    SHRIPISTON   INE526E01018

SHRIRAM PISTONS & RINGS LIMITED

(SHRIPISTON)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:37 2022-11-14 am EST
970.60 INR   +5.00%
Shriram Pistons & Rings : Related Party Transaction

11/14/2022 | 04:12am EST
November 14, 2022

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400051

ISIN No. INE526E01018

Company Symbol: SHRIPISTON

Sir

Subject: Disclosure of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India {Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

In compliance with Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, please find attached the Related Party Transactions for Half year ended September 30, 2022, drawn in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Please acknowledge receipt of the above.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

(PANKAJ GUPTA) Company Secretary

Encl.: As above

Annex

Format for disclosure of related party transactions every six months (see Note 4)

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

Details of the party (listed entity

/subsidiary) entering into the transaction

S. No

NamePAN

  • Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
    2 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
    3 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
    4 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
    5 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
    6 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
    7 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
    8 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
    9 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

10

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

11

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

12

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

13

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

14

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

15

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

16

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

17

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

18

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

19

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

20

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

21

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

Details of the counterparty

NamePAN

Pradeep Dinodia

Hari S. Bhartia

Inderdeep Singh

Meenakshi Dass

Yukio Tanemura

Shinichi Unno

Sascha Putz

Ferida Chopra

Alok Ranjan

A.K Taneja

Krishnakumar Srinivasan

Luv D. Shriram

Krishnakumar Srinivasan

Sumati Krishnakumar

Manisha Commercial Pvt. Ltd

Pradeep Dinodia HUF

Deepak C. Shriram & Sons HUF

Luv D. Shriram

Kush D. Shriram

Nandishi Shriram

Arati Shriram

Value of the

Value of

In case monies are due

In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to

related party

transaction

to either party as a result

make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits,

transaction as

during the

of the transaction

advances or investments

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

Type of related

approved by

reporting period

(see Note 1)

the audit

(see Note 6b)

party

Relationship of the

committee

Nature of

Cost

Nature (loan/

Purpose for which the

transaction

counterparty with the

(see Note 6a)

indebtedness (loan/

(see Note 7 )

advance/ inter-

funds will be utilised

(see Note 5 )

listed entity or its

Opening

Closing

issuance of debt/ any

corporate deposit/

Interest

Secured/

by the ultimate

Tenure

Tenure

subsidiary

balance

balance

other etc.)

investment

Rate (%)

unsecured

recipient of funds

(end-

usage)

Chairman

Commission

-

-

19.82

-

Director

Commission

-

-

0.52

-

Director

Commission

-

-

1.66

-

Director/ Promoter

Commission

-

-

1.66

-

Director

Commission

-

-

1.66

-

Director

Commission

-

-

1.55

-

Director

Commission

-

-

1.55

-

Director

Commission

-

-

1.66

-

Director

Commission

-

-

1.66

-

Director

Remuneration

-

-

16.92

-

Director

Remuneration

16.62

16.62

16.92

21.16

Director/ Promoter

Remuneration

11.24

11.24

14.38

18.67

Director

Rent

0.72

0.72

-

-

Relative of Director

Rent

0.48

0.48

-

-

Significant influence over

Rent

0.60

-

-

-

entity

Significant influence over

Rent

1.24

-

-

-

entity

Significant influence over

Rent

0.24

-

-

-

entity

Director/ Promoter

Interest on

1.39

1.39

4.13

3.03

Deposits

Relative of Director

Interest on

0.38

0.38

-

-

Deposits

Relative of Director

Interest on

0.35

0.35

-

-

Deposits

Relative of Director

Interest on

0.88

0.88

2.19

3.08

Deposits

22

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

23

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

24

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

25

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

26

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

27

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

28

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

29

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

30

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

31

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

32

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

33

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

34

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

35

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

36

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

37

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

38

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

39

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

40

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

41

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

42

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

43

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

44

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

45

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

46

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

47

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

48

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

49

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

50

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

51

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

Luv Arati and Associates (AOP)

MASAAKI YAMAGUCHI

HARI SHANKER BHARTIA

Pradeep Dinodia

Sascha Putz

Shinichi Unno

Inderdeep Singh

Meenakshi Dass

Ferida Chopra

Alok Ranjan

Yukio Tanemura

Meenakshi Dass

Luv D. Shriram

Kush D. Shriram

Nandishi Shriram

Sera Com Pvt. Ltd.

Sarva Commercial Pvt. Ltd.

Shabnam Commercial Pvt. Ltd.

Manisha Commercial Pvt. Ltd

Deepak Shriram Family Benefit Trust

Nandishi Shriram

Arati Shriram

Luv Arati and Associates (AOP)

Luv D. Shriram

Luv D. Shriram

Kush D. Shriram

Arati Shriram

Nandishi Shriram

Luv Arati and Associates (AOP)

Shriram Veritech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Significant influence over

Interest on

entity

Deposits

Director

Sitting Fees

Director

Sitting Fees

Chairman

Sitting Fees

Director

Sitting Fees

Director

Sitting Fees

Director

Sitting Fees

Director/ Promoter

Sitting Fees

Director

Sitting Fees

Director

Sitting Fees

Director

Sitting Fees

Director/ Promoter

Dividend

Director/ Promoter

Dividend

Relative of Director

Dividend

Relative of Director

Dividend

Significant influence over

Dividend

entity

Significant influence over

Dividend

entity

Significant influence over

Dividend

entity

Significant influence over

Dividend

entity

Significant influence over

Dividend

entity

Relative of Director

Deposit taken

Relative of Director

Deposit taken

Significant influence over

Deposit taken

entity

Director/ Promoter

Deposit paid

Director/ Promoter

Deposit

Relative of Director

Deposit

Relative of Director

Deposit

Relative of Director

Deposit

Significant influence over

Deposit

entity

Significant influence over

Purchase of

entity

material / stores

0.22

0.22

0.38

0.59

0.10

0.10

-

-

0.10

0.10

-

-

1.20

1.20

-

-

0.30

0.30

-

-

0.30

0.30

-

-

1.20

1.20

0.18

-

0.60

0.60

-

-

1.00

1.00

-

-

1.10

1.10

-

-

0.10

0.10

-

-

3.34

3.34

-

-

0.02

0.02

-

-

0.00

0.00

-

-

0.003

0.00

-

-

3.80

3.80

-

-

4.27

4.27

-

-

0.41

0.41

-

-

2.67

2.67

-

-

26.67

26.67

-

-

-

-

7.50

7.50

-

-

17.28

17.28

-

-

4.50

4.50

12.65

12.65

-

-

-

-

28.46

15.81

-

-

8.00

8.00

-

-

17.28

17.28

-

-

7.50

7.50

-

-

4.50

4.50

7.34

7.34

-

0.04

52

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

S.R. Dinodia & Co. LLP

Significant influence over

Legal Fees

0.60

0.60

-

-

entity

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Gratuity

Post-employment

30.00

30.00

16.22

-23.31

53

defined benefit plan

Contribution paid

Fund Trust

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

entity

54

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd

Post-employment

Contribution paid

1.96

1.96

10.55

10.74

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

Superannuation Fund Trust

defined benefit plan entity

55

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. Officers'

Post-employment

Contribution paid

20.58

20.58

3.93

4.04

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

Provident Fund Trust

defined benefit plan entity

Total (of Note 6b)

152.59

Notes:

  1. The details in this format are required to be provided for all transactions undertaken during the reporting period. However, opening and closing balances, including commitments, to be disclosed for existing related party transactions even if there is no new related party transaction during the reporting period.
  2. Where a transaction is undertaken between members of the consolidated entity (between the listed entity and its subsidiary or between subsidiaries), it may be reported once.
  3. Listed banks shall not be required to provide the disclosures with respect to related party transactions involving loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed banks.
  4. For companies with Half year ending September 30, this information has to be provided for six months ended September 30 and six months ended Mar 31 . Companies with financial years ending in other months, the six months period shall apply accordingly.
  5. Each type of related party transaction (for e.g. sale of goods/services, purchase of goods/services or whether it involves a loan, inter-corporate deposit, advance or investment) with a single party shall be disclosed separately and there should be no clubbing or netting of transactions of same type. However, transactions with the same counterparty of the same type may be aggregated for the reporting period. For instance, sale transactions with the same party may be aggregated for the reporting period and purchase transactions may also be disclosed in a similar manner. There should be no netting off for sale and purchase transactions. Similarly, loans advanced to and received from the same counterparty should be disclosed separately, without any netting off.
  6. In case of a multi-year related party transaction:
  1. The aggregate value of such related party transaction as approved by the audit committee shall be disclosed in the column "Value of the related party transaction as approved by the audit committee".
  2. The value of the related party transaction undertaken in the reporting period shall be reported in the column "Value of related party transaction during the reporting period".
  1. "Cost" refers to the cost of borrowed funds for the listed entity.
  2. PAN will not be displayed on the website of the Stock Exchange(s).
  3. Transactions such as acceptance of fixed deposits by banks/NBFCs, undertaken with related parties, at the terms uniformly applicable /offered to all shareholders/ public shall also be reported.

Disclaimer

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
