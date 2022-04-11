Shree Ganesh Bio Tech India : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited (SHREEGANES) B roadcast Date And Time : 11/04/2022 15:46:36 Announcement : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015 Description :

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited has submitted a copy of Amendment in Memorandum of Association of the company due to increase in authorised capital of the company to issue bonus shares and subsequent change in capital clause of MOA of the company as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

