    511218   INE721A01013

SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(511218)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shriram Transport Finance : AGM Document

12/27/2021 | 11:17pm EST
SHRIRAM AUTOMALL

INDIA LIMITED

12th

2020-2021

Annual Report

CONTENTS

COPRPORATE INFORMATION

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

01

STANDALONE

26

CONSOLIDATED

88

NOTICE OF AGM

147

CORPORATE

INFORMATION

Corporate Identity Number (CIN)

U50100TN2010PLC074572

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

REGISTERED OFFICE

Chairman (Non - Executive)

Sri Towers, Plot No: 14A, South Phase,

Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai

Mr. S. Lakshminarayanan (Independent)

Tamil Nadu - 600 032,

CEO and Whole Time Director

Tel: +91 44 4852 4666

Fax: +91 44 4852 5666

Mr. Sameer Malhotra

Directors

CORPORATE OFFICE

Mr. Umesh Revankar

7th Floor, Best Business Park,

Mrs. Kishori Udeshi (Independent)

Netaji Subhash Place,

Mr. Vinay Sanghi

Pitampura, Delhi -110 034,

Ms. Aneesha Menon

Tel: +91 11 4141 4444

Mr. Akshay Shankar

Fax: +91 11 4241 4444.

Mr. Vikram Alva

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Satish Kumar Garg

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Nitin Lokhande

AUDITORS

S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP

Charted Accountant

REGISTRAR & SHARE

TRANSFER AGENT

Integrated Registry Management

Services Private Limited,

2nd Floor, 'Kences Towers', No. 1,

Ramakrishna Street,

North Usman Road,

T. Nagar, Chennai - 600 017.

Tel: 044 2814 0801/02/03,

Fax: 044 2814 2479

DIRECTORS' REPORT

To the Members of,

Shriram Automall India Limited

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the Twelfth (12th) Annual Report on the affairs of your Company together with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The key highlights of the standalone audited financial statements of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and comparison with the previous financial year ended March 31, 2020 are summarized below:

(Rs. in lakh)

Particulars

Year Ended

Year Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Turnover

12,794.41

15,406.11

Other Income

1,157.29

590.55

Total Income

13,951.70

15,996.66

Less: Expenses

9,778.86

11,623.24

Profit / (Loss) Before Interest, Depreciation &

4,172.84

4,373.42

Tax

Less: Depreciation

813.02

596.92

Less: Finance Cost

398.20

305.92

Profit Before Tax

2,961.62

3,470.58

NOVEL CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC

On 11th March, 2020, the World health Organization (WHO) declared the novel Corona virus as pandemic. The pandemic has created macro-economic challenges and disruptions in the business activities of the Company. Your Company had taken / continuing taking various steps and measures in this challenging situation by keeping connected with all the stakeholders through all the possible means, one-to-one calling, virtual meetings, webinars etc.

COVID-19 hit the world hard to say the least, and unprecedented lockdowns disrupted economies, businesses and society in a manner that have never seen in our lives. F.Y. 2020- 2021 has been one the most challenging years in our lifetimes. While the whole industry has struggled, the Company has bounce back stronger and performed better. The Company has generated business worth over Rs 2,000 crores and conducted transactions for over 1,00,000 pre-owned vehicles and equipment through both online and offline modes in the previous fiscal

1

year. During the period, it conducted over 4,000 physical and over 25,000 online events across its various platforms for selling and buying pre-owned vehicles and equipment For the first time ever, Shriram Automall India Limited ('the Company') (SAMIL) has created transactions more than Rs. 430 crores in a single month of March 2021.

DIVIDEND

During the year under review, company has not paid any dividend.

OPERATIONS AND COMPANY'S PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, the Company's total income from operations was Rs. 12,794.41 lakhs against Rs. 15,406.11 lakhs in the previous financial year 2019-20. The Company has earned Net Profit of Rs. 2,961.62 lakhs during the financial year 2020-21 as against net profit of Rs. 3,470.58 lakhs in the previous financial year 2019-20.

UNFURLING NATIONALLY

The Company is engaged in facilitating buyers/sellers to sell their passenger vehicles, equipment's, two wheeler and three wheeler vehicles, bus, car and utility vehicles and related services. Till date, the Company has successfully established 90 well-structured Automalls extending its reach to approx. 16 lakhs customers.

TECHNOLOGY DRIVEN ORGANIZATION

Going hand in hand with the latest technological developments, the Company offers My SAMIL App, Desktop Live Bidding and SMS Bidding for our customers to participate in bidding events from anywhere, at their convenience. Online Payment Gateway and Card Swiping Machine have also been deployed for easy and convenient payment system.

In addition, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Application, Business Intelligence and Management Information Solutions (BI and MIS) Portal, Online Event Calendar Planner, Team SAMIL Portal and SMS and Call scheduling Module, Recovery to Re-Marketing App, White Labeled Portal, Instabid, Self-Inspection App, Quick Pick App have also been in use to bring positive outcome in both sales and business process.

With focus on technology initiatives our endeavor to provide quality services for our customers with effective monitoring and reporting mechanism.

Mr. Sameer Malhotra CEO and Whole Time Director of the Company had regularly addressed all the Samilian's (employees of the Company and its subsidiaries) with the help of digital technology and kept them motivated towards the achieving the marked target for the reporting financial year. Owing to the pandemic, the various learning programmes in 2020-21 were designed around the use of digital technology. Learning became an essential tool of employee engagement.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 04:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
