266,400 Equity Shares of Shree Karni Fabcom Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 89 days starting from 12-MAR-2024 to 9-JUN-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulation 236 and 238 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, an aggregate of 20.00% of the fully diluted post Issue capital of our Company held by the Promoters shall be locked in for a period of three years from the date of Allotment (?Minimum Promoters? Contribution?), and the Promoters? shareholding in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue Equity Share capital shall be locked in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment.



Equity Shares Allotted in the Anchor Investor Portion will be locked in for a period of 30days from the date of Allotment.