Shree Rajasthan Syntex Limited informed that the Board of Directors in their meeting held 06th January, 2024, Appointed Mr. Rahul Bolia, a Qualified Company Secretary having ICSI Membership No.- A62766 as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. Appointment of Mr. Rahul Bolia, Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of the Company as the Nodal Officer under the Investor and Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (the "IEPF Rules"). Mr. Rahul Bolia has been member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India from last 3.5 years and has experience of more than 4 Years as a Company Secretary.