Shriram Transport Finance : AGM Document

DIRECTORS' REPORT

To the Members of,

Shriram Automall India Limited

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the Twelfth (12th) Annual Report on the affairs of your Company together with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The key highlights of the standalone audited financial statements of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and comparison with the previous financial year ended March 31, 2020 are summarized below:

(Rs. in lakh) Particulars Year Ended Year Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Turnover 12,794.41 15,406.11 Other Income 1,157.29 590.55 Total Income 13,951.70 15,996.66 Less: Expenses 9,778.86 11,623.24 Profit / (Loss) Before Interest, Depreciation & 4,172.84 4,373.42 Tax Less: Depreciation 813.02 596.92 Less: Finance Cost 398.20 305.92 Profit Before Tax 2,961.62 3,470.58

NOVEL CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC

On 11th March, 2020, the World health Organization (WHO) declared the novel Corona virus as pandemic. The pandemic has created macro-economic challenges and disruptions in the business activities of the Company. Your Company had taken / continuing taking various steps and measures in this challenging situation by keeping connected with all the stakeholders through all the possible means, one-to-one calling, virtual meetings, webinars etc.

COVID-19 hit the world hard to say the least, and unprecedented lockdowns disrupted economies, businesses and society in a manner that have never seen in our lives. F.Y. 2020- 2021 has been one the most challenging years in our lifetimes. While the whole industry has struggled, the Company has bounce back stronger and performed better. The Company has generated business worth over Rs 2,000 crores and conducted transactions for over 1,00,000 pre-owned vehicles and equipment through both online and offline modes in the previous fiscal