Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511218   INE721A01013

SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(511218)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
1462.45 INR   +0.91%
01:24aSHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Intimation Under Reg30 Regarding Retirement And Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Investor Update June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shriram Transport Finance : Intimation Under Reg30 Regarding Retirement And Appointment of Company Secretary

07/29/2022 | 01:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date 28-Jul-22

NSE Acknowledgement

Symbol:SRTRANSFIN

................................................................................................................................................................................

Name of the company: Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

................................................................................................................................................................................

Subject:Appointment

................................................................................................................................................................................

Date of Submissions:28-Jul-2022 20:01:37

................................................................................................................................................................................

Application No.

2022072088049

................................................................................................................................................................................

We hereby acknowledge receipt of your submission. Please note that the content and information provided is pending to be verified by National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Date & Time of Download : 28/07/2022 20:10:09

BSE ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Acknowledgement Number

4321843

Date and Time of Submission

7/28/2022 8:05:00 PM

Scripcode and Company Name

511218 - SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE CO.LTD.

Subject / Compliance Regulation

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Submitted By

Nitin

Designation

Designated Officer for Filing

Disclaimer : - Contents of filings has not been verified at the time of submission.

Disclaimer

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
01:24aSHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Intimation Under Reg30 Regarding Retirement And Appointment of..
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 202..
CI
07/28SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Investor Update June 2022
PU
07/28SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Press Release STFC Q1, 2022-23
PU
07/28SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Quarterly Results Consolidated June 2022
PU
07/28SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Quarterly Results Standalone June 2022
PU
07/25Shriram Transport Finance Board to Consider Bonds Buyback
MT
07/06SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Shareholders & Creditors Approve the Merger
PU
06/24Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited Announces Second Interim Dividend for the Fin..
CI
06/24Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited Announces First Interim Dividend
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 106 B 1 327 M 1 327 M
Net income 2023 37 958 M 477 M 477 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 1,51%
Capitalization 396 B 4 969 M 4 969 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,74x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 25 456
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 462,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Parag Sharma Joint Managing Director, CFO & Executive Director
Umesh Govind Revankar Vice Chairman & Managing Director
S. Sunder Executive Director-Accounts & Administration
P Sridharan Joint Managing Director
Sudarshan Holla Joint Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED20.14%4 969
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED1.42%48 260
ORIX CORPORATION-1.55%20 029
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-29.60%15 696
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED32.62%6 963
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-60.15%5 938