Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHRIPISTON   INE526E01018

SHRIRAM PISTONS & RINGS LIMITED

(SHRIPISTON)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/08 01:50:54 am EDT
686.05 INR   +0.74%
02:42aSHRIRAM PISTONS & RINGS : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
05/06Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/06Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shriram Pistons & Rings : Reply to Clarification Sought

06/08/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 21, 2022

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400051

lSlN No. INE526E01018

Company Symbol: SHRIPISTON

Sub: Clarification Regulation 30

Sir/ Madam

With reference to your e-mail dated 11.5.2022 regarding the subject matter, we wish to inform you that:

1. Brief Details of Options Granted

The features of the Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2022 (ESOP-

2022) are as under:

  1. An option pool comprising of 440,498 Options would be created. Out of which, options would be granted to the eligible employees under ESOP-2022 which shall be settled in equity shares of the Company.
  2. The Grant of the Options by the Company through the Nomination and Remuneration
    Committee ("NRC" or "Committee") to the eligible employees shall be made in writing and communicated by a Letter of Grant.
  3. The Company will constitute a separate ESOP Trust which will acquire Equity Shares of the Company from secondary market through the Stock Exchange.
  4. ESOP Trust will transfer the shares to the employees at the time of Exercise after payment of exercise price to the ESOP Trust. The Shares to be transferred shall rank pari passu in all respects with the then existing equity shares of the Company.

2.

Whether the Scheme is in terms of SEBI (SBEB) Regulations, 2014 (if applicable);

The scheme is in accordance with the SEBI (SBEB) Regulations, 2021.

  1. Total number of shares covered by these options;
    As mentioned above, the option pool is convertible into 440,498 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each (2% of paid up equity capital of the company as on 31 March 2022).
  2. Pricing formula;

The Exercise Price of the Options shall be as determined by the NRC at the time of grant of options which would not be less than the Fair Market Value of Shares on the date of Grant.

We hope you will find the above in order. Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

PANKAJ GUPTA Digitally signed by PANKAJ GUPTA

Date: 2022.05.21 11:40:17 +05'30'

(Pankaj Gupta)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHRIRAM PISTONS & RINGS LIMITED
02:42aSHRIRAM PISTONS & RINGS : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
05/06Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/06Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March ..
CI
01/28Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2021Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
CI
2021Tranche Update on Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Ju..
CI
2021Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 30, 2021 has cl..
CI
2021Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited Designates Pankaj Gupta, Company Secretary, as the Comp..
CI
2021Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited Appoints Pankaj Gupta as Head-Legal & Company Secretary
CI
2021Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 350,000 shares, represe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 647 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2022 1 636 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Net cash 2022 2 202 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,59x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 15 237 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 120
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SHRIRAM PISTONS & RINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHRIRAM PISTONS & RINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Krishnakumar Srinivasan CEO, Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Sharad Premprakash Rathi CFO & Deputy Executive Director
Pradeep Dinodia Non-Executive Chairman
Subrata Neogy Chief Technology Officer
Pankaj Gupta Secretary, Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHRIRAM PISTONS & RINGS LIMITED-18.94%196
DENSO CORPORATION-16.89%45 916
APTIV PLC-33.38%29 773
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.90%19 531
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-12.07%16 019
CONTINENTAL AG-20.07%15 917