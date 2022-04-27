Shree Digvijay Cement : Dividend

27th April, 2022

Corporate Relationship Department BSE Ltd.

Dept. of Corporate Services P.J. Towers ,

Dalal Street

Mumbai-400 001

Scrip Code: 502180

Dear Sir/Madam

Sub:

Listing Department

KAMAL CEMENT

SINCE 1944

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza

Sandra Kurla Complex Sandra( East)

Mumbai -400 051

Script Code : SHREDIGCEM

(i) Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended 31st March, 2022 & Press Release thereon; and

(ii) Recommendation of the Final Dividend

In continuation to our letter dated 31st March, 2022 and pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the followings:

a)the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 and the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter / financial year ended 31st March, 2022, as recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 27th April, 2022, along with the Auditors Report (with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results) of M/s. BSR & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company; and

b)

Press Release on the above financial results.

Board has at their above meeting, also recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 2.00 (i.e. @ 20%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, in addition to Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (i.e. @ 15%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, already paid during the year.

The extract of the above Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results will be published in the newspaper as stipulated and is also available on the website of the Company atwww.digvijaycement.com.

We would like to inform that 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 20i2 will be held on Monday, 20th June, 2022.

We shall inform you in due course the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend, and the. date from which dividend, if approved by the Shareholders, will be paid to Shareholders.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 9.00 AM and concluded at 9.55 AM on 21th April, 2022.

Request you to kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Shree Digvijay Cement Company Limited

VP (Legal) & Company Secretary

Encl.:

(i) Press Release

(ii) Audited Financial Statements and Results alongwith audit reports

SHREE DIGVIJAY CEMENT CO. LTD.

� Registered Oﬀice

Post- Digvijaygram 361140, Jamnagar, Gujarat, India.

CIN L26940GJ 1944PL (000749

 +91 288 234 4272-75  +91 288 234 4092  info@digvijaycement.comwww.digvijaycement.com