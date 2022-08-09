Shree Minerals : EPBC Species Sighting Register, July 2022

* Include whether carcass or not in notes

EPBC Species Sightings Register - Quarterly to July/27/2022

Species Sightings (including carcasses) Location Date & Time GPS Coordinates / Grid Notes * Include whether carcass or not in notes Easting Northing column turned the sensitivity down on all cameras as getting full SD cards of Tasmanian devil (Sarcophilus Camera 9 nothing but plants moving , needs to harrisii) (on-site be tweeked as this quarter resulted camera images)** in very few animal pics

Note: All cameras monitor for the presence of Tasmanian Devil Facial Tumour Disease in north-west Tasmania. Images are sent to an independent expert who assesses same and forwards the results to the Save The Tasmanian Devil Program. No diseased animals have been recorded to date. **Mine lease sighting and site camera GPS coordinates are not published due to site security and unauthorised access risk. Camera locations are changed on occasion. #Certain other location coordinates may not be published for species security reasons. Roadkill Note: No EPBC roadkill was caused by mine vehicles. Cameras last downloaded 27/07/2022. Next quarterly report october 2022