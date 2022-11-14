Shriram Pistons & Rings : Related Party Transaction
11/14/2022 | 04:12am EST
November 14, 2022
Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Mumbai - 400051
ISIN No. INE526E01018
Company Symbol: SHRIPISTON
Sir
Subject: Disclosure of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India {Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), 2015 ("Listing Regulations")
In compliance with Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, please find attached the Related Party Transactions for Half year ended September 30, 2022, drawn in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.
Please acknowledge receipt of the above.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
(PANKAJ GUPTA) Company Secretary
Encl.: As above
Annex
Format for disclosure of related party transactions every six months (see Note 4)
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
Type of related
approved by
reporting period
(see Note 1)
the audit
(see Note 6b)
party
Relationship of the
committee
Nature of
Cost
Nature (loan/
Purpose for which the
transaction
counterparty with the
(see Note 6a)
indebtedness (loan/
(see Note 7 )
advance/ inter-
funds will be utilised
(see Note 5 )
listed entity or its
Opening
Closing
issuance of debt/ any
corporate deposit/
Interest
Secured/
by the ultimate
Tenure
Tenure
subsidiary
balance
balance
other etc.)
investment
Rate (%)
unsecured
recipient of funds
(end-
usage)
Chairman
Commission
-
-
19.82
-
Director
Commission
-
-
0.52
-
Director
Commission
-
-
1.66
-
Director/ Promoter
Commission
-
-
1.66
-
Director
Commission
-
-
1.66
-
Director
Commission
-
-
1.55
-
Director
Commission
-
-
1.55
-
Director
Commission
-
-
1.66
-
Director
Commission
-
-
1.66
-
Director
Remuneration
-
-
16.92
-
Director
Remuneration
16.62
16.62
16.92
21.16
Director/ Promoter
Remuneration
11.24
11.24
14.38
18.67
Director
Rent
0.72
0.72
-
-
Relative of Director
Rent
0.48
0.48
-
-
Significant influence over
Rent
0.60
-
-
-
entity
Significant influence over
Rent
1.24
-
-
-
entity
Significant influence over
Rent
0.24
-
-
-
entity
Director/ Promoter
Interest on
1.39
1.39
4.13
3.03
Deposits
Relative of Director
Interest on
0.38
0.38
-
-
Deposits
Relative of Director
Interest on
0.35
0.35
-
-
Deposits
Relative of Director
Interest on
0.88
0.88
2.19
3.08
Deposits
Luv Arati and Associates (AOP)
MASAAKI YAMAGUCHI
HARI SHANKER BHARTIA
Pradeep Dinodia
Sascha Putz
Shinichi Unno
Inderdeep Singh
Meenakshi Dass
Ferida Chopra
Alok Ranjan
Yukio Tanemura
Meenakshi Dass
Luv D. Shriram
Kush D. Shriram
Nandishi Shriram
Sera Com Pvt. Ltd.
Sarva Commercial Pvt. Ltd.
Shabnam Commercial Pvt. Ltd.
Manisha Commercial Pvt. Ltd
Deepak Shriram Family Benefit Trust
Nandishi Shriram
Arati Shriram
Luv Arati and Associates (AOP)
Luv D. Shriram
Luv D. Shriram
Kush D. Shriram
Arati Shriram
Nandishi Shriram
Luv Arati and Associates (AOP)
Shriram Veritech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Significant influence over
Interest on
entity
Deposits
Director
Sitting Fees
Director
Sitting Fees
Chairman
Sitting Fees
Director
Sitting Fees
Director
Sitting Fees
Director
Sitting Fees
Director/ Promoter
Sitting Fees
Director
Sitting Fees
Director
Sitting Fees
Director
Sitting Fees
Director/ Promoter
Dividend
Director/ Promoter
Dividend
Relative of Director
Dividend
Relative of Director
Dividend
Significant influence over
Dividend
entity
Significant influence over
Dividend
entity
Significant influence over
Dividend
entity
Significant influence over
Dividend
entity
Significant influence over
Dividend
entity
Relative of Director
Deposit taken
Relative of Director
Deposit taken
Significant influence over
Deposit taken
entity
Director/ Promoter
Deposit paid
Director/ Promoter
Deposit
Relative of Director
Deposit
Relative of Director
Deposit
Relative of Director
Deposit
Significant influence over
Deposit
entity
Significant influence over
Purchase of
entity
material / stores
0.22
0.22
0.38
0.59
0.10
0.10
-
-
0.10
0.10
-
-
1.20
1.20
-
-
0.30
0.30
-
-
0.30
0.30
-
-
1.20
1.20
0.18
-
0.60
0.60
-
-
1.00
1.00
-
-
1.10
1.10
-
-
0.10
0.10
-
-
3.34
3.34
-
-
0.02
0.02
-
-
0.00
0.00
-
-
0.003
0.00
-
-
3.80
3.80
-
-
4.27
4.27
-
-
0.41
0.41
-
-
2.67
2.67
-
-
26.67
26.67
-
-
-
-
7.50
7.50
-
-
17.28
17.28
-
-
4.50
4.50
12.65
12.65
-
-
-
-
28.46
15.81
-
-
8.00
8.00
-
-
17.28
17.28
-
-
7.50
7.50
-
-
4.50
4.50
7.34
7.34
-
0.04
52
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
S.R. Dinodia & Co. LLP
Significant influence over
Legal Fees
0.60
0.60
-
-
entity
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Gratuity
Post-employment
30.00
30.00
16.22
-23.31
53
defined benefit plan
Contribution paid
Fund Trust
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
entity
54
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
Post-employment
Contribution paid
1.96
1.96
10.55
10.74
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
Superannuation Fund Trust
defined benefit plan entity
55
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. Officers'
Post-employment
Contribution paid
20.58
20.58
3.93
4.04
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
Provident Fund Trust
defined benefit plan entity
Total (of Note 6b)
152.59
Notes:
The details in this format are required to be provided for all transactions undertaken during the reporting period. However, opening and closing balances, including commitments, to be disclosed for existing related party transactions even if there is no new related party transaction during the reporting period.
Where a transaction is undertaken between members of the consolidated entity (between the listed entity and its subsidiary or between subsidiaries), it may be reported once.
Listed banks shall not be required to provide the disclosures with respect to related party transactions involving loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed banks.
For companies with Half year ending September 30, this information has to be provided for six months ended September 30 and six months ended Mar 31 . Companies with financial years ending in other months, the six months period shall apply accordingly.
Each type of related party transaction (for e.g. sale of goods/services, purchase of goods/services or whether it involves a loan, inter-corporate deposit, advance or investment) with a single party shall be disclosed separately and there should be no clubbing or netting of transactions of same type. However, transactions with the same counterparty of the same type may be aggregated for the reporting period. For instance, sale transactions with the same party may be aggregated for the reporting period and purchase transactions may also be disclosed in a similar manner. There should be no netting off for sale and purchase transactions. Similarly, loans advanced to and received from the same counterparty should be disclosed separately, without any netting off.
In case of a multi-year related party transaction:
The aggregate value of such related party transaction as approved by the audit committee shall be disclosed in the column "Value of the related party transaction as approved by the audit committee".
The value of the related party transaction undertaken in the reporting period shall be reported in the column "Value of related party transaction during the reporting period".
"Cost" refers to the cost of borrowed funds for the listed entity.
PAN will not be displayed on the website of the Stock Exchange(s).
Transactions such as acceptance of fixed deposits by banks/NBFCs, undertaken with related parties, at the terms uniformly applicable /offered to all shareholders/ public shall also be reported.
