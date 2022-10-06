Shree Ganesh Bio Tech India : Statement Of Investor Complaints

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited (SHREEGANES)
B roadcast Date And Time : 06/10/2022 16:01:55 Announcement : Statement Of Investor Complaints Description :
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange a Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
