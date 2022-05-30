Log in
    511218   INE721A01013

SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(511218)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-26
1142.05 INR   -0.23%
10:09aSHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : AGM Document
PU
05/26Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. Announces Intimation of Record Date and Payout Date for Non-Convertible Debentures Issued on Private Placement Basis
CI
05/03Nomura Adjusts Shriram Transport Finance's Price Target to 1,500 Indian Rupees From 1,400 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
Shriram Transport Finance : AGM Document

05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT
FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company

Pre-fill

Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

(ii) (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

(c) *e-mail ID of the company

(d) *Telephone number with STD code

(e)

Website

(iii)

Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

Page 1 of 15

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

2

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2022

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

    1. Specify the reasons for not holding the same
  2. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 2

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

K

K5

K

K8

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 1

Pre-fill All

Page 2 of 15

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

647,000,000

270,519,713

270,519,713

270,519,713

Total amount of equity shares (in

6,470,000,000

2,705,197,130

2,705,197,130

2,705,197,130

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

647,000,000

270,519,713

270,519,713

270,519,713

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

10

10

10

10

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

6,470,000,000

2,705,197,130

2,705,197,130

2,705,197,130

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

95,000,000

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

9,500,000,000

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

capital

capital

Paid up capital

Number of preference shares

95,000,000

0

0

0

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

100

100

100

100

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

9,500,000,000

0

0

0

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Page 3 of 15

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

2,478,984

250,582,529

253061513

2,530,615,1

2,530,615,

Increase during the year

0

17,458,200

17458200

174,582,000

174,582,00

174,582,000

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

3,472,200

3472200

34,722,000

34,722,000

34,722,000

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

0

13,986,000

13986000

139,860,000

139,860,00

139,860,000

QIP

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

0

0

0

0

0

other

At the end of the year

2,478,984

268,040,729

270519713

2,705,197,1

2,705,197,

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

Page 4 of 15

iii. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

INE721A01013

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

  1. Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil

[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]

Yes

No

Not Applicable

Separate sheet attached for details of transfers

Yes

No

Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.

Date of the previous annual general meeting

Page 5 of 15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
