Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    502180   INE232A01011

SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT COMPANY LTD.

(502180)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-25
74.35 INR   +0.13%
01:16aSHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT : Dividend
PU
04/20SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
01/27Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shree Digvijay Cement : Dividend

04/27/2022 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

27th April, 2022

Corporate Relationship Department BSE Ltd.

Dept. of Corporate Services P.J. Towers ,

Dalal Street

Mumbai-400 001

Scrip Code: 502180

Dear Sir/Madam

Sub:

Listing Department

KAMAL CEMENT

SINCE 1944

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza

Sandra Kurla Complex Sandra( East)

Mumbai -400 051

Script Code : SHREDIGCEM

(i) Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended 31st March, 2022 & Press Release thereon; and

(ii) Recommendation of the Final Dividend

In continuation to our letter dated 31st March, 2022 and pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the followings:

a)the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 and the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter / financial year ended 31st March, 2022, as recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 27th April, 2022, along with the Auditors Report (with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results) of M/s. BSR & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company; and

b)

Press Release on the above financial results.

Board has at their above meeting, also recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 2.00 (i.e. @ 20%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, in addition to Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (i.e. @ 15%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, already paid during the year.

The extract of the above Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results will be published in the newspaper as stipulated and is also available on the website of the Company atwww.digvijaycement.com.

We would like to inform that 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 20i2 will be held on Monday, 20th June, 2022.

We shall inform you in due course the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend, and the. date from which dividend, if approved by the Shareholders, will be paid to Shareholders.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 9.00 AM and concluded at 9.55 AM on 21th April, 2022.

Request you to kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Shree Digvijay Cement Company Limited

VP (Legal) & Company Secretary

Encl.:

(i) Press Release

(ii) Audited Financial Statements and Results alongwith audit reports

SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT CO. LTD.

� Registered Oﬀice

Post- Digvijaygram 361140, Jamnagar, Gujarat, India.

CIN L26940GJ 1944PL (000749

+91 288 234 4272-75  +91 288 234 4092  info@digvijaycement.comwww.digvijaycement.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shree Digvijay Cement Co Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 05:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT COMPANY LTD.
01:16aSHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT : Dividend
PU
04/20SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
01/27Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT COMPANY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
2021Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Declares Interim Dividend for the Financial Year End..
CI
2021Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
2021SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT COMPANY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 ..
CI
2021Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 028 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
Net income 2021 540 M 7,04 M 7,04 M
Net cash 2021 1 235 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 10 708 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 273
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
K. K. Rajeev Nambiar Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vikas Kumar Chief Financial Officer
Anil Chandanmal Singhvi Executive Chairman
T. L. Narendran Assistant Vice President-Technology
Suresh Kumar Meher Secretary, Compliance Officer & VP-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT COMPANY LTD.2.55%140
HOLCIM LTD3.81%30 629
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-1.16%28 991
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-24.30%15 571
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-25.86%13 062
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-4.96%12 060