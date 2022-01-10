Log in
Shriram Transport Finance : Intimation of change in certain Pay-out dates for monthly payment of interest on NCDs on account of bank holidays for calendar year announced recently

01/10/2022 | 11:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC/FILING/BSENSE/2021-2022/63A

January 10, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Listing Department

Dalal Street, Fort,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Plot no. C/1, G- Block,

Scrip Code: 511218

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 051.

NSE Symbol: SRTRANSFIN

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Intimation of change in certain Pay-out dates for monthly payment of interest on NCDs on account of bank holidays for calendar year announced recently.

In continuation of our letters dated October 05, 2021 intimating you the Record dates and Payout dates of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) by our Company in the Public Issue, kindly take note of following change in certain Payout date(s) for monthly payment of interest on NCDs as mentioned below due to recent announcement of Bank Holidays for the calendar year 2022:

  1. As per provisions of the Prospectus for Public Issue of NCD 9 Tranche - 2 dated December 26, 2019 the monthly interest payments for Series I, Series II and Series III NCDs will be due as under:

Series

ISIN Code

Coupon Rate*

NSE Scrip Code

BSE Scrip Code

Series I

INE721A07PI1

8.52% p.a.

ZD

937061

Series II

INE721A07PJ9

8.66% p.a.

ZE

937063

Series III

INE721A07PK7

8.75% p.a.

ZF

937065

Notes : (*) Senior Citizens (only First Allottee) shall be entitled to an additional yield at the rate of 0.25% per annum.

The Company will make monthly interest payment for the month of March 2022 on Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 instead of Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 declared as Bank holiday in Mumbai on account of Mahashivratri.

  1. As per provisions of the Prospectus for Public Issue of NCD 9 Tranche - I dated July 12, 2019 the monthly interest payments for Series I, Series II and Series III NCDs will be due as under:

Series

ISIN Code

Coupon Rate*

NSE Scrip Code

BSE Scrip Code

Series I

INE721A07OY1

9.12% p.a.

Z3

936780

Series II

INE721A07OZ8

9.22% p.a.

Z4

936782

Series III

INE721A07PA8

9.31% p.a.

Z5

936784

Notes : (*)The initial allottees under Category III and Category IV in the Tranche 1 Issue who are Senior Citizens on the Date of Allotment shall be eligible for an additional incentive of 0.25% p.a. provided the NCDs issued under the Tranche 1 Issue are continued to be held by such investors under Category III and Category IV on the relevant Record Date for the relevant Interest Payment Dates.

The Company will make monthly interest payment for the month of March 2022 on Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 instead of Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 declared as Bank holiday in Mumbai on account of Mahashivratri.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

Corporate Office: Wockhardt Towers, Level - 3, West Wing, C-2,G-Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Tel: +91 22 4095 9595 I Fax: +91 22 4095 9597. Registered Office: 14A, South Phase, Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel: +91 44 4852 4666 I Fax: +91 44 4852 5666.

Website: www.stfc.in I Corporate Identity Number (CIN) - L65191TN1979PLC007874

  1. As per provisions of the Prospectus for Public Issue NCD 8 Tranche - 3 dated December 27, 2018 the monthly interest payments for Series I and Series II will be due as under:

Series

ISIN Code

Coupon Rate*

NSE Scrip Code

BSE Scrip Code

Series I

INE721A07OM6

9.12% p.a.

YV

936452

Series II

INE721A07ON4

9.30% p.a.

YW

936454

Notes : (*)The initial allottees under Category III and Category IV in the

Tranche 3 Issue who are Senior Citizens on the Date of Allotment shall be eligible for an

additional incentive of 0.25% p.a. provided the NCDs issued under the Tranche 3 Issue are continued to be held by such investors under Category III and Category IV on the relevant Record Date for the relevant Interest Payment Date.

The Company will make monthly interest payment for the month of March 2022 on Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 instead of Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 declared as Bank holiday in Mumbai on account of Mahashivratri.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

VIVEK M. ACHWAL

COMPANY SECRETARY

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

Corporate Office: Wockhardt Towers, Level - 3, West Wing, C-2,G-Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Tel: +91 22 4095 9595 I Fax: +91 22 4095 9597. Registered Office: 14A, South Phase, Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel: +91 44 4852 4666 I Fax: +91 44 4852 5666.

Website: www.stfc.in I Corporate Identity Number (CIN) - L65191TN1979PLC007874

Date & Time of Download : 10/01/2022 16:38:29

BSE ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Acknowledgement Number

3597286

Date and Time of Submission

1/10/2022 4:37:59 PM

Scripcode and Company Name

937065 - SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE CO.LTD.

Subject / Compliance Regulation

Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment /

Redemption

Submitted By

Mathew

Designation

Designated Officer for Filing

Disclaimer : - Contents of filings has not been verified at the time of submission.

Date of

10-Jan-2022

NSE Acknowledgement

Symbol:-

Name of the Company: -

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

Submission Type:-

Announcements

Short Description:-

Prior Intimation for Interest/Principal payment

Date of Submission:-

10-Jan-2022 04:25:59 PM

NEAPS App. No:-

2022/Jan/456/456

Disclaimer : We hereby acknowledge receipt of your submission through NEAPS. Please note that the content and information provided is pending to be verified by NSEIL.

Disclaimer

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 04:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
