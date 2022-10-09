Advanced search
    539470   INE051N01026

SHREE GANESH BIO-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED

(539470)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
1.710 INR   -2.84%
Shree Ganesh Bio Tech India : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018
PU
Shree Ganesh Bio Tech India : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
Shree Ganesh Bio Tech India : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018

10/09/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited (SHREEGANES)B roadcast Date And Time : 10/10/2022 08:56:10 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018 Description :

Shree Ganesh Bio- Tech (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Attachment :

Shree Ganesh BioTech India Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 03:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 726 M 8,80 M 8,80 M
Net income 2022 25,3 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
Net cash 2022 0,35 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 73,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 682 M 8,25 M 8,25 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 48,6%
Managers and Directors
Kishan Nityanand Naidu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Komal Shukla Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sombir Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Chandni Solanki Independent Non-Executive Director
Prakashbhai P. Dataniya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHREE GANESH BIO-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED-75.87%8
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-21.92%1 835
BAYWA AG4.08%1 454
GRAINCORP LIMITED3.27%1 218
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-17.72%1 066
VITAL FARMS, INC.-36.38%467