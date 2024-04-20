Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing steel and frozen food products. The Company has two primary segments, including Structural RollingMill and ready to eat frozen food. It is focused on the manufacturing of structural steels like Angle, Channel, Joist/Beam, Round and others at Urla Industrial Complex, Urla, Raipur. It is also engaged in a ready to eat frozen food project at Borjhara, Urla Guma Road, Raipur. The Company provides ready-to-eat food, ready-to-cook food, frozen food, frozen vegetables. The Company has new products under GOELD brand, such as Veg Spring Rolls, Punjabi Samosa, Vegetable Samosa, Cheesy Panner Samosa and Vegetable Burger Patty. The Company has one manufacturing plant located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The Raipur plant is spread across approximately five Acres.