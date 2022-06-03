Log in
    541358   INE926R01012

SHREE WORSTEX LIMITED

(541358)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-29
106.00 INR   +0.95%
12:52aSHREE WORSTEX : Related Party Transactions
PU
12:52aSHREE WORSTEX : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
05/30SHREE WORSTEX : Appointment Of Company Secretary
PU
Shree Worstex : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015

06/03/2022 | 12:52am EDT
Shree Worstex Limited (SHWL)B roadcast Date And Time : 03/06/2022 10:10:24 Announcement : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015 Description :

Shree Worstex Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Shree Worstex Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHREE WORSTEX LIMITED
05/30SHREE WORSTEX : Change In Registered Office Address
PU
05/27Shree Worstex Limited Approves Resignation of CS Keshav Ahuja and Appointment of CS Ket..
CI
05/02SHREE WORSTEX : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
04/30Shree Worstex Limited Announces Resignation of Keshav Ahuja as the Company Secretary an..
CI
04/21SHREE WORSTEX : Updates
PU
02/07Shree Worstex Appoints New CEO
MT
02/07Shree Worstex Limited Announces CEO Changes
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 22,8 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net income 2022 10,5 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net cash 2022 6,20 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 333 M 4,30 M 4,30 M
EV / Sales 2021 74,0x
EV / Sales 2022 19,0x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kaushik Chatterjee Chief Executive Officer
Jitendra Kumar Agarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Achal Kapoor Independent Non-Executive Director
Pawan Kumar Mittal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kiran Mittal Non-Independent Non-Executive Director