.

• The Postal Ballot form, which was incomplete or incorrectly filled and/or which was otherwise found defective has been treated as invalid and kept separately.

The report on the result of the voting through Postal Ballot including remote e-voting is as under:

Resolution No.1: Special Resolution

Reappointment of Shri Prashant Bangur as Joint Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5(five) years w.eJ. 1st April, 2022.

Manner Votingof Votes in resolutionfavourof the Votes against the resolutionInvalid (No.

ofNo. of Percentageof No.

of Percentage of shares)Remote votine

e-

shares 26793465

Postal Ballot

TOTAL

1019 26794484

valid votes cast 91.2751 0.0034 91.2785

shares

valid votes cast

2560156 0 2560156

8.7215 0

0 1200

8.7215 1200

J have handed over the postal ballot forms and other related papers/ registers/ records of this process including voting through electronic means for safe custody to the Company Secretary. You may accordingly declare the result of the voting by Postal Ballot including remote e-voting.

AKSHIT KUMAR JANGID Practicing Company Secretary

AKSHIT KUMAR JANGID Practicing Company Secretary

Witness;

L Ms. Anushree Khunteta Address: 108, 1st Floor, Shree Mansion,

G-23, Kamla Marg, C-Scheme, [aipur -302 001 (Rajasthan)

Countersigned by:

~2. Ms. N inika Khandelwal Address: 108, 1st Floor, Shree Mansion,

G-23, Kamla Marg, C-Scheme, [aipur -302 001 (Rajasthan)

Page 3 of3