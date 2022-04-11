Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539470   INE051N01026

SHREE GANESH BIO-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED

(539470)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-07
9.300 INR   -1.59%
Shree Ganesh Bio Tech India : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015

04/11/2022 | 06:41am EDT
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited (SHREEGANES)B roadcast Date And Time : 11/04/2022 15:46:36 Announcement : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015 Description :

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited has submitted a copy of Amendment in Memorandum of Association of the company due to increase in authorised capital of the company to issue bonus shares and subsequent change in capital clause of MOA of the company as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Shree Ganesh BioTech India Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHREE GANESH BIO-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED
03/07Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Board Approves Issuance of Bonus Shares
MT
02/03Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) to Consider Issuance of Bonus Shares; Shares Climb 3%
MT
02/01Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2021Shree Ganesh BioTech Fixes Record Date for Stock Split, Shares Jump 14%
MT
2021Shree Ganesh BioTech Board Approves Stock Split
MT
2021Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Plans Share Split, Board to Decide on Dec. 20
MT
2021Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
2021Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June..
CI
2021Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter End..
CI
2021Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ende..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 172 M 2,27 M 2,27 M
Net income 2021 3,17 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net Debt 2021 1,66 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 746x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 854 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 105x
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 3,99%
Chart SHREE GANESH BIO-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manisha Maneklal Patel Independent Non-Executive Director
Prakashbhai P. Dataniya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHREE GANESH BIO-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED-34.39%24
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-8.22%2 400
THE ANDERSONS, INC.39.50%1 814
BAYWA AG43.27%1 774
GRAINCORP LIMITED11.26%1 565
AKER BIOMARINE AS-10.96%486