Shree Minerals : EPBC Species Sighting Register, July 2022

|
Species Sightings (including carcasses)
|
Location
|
|
Date & Time
|
GPS Coordinates / Grid
|
Notes
|
* Include whether carcass or not in notes
|
|
|
|
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
|
column
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Windswept spider orchid (Caladenia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Large golden moths, snake orchid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Western leek orchid (Prasophyllum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pretty leek orchid (Prasophyllum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Giant freshwater crayfish
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australian grayling (Prototroctes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
over site
|
26/05/2022
|
|
11.08am
|
|
|
|
|
over site
|
29/06/2022
|
|
11.25am
|
|
|
|
Wedge-tailed eagle (Aquila audax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsp. Fleayi)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tasmanian azure kingfisher (Ceyx
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
azureus subsp. diemenensis syn.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
roger river road
|
23/06/2022
|
|
9.55am
|
|
|
|
|
trowutta road
|
18/07/2022
|
|
2.30pm
|
|
|
|
White-belliedsea-eagle (Haliaeetus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
leucogaster)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Satin flycatcher (Myiagra
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cyanoleuca)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tasmanian masked owl (Tyto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
novaehollandiae subsp. castanops)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spot-tailed quoll (Dasyurus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
maculatus subsp. maculatus);
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(sightings)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|