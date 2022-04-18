Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Shrinkflex (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFT   TH9975010009

SHRINKFLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SFT)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-11
5.650 THB   -0.88%
09:34aSHRINKFLEX THAILAND PUBLIC : (edited) Guidelines for the attendance of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06:24aSHRINKFLEX THAILAND PUBLIC : Guidelines for the attendance of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/29SHRINKFLEX THAILAND PUBLIC : Publication of AGM 2022 on the Company's website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shrinkflex Thailand Public : (edited) Guidelines for the attendance of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

04/18/2022 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 20:02:39
Headline
(edited) Guidelines for the attendance of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Symbol
SFT
Source
SFT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Shrinkflex (Thailand) pcl published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHRINKFLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
09:34aSHRINKFLEX THAILAND PUBLIC : (edited) Guidelines for the attendance of the 2022 Annual Gen..
PU
06:24aSHRINKFLEX THAILAND PUBLIC : Guidelines for the attendance of the 2022 Annual General Meet..
PU
03/29SHRINKFLEX THAILAND PUBLIC : Publication of AGM 2022 on the Company's website
PU
03/01Shrinkflex Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
02/27Shrinkflex Public Company Limited Proposes the Dividend Payment, Payable 17 May 2022
CI
2021Shrinkflex Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021181,500,000 Ordinary Shares of Shrinkflex Public Company Limited are subject to a Lock-..
CI
2021Shrinkflex Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
2021Shrinkflex Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended ..
CI
202160,500,000 Ordinary Shares of Shrinkflex Public Company Limited are subject to a Lock-U..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 797 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net income 2021 112 M 3,32 M 3,32 M
Net cash 2021 113 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 2 486 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart SHRINKFLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shrinkflex (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sun Chong Tsoi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodsukon Santikulawong Manager-Finance & Accounting
Kitsana Vachekrilas Chairman
Supadech Thanakornthitikul Manager-Operations & Maintenance
Suthee Sathonsathaporn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHRINKFLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-19.86%74
BALL CORPORATION-9.47%27 994
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.7.51%14 547
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-23.12%13 711
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-0.07%9 989
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-16.66%8 086