Shriram Transport Finance : Amalgamation/Merger

Sub: Receipt of No Objection to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Shrilekha Business Consultancy Private Limited and Shriram Financial Ventures (Chennai) Private Limited and Shriram Capital Limited (with its remaining undertaking and investments) and Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ("Company") and Shriram City Union Finance Limited and Shriram LI Holdings Private Limited and Shriram GI Holdings Private Limited and Shriram Investment Holdings Limited and their respective Shareholders ("Scheme")

We wish to inform you that Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated June 15, 2022 has issued No Objection to the Scheme with usual and normal conditions as generally stipulated in such similar approvals.

This disclosure is being made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. This is for your information and record.

