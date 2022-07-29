Shriram Transport Finance : Intimation Under Reg30 Regarding Retirement And Appointment of Company Secretary

Date 28-Jul-22

NSE Acknowledgement

Symbol:SRTRANSFIN

................................................................................................................................................................................

Name of the company: Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

................................................................................................................................................................................

Subject:Appointment

................................................................................................................................................................................

Date of Submissions:28-Jul-2022 20:01:37

................................................................................................................................................................................

Application No. 2022072088049

................................................................................................................................................................................

We hereby acknowledge receipt of your submission. Please note that the content and information provided is pending to be verified by National Stock Exchange of India Limited.