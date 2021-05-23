Log in
    SHREECEM   INE070A01015

SHREE CEMENT LIMITED

(SHREECEM)
  Report
Shree Cement's Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Jumped 49% on Rising Cement Demand

05/23/2021 | 10:54pm EDT
By Ben Otto

Shree Cement Ltd.'s fiscal fourth-quarter net profit surged 49% compared with the same period a year earlier on improving demand for cement products in India.

The Calcutta-based cement maker posted consolidated net profit of 7.98 billion rupees (US$109.4 million) in the quarter ended March 31, it said late Friday.

Revenue from operations rose 23% to INR42.05 billion.

For the full fiscal year, Shree's net profit jumped 49% to INR22.86 billion while revenue rose 4.7% to INR134.76 billion.

The company added that the Covid-19 pandemic's effects on future financial results remained uncertain.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-21 2253ET

Financials
Sales 2021 124 B 1 700 M 1 700 M
Net income 2021 21 137 M 290 M 290 M
Net cash 2021 28 856 M 396 M 396 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,9x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 997 B 13 681 M 13 677 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,81x
EV / Sales 2022 6,56x
Nbr of Employees 6 185
Free-Float 27,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hari Mohan Bangur Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Prashant Bangur Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Subhash Jajoo Chief Financial Officer
Benu Gopal Bangur Chairman
Manoranjan Kumar Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED15.03%13 681
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-3.91%38 342
HOLCIM LTD9.54%36 283
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC6.83%14 032
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.18.52%10 773
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-14.25%8 655