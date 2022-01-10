Shriram Transport Finance : Intimation of change in certain Pay-out dates for monthly payment of interest on NCDs on account of bank holidays for calendar year announced recently
01/10/2022 | 11:38pm EST
SEC/FILING/BSENSE/2021-2022/63A
January 10, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P. J. Towers,
Listing Department
Dalal Street, Fort,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Mumbai - 400 001.
Plot no. C/1, G- Block,
Scrip Code: 511218
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 051.
NSE Symbol: SRTRANSFIN
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub.: Intimation of change in certain Pay-out dates for monthly payment of interest on NCDs on account of bank holidays for calendar year announced recently.
In continuation of our letters dated October 05, 2021 intimating you the Record dates and Payout dates of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) by our Company in the Public Issue, kindly take note of following change in certain Payout date(s) for monthly payment of interest on NCDs as mentioned below due to recent announcement of Bank Holidays for the calendar year 2022:
As per provisions of the Prospectus for Public Issue of NCD 9 Tranche - 2 dated December 26, 2019 the monthly interest payments for Series I, Series II and Series III NCDs will be due as under:
Series
ISIN Code
Coupon Rate*
NSE Scrip Code
BSE Scrip Code
Series I
INE721A07PI1
8.52% p.a.
ZD
937061
Series II
INE721A07PJ9
8.66% p.a.
ZE
937063
Series III
INE721A07PK7
8.75% p.a.
ZF
937065
Notes : (*) Senior Citizens (only First Allottee) shall be entitled to an additional yield at the rate of 0.25% per annum.
The Company will make monthly interest payment for the month of March 2022 on Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 instead of Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 declared as Bank holiday in Mumbai on account of Mahashivratri.
As per provisions of the Prospectus for Public Issue of NCD 9 Tranche - I dated July 12, 2019 the monthly interest payments for Series I, Series II and Series III NCDs will be due as under:
Series
ISIN Code
Coupon Rate*
NSE Scrip Code
BSE Scrip Code
Series I
INE721A07OY1
9.12% p.a.
Z3
936780
Series II
INE721A07OZ8
9.22% p.a.
Z4
936782
Series III
INE721A07PA8
9.31% p.a.
Z5
936784
Notes : (*)The initial allottees under Category III and Category IV in the Tranche 1 Issue who are Senior Citizens on the Date of Allotment shall be eligible for an additional incentive of 0.25% p.a. provided the NCDs issued under the Tranche 1 Issue are continued to be held by such investors under Category III and Category IV on the relevant Record Date for the relevant Interest Payment Dates.
The Company will make monthly interest payment for the month of March 2022 on Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 instead of Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 declared as Bank holiday in Mumbai on account of Mahashivratri.
As per provisions of the Prospectus for Public Issue NCD 8 Tranche - 3 dated December 27, 2018 the monthly interest payments for Series I and Series II will be due as under:
Series
ISIN Code
Coupon Rate*
NSE Scrip Code
BSE Scrip Code
Series I
INE721A07OM6
9.12% p.a.
YV
936452
Series II
INE721A07ON4
9.30% p.a.
YW
936454
Notes : (*)The initial allottees under Category III and Category IV in the
Tranche 3 Issue who are Senior Citizens on the Date of Allotment shall be eligible for an
additional incentive of 0.25% p.a. provided the NCDs issued under the Tranche 3 Issue are continued to be held by such investors under Category III and Category IV on the relevant Record Date for the relevant Interest Payment Date.
The Company will make monthly interest payment for the month of March 2022 on Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 instead of Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 declared as Bank holiday in Mumbai on account of Mahashivratri.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
VIVEK M. ACHWAL
COMPANY SECRETARY
