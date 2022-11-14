Shriram Pistons & Rings : Related Party Transaction

November 14, 2022

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400051

ISIN No. INE526E01018

Company Symbol: SHRIPISTON

Sir

Subject: Disclosure of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India {Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

In compliance with Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, please find attached the Related Party Transactions for Half year ended September 30, 2022, drawn in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Please acknowledge receipt of the above.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

(PANKAJ GUPTA) Company Secretary

Encl.: As above