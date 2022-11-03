Shriram Transport Finance : Investor Presentation September 2022

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd
Corporate Presentation
September 2022
Contents
Company Overview
Business Model/Competitive Strengths
Market Dynamics & Growth Strategy
Organizational Structure
10
15
22
Performance Track Record
33
Recent Performance - Q2 FY23
2
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Company Snapshot
Leading player in organized high yield pre-owned CV financing segment
Diversified Portfolio - PCV's, Construction Equipment, Tractor Financing
Over 2.19 million customers
Large network of 1,854 Branch offices and 758 rural centres
Working
Others,
Capital
0.1%
Loans, 1.4%
Tie up with over 500 Private Financiers
Business
Loan, 1.0%
New, 4.4%
26,776 Employees including 20,486 Business Team
Market Capitalization of Rs. 322.46 billion
1,352.5
billion
FII holding of 50.73 %
Used,93.1%
AUM of Rs. 1,352.5 billion
Note: As on September 30, 2022
4
Corporate History
Securitised Rs. 87.57
Tied up with
Merger of Shriram
bn during FY 2010.
Investment Ltd.
Citicorp for CV
Successfully raised
and Shriram
financing under
Overseas Finance
Rs. 5.84 bn through
Portfolio
Ltd. with SFC; PAT
QIP with domestic &
Management
crosses Rs. 1,000
international
Services (PMS)
mn (2006)
investors.
The 1st
Investment from
Initiated financing of
AUM
securitization
crosses
ChrysCapital
construction
Initial Public
transaction by
Rs. 500
(2005) and TPG
equipment
Offering
STFC
billion
(2006)
1979
1984
1990
1999
2002-04
2005-06
2009
2010
2011
2013
2015-16
STFC was
Investment
Preferential
established
from Telco
Allotment to
& Ashok
Citicorp
Leylond
Finance
(India) in
2002
Preferential
Axis Bank
and
Reliance
Capital in
2004
5
