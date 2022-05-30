Shriram Transport Finance : AGM Document
FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Form language
English
Hindi
Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
(i)
* Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company
Pre-fill
Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
(ii) (a) Name of the company
(b) Registered office address
(c)
*e-mail ID of the company
(d)
*Telephone number with STD code
(e)
Website
(iii)
Date of Incorporation
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi)
*Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
2
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Pre-fill
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
(vii)
*Financial year From date
01/04/2021
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2022
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii)
*Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2022
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
Specify the reasons for not holding the same
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 2
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
K
K5
K
K8
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 1
Pre-fill All
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i)
*SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
647,000,000
270,519,713
270,519,713
270,519,713
Total amount of equity shares (in
6,470,000,000
2,705,197,130
2,705,197,130
2,705,197,130
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
647,000,000
270,519,713
270,519,713
270,519,713
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
10
10
10
10
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
6,470,000,000
2,705,197,130
2,705,197,130
2,705,197,130
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
95,000,000
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
9,500,000,000
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
capital
capital
Paid up capital
Number of preference shares
95,000,000
0
0
0
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
100
100
100
100
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
9,500,000,000
0
0
0
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
2,478,984
250,582,529
253061513
2,530,615,1
2,530,615,
Increase during the year
0
17,458,200
17458200
174,582,000
174,582,00
174,582,000
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
3,472,200
3472200
34,722,000
34,722,000
34,722,000
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
0
13,986,000
13986000
139,860,000
139,860,00
139,860,000
QIP
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
0
0
0
0
0
other
At the end of the year
2,478,984
268,040,729
270519713
2,705,197,1
2,705,197,
Preference shares
At the beginning of the year
0
0
0
0
0
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Others, specify
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Redemption of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
At the end of the year
0
0
0
0
0
ISIN of the equity shares of the company
INE721A01013
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
After split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *
Nil
[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]
Yes
No
Not Applicable
Separate sheet attached for details of transfers
Yes
No
Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.
Date of the previous annual general meeting
