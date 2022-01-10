Shriram Transport Finance : Intimation of change in certain Pay-out dates for monthly payment of interest on NCDs on account of bank holidays for calendar year announced recently

SEC/FILING/BSENSE/2021-2022/63A January 10, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Towers, Listing Department Dalal Street, Fort, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Mumbai - 400 001. Plot no. C/1, G- Block, Scrip Code: 511218 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 051. NSE Symbol: SRTRANSFIN Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Intimation of change in certain Pay-out dates for monthly payment of interest on NCDs on account of bank holidays for calendar year announced recently.

In continuation of our letters dated October 05, 2021 intimating you the Record dates and Payout dates of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) by our Company in the Public Issue, kindly take note of following change in certain Payout date(s) for monthly payment of interest on NCDs as mentioned below due to recent announcement of Bank Holidays for the calendar year 2022:

As per provisions of the Prospectus for Public Issue of NCD 9 Tranche - 2 dated December 26, 2019 the monthly interest payments for Series I, Series II and Series III NCDs will be due as under:

Series ISIN Code Coupon Rate* NSE Scrip Code BSE Scrip Code Series I INE721A07PI1 8.52% p.a. ZD 937061 Series II INE721A07PJ9 8.66% p.a. ZE 937063 Series III INE721A07PK7 8.75% p.a. ZF 937065

Notes : (*) Senior Citizens (only First Allottee) shall be entitled to an additional yield at the rate of 0.25% per annum.

The Company will make monthly interest payment for the month of March 2022 on Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 instead of Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 declared as Bank holiday in Mumbai on account of Mahashivratri.

As per provisions of the Prospectus for Public Issue of NCD 9 Tranche - I dated July 12, 2019 the monthly interest payments for Series I, Series II and Series III NCDs will be due as under:

Series ISIN Code Coupon Rate* NSE Scrip Code BSE Scrip Code Series I INE721A07OY1 9.12% p.a. Z3 936780 Series II INE721A07OZ8 9.22% p.a. Z4 936782 Series III INE721A07PA8 9.31% p.a. Z5 936784

Notes : (*)The initial allottees under Category III and Category IV in the Tranche 1 Issue who are Senior Citizens on the Date of Allotment shall be eligible for an additional incentive of 0.25% p.a. provided the NCDs issued under the Tranche 1 Issue are continued to be held by such investors under Category III and Category IV on the relevant Record Date for the relevant Interest Payment Dates.

The Company will make monthly interest payment for the month of March 2022 on Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 instead of Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 declared as Bank holiday in Mumbai on account of Mahashivratri.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

