Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Shree Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHH   AU000000SHH5

SHREE MINERALS LIMITED

(SHH)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:32 2022-08-09 am EDT
0.008500 AUD   +6.25%
03:06aSHREE MINERALS : EPBC Species Sighting Register, July 2022
PU
08/03Shree Minerals Ltd Announces NBR DSO Iron Project Update
CI
07/29Shree Minerals Ltd Announces Directorate Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shree Minerals : EPBC Species Sighting Register, July 2022

08/09/2022 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EPBC Species Sightings Register - Quarterly to July/27/2022

Species Sightings (including carcasses)

Location

Date & Time

GPS Coordinates / Grid

Notes

* Include whether carcass or not in notes

Easting

Northing

column

Windswept spider orchid (Caladenia

Large golden moths, snake orchid

Western leek orchid (Prasophyllum

Pretty leek orchid (Prasophyllum

Giant freshwater crayfish

Australian grayling (Prototroctes

over site

26/05/2022

11.08am

over site

29/06/2022

11.25am

Wedge-tailed eagle (Aquila audax

subsp. Fleayi)

Tasmanian azure kingfisher (Ceyx

azureus subsp. diemenensis syn.

roger river road

23/06/2022

9.55am

trowutta road

18/07/2022

2.30pm

White-belliedsea-eagle (Haliaeetus

leucogaster)

Satin flycatcher (Myiagra

cyanoleuca)

Tasmanian masked owl (Tyto

novaehollandiae subsp. castanops)

Spot-tailed quoll (Dasyurus

maculatus subsp. maculatus);

(sightings)

EPBC Species Sightings Register - Quarterly to July/27/2022

Species Sightings (including carcasses)

Location

Date & Time

GPS Coordinates / Grid

Notes

* Include whether carcass or not in notes

Easting

Northing

column

Camera 1

On mine lease

Camera 2

On mine lease

Camera 3

On mine lease

Camera 4

On mine lease

Camera 5

On mine lease

Spot-tailed quoll (Dasyurus

Camera 6

On mine lease

maculatus subsp. maculatus) (on-

Camera 7

On mine lease

site camera images)**

Camera 8

Camera 9

On mine lease

Tasmanian devil (Sarcophilus

harrisii) (sightings)

Camera 1

On mine lease

23/04/2022

4.35am

8.51pm

Camera 2

25/04/2022

10.28am

On mine lease

08/05/2022

9.15am

10/05/2022

5.19pm

Tasmanian devil (Sarcophilus

13/05/2022

6.16pm

harrisii)

(on-site

Camera 3

On mine lease

camera images)**

Camera 4

On mine lease

Camera 5

On mine lease

Camera 6

On mine lease

Camera 7

On mine lease

Camera 8

24/04/2022

10.49pm

EPBC Species Sightings Register - Quarterly to July/27/2022

Species Sightings (including carcasses)

Location

Date & Time

GPS Coordinates / Grid

Notes

* Include whether carcass or not in notes

Easting

Northing

column

turned the sensitivity down on all

cameras as getting full SD cards of

Tasmanian devil (Sarcophilus

Camera 9

nothing but plants moving , needs to

harrisii)

(on-site

be tweeked as this quarter resulted

camera images)**

in very few animal pics

Note: All cameras monitor for the presence of Tasmanian Devil Facial Tumour Disease in north-west Tasmania. Images are sent to an independent expert who assesses same and forwards the results to the Save The Tasmanian Devil Program. No diseased animals have been recorded to date. **Mine lease sighting and site camera GPS coordinates are not published due to site security and unauthorised access risk. Camera locations are changed on occasion. #Certain other location coordinates may not be published for species security reasons. Roadkill Note: No EPBC roadkill was caused by mine vehicles. Cameras last downloaded 27/07/2022. Next quarterly report october 2022

Disclaimer

Shree Minerals Limited published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHREE MINERALS LIMITED
03:06aSHREE MINERALS : EPBC Species Sighting Register, July 2022
PU
08/03Shree Minerals Ltd Announces NBR DSO Iron Project Update
CI
07/29Shree Minerals Ltd Announces Directorate Changes
CI
06/03Shree Minerals Files Environmental Management Plan to Restart Nelson Bay River Project
MT
06/01Shree Minerals Ltd Announces Nelson Bay River Iron Project Dso Iron Ore Project Update
CI
05/31Shree Minerals Finds Mineralization at Lachlan Fold Belt Project
MT
05/30Shree Minerals Ltd Announces RC Drilling at the Rock Lodge Prospect in Lachlan Fold Bel..
CI
05/02SHREE MINERALS : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
04/29SHREE MINERALS : EPBC Species Sighting Register, April 2022
PU
04/25SHREE MINERALS : Exploration Update Lachlan Fold Belt Project, Rock Lodge
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,02 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,91 M 6,94 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart SHREE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shree Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHREE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Kumar Loyalka Secretary & Director
Amritlal Shah Non-Executive Director
Davide Bosio Non Executive Director
Richard Beazley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHREE MINERALS LIMITED-15.79%7
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.48%135 408
RIO TINTO PLC1.34%99 092
GLENCORE PLC24.11%73 391
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-2.22%42 366
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)56.18%39 497