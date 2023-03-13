Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Shriram Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511218   INE721A01013

SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED

(511218)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
1269.50 INR   -1.57%
02/21Shriram Finance Raises INR 500 Million from Bond Sle
MT
02/16Shriram Finance : 5 Important Factors to Consider While Planning Your Finances at 60
PU
02/03Nomura Adjusts Shriram Finance's Price Target to INR1,600 From INR1,500, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Shriram Finance aims to raise 200 billion rupees in FY24 - official

03/13/2023 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Shriram Finance is looking to raise as much as 200 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) to fund its growth in the next financial year starting April, a senior company official told Reuters on Monday.

The retail non-banking finance company aims to grow its assets under management (AUM) by 15% in 2023/24 to around 1.9 trillion to 2 trillion rupees, Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman of Shriram Finance, said.

The company's total AUM was 1.77 trillion rupees as of Dec. 31.

"We will mostly be looking at ECB loans rather than dollar bonds. Right now, the (dollar) bond market is very volatile," Revankar said.

The company will also raise funds from local banks and the domestic capital market among others, alongside the ECB borrowings, he added.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak and Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Swati Bhat and Janane Venkatraman)

By Siddhi Nayak and Bhakti Tambe


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.17% 0.62185 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.13% 1.12946 Delayed Quote.0.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.06% 0.679805 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.66% 0.011382 Delayed Quote.1.44%
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED -1.57% 1269.5 End-of-day quote.-7.99%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.23% 0.934108 Delayed Quote.0.60%
All news about SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED
02/21Shriram Finance Raises INR 500 Million from Bond Sle
MT
02/16Shriram Finance : 5 Important Factors to Consider While Planning Your Finances at 60
PU
02/03Nomura Adjusts Shriram Finance's Price Target to INR1,600 From INR1,500, Keeps at Buy
MT
02/02Jefferies Adjusts Shriram Finance's Price Target to INR1,430 From INR1,365, Keeps at Ho..
MT
02/02Shriram Finance : Press Release Shriram Finance Limited Q3, 2022-23
PU
01/31Transcript : Shriram Finance Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2023
CI
01/31India's Shriram Finance posts Q3 profit surge on higher interest income
RE
01/31Shriram Finance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
01/24The Quickest Way To Get Rich With Fd : Earn up to 9.05% p.a.
PU
01/09Shriram Finance Aims to Double Loan Book in Uttar Pradesh, India
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 169 B 2 057 M 2 057 M
Net income 2023 63 491 M 775 M 775 M
Net Debt 2023 1 412 B 17 225 M 17 225 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,44x
Yield 2023 2,03%
Capitalization 475 B 5 799 M 5 799 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,2x
EV / Sales 2024 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 25 456
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shriram Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 269,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yalamati Srinivasa Chakravarti Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sanjay K. Mundra President
Parag Sharma CFO, Executive Director & Joint Managing Director
Jugal Kishore Mohapatra Chairman
U. Balasundara Rao Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-7.99%5 799
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-10.66%43 234
ORIX CORPORATION13.31%20 812
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-2.22%14 042
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED4.00%7 542
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.21.04%5 215