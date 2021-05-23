Shree Cement's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Jumped 49% on Rising Cement Demand

By Ben Otto



Shree Cement Ltd.'s fiscal fourth-quarter net profit surged 49% compared with the same period a year earlier on improving demand for cement products in India.

The Calcutta-based cement maker posted consolidated net profit of 7.98 billion rupees (US$109.4 million) in the quarter ended March 31, it said late Friday.

Revenue from operations rose 23% to INR42.05 billion.

For the full fiscal year, Shree's net profit jumped 49% to INR22.86 billion while revenue rose 4.7% to INR134.76 billion.

The company added that the Covid-19 pandemic's effects on future financial results remained uncertain.

