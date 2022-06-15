Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511218   INE721A01013

SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(511218)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
1139.85 INR   +0.62%
09:53aSHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
06/10Shriram Transport Finance Raises $250 Million Long-Term Funding
MT
06/10SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Secures USD 250 Mn Long-Term Funding from DFC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shriram Transport Finance : Amalgamation/Merger

06/15/2022 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC/FILING/BSE-NSE/22-23/68A-B

June 15, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Listing Department

Dalal Street, Fort,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Plot no. C/1, G- Block,

Scrip Code: 511218

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 051.

NSE Symbol: SRTRANSFIN

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Receipt of No Objection to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Shrilekha Business Consultancy Private Limited and Shriram Financial Ventures (Chennai) Private Limited and Shriram Capital Limited (with its remaining undertaking and investments) and Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ("Company") and Shriram City Union Finance Limited and Shriram LI Holdings Private Limited and Shriram GI Holdings Private Limited and Shriram Investment Holdings Limited and their respective Shareholders ("Scheme")

We wish to inform you that Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated June 15, 2022 has issued No Objection to the Scheme with usual and normal conditions as generally stipulated in such similar approvals.

This disclosure is being made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

Vivek Achwal

Company Secretary

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

Corporate Office: Wockhardt Towers, Level - 3, West Wing, C-2,G-Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Tel: +91 22 4095 9595 I Fax: +91 22 4095 9597.

Registered Office: Sri Towers, Plot No.14A, South Phase, Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel: +91 44 4852 4666 I Fax: +91 44 4852 5666.

Website: www.stfc.in I Corporate Identity Number (CIN) - L65191TN1979PLC007874

Disclaimer

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
09:53aSHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
06/10Shriram Transport Finance Raises $250 Million Long-Term Funding
MT
06/10SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Secures USD 250 Mn Long-Term Funding from DFC
PU
05/30SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : AGM Document
PU
05/26Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. Announces Intimation of Record Date and Payout D..
CI
05/03Nomura Adjusts Shriram Transport Finance's Price Target to 1,500 Indian Rupees From 1,4..
MT
04/29Shriram Transport Finance Records Increase in Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 202..
CI
04/28Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quart..
CI
03/29Shriram Transport Finance Board to Consider Bond Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 106 B 1 354 M 1 354 M
Net income 2023 38 435 M 493 M 493 M
Net Debt 2023 1 113 B 14 261 M 14 261 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,93x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 311 B 3 986 M 3 986 M
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
EV / Sales 2024 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 25 456
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 139,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Umesh Govind Revankar Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Parag Sharma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Subramanian Lakshminarayanan Non-Executive Chairman
U. Balasundara Rao Chief Information Officer
Vivek Madhukar Achwal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-6.36%3 953
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-22.96%41 568
ORIX CORPORATION-1.13%20 520
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-35.98%14 799
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED18.97%6 518
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-62.52%5 426