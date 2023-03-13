India's Shriram Finance aims to raise 200 billion rupees in FY24 - official

The retail non-banking finance company aims to grow its assets under management (AUM) by 15% in 2023/24 to around 1.9 trillion to 2 trillion rupees, Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman of Shriram Finance, said.

The company's total AUM was 1.77 trillion rupees as of Dec. 31.

"We will mostly be looking at ECB loans rather than dollar bonds. Right now, the (dollar) bond market is very volatile," Revankar said.

The company will also raise funds from local banks and the domestic capital market among others, alongside the ECB borrowings, he added.

