Shricon Industries Limited at its board meeting held on March 2, 2024, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Ms. Bhavika Sharma as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company designated as the Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Compliance Officer under Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations). Ms. Bhavika Sharma is an Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, a Law and Commerce Graduate. She has over 6 years of experience in dealing with Secretarial Compliances of Listed and Unlisted Companies.