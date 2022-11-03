Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511218   INE721A01013

SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(511218)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
1208.30 INR   +0.09%
11/02Shriram Transport Finance : Updates on tender offer for purchase of eligible Senior Secured Notes – October 31, 2022
PU
10/31Shriram Transport Finance : Investor Earning Conference Recorded Call Q2FY22-23
PU
10/27Shriram Transport Finance Board to Consider Raising Funds Via Bond Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shriram Transport Finance : Investor Presentation September 2022

11/03/2022 | 12:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

Corporate Presentation

September 2022

Contents

Company Overview

Business Model/Competitive Strengths

Market Dynamics & Growth Strategy

Organizational Structure

10

15

22

Performance Track Record

33

Recent Performance - Q2 FY23

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Company Snapshot

Leading player in organized high yield pre-owned CV financing segment

Diversified Portfolio - PCV's, Construction Equipment, Tractor Financing

Over 2.19 million customers

Large network of 1,854 Branch offices and 758 rural centres

Working

Others,

Capital

0.1%

Loans, 1.4%

Tie up with over 500 Private Financiers

Business

Loan, 1.0%

New, 4.4%

26,776 Employees including 20,486 Business Team

Market Capitalization of Rs. 322.46 billion

1,352.5

billion

FII holding of 50.73 %

Used,93.1%

AUM of Rs. 1,352.5 billion

Note: As on September 30, 2022

4

Corporate History

Securitised Rs. 87.57

Tied up with

Merger of Shriram

bn during FY 2010.

Investment Ltd.

Citicorp for CV

Successfully raised

and Shriram

financing under

Overseas Finance

Rs. 5.84 bn through

Portfolio

Ltd. with SFC; PAT

QIP with domestic &

Management

crosses Rs. 1,000

international

Services (PMS)

mn (2006)

investors.

The 1st

Investment from

Initiated financing of

AUM

securitization

crosses

ChrysCapital

construction

Initial Public

transaction by

Rs. 500

(2005) and TPG

equipment

Offering

STFC

billion

(2006)

1979

1984

1990

1999

2002-04

2005-06

2009

2010

2011

2013

2015-16

STFC was

Investment

Preferential

established

from Telco

Allotment to

& Ashok

Citicorp

Leylond

Finance

(India) in

2002

Preferential

Allotment to

Axis Bank

and

Reliance

Capital in

2004

  • Successfully placed Rs. 10 bn of NCD with domestic investors
  • Purchased hypothecation loan outstandings of commercial vehicles and construction equipments of GE Capital Services India and GE Capital Financial Services (GE) aggregating to approximately Rs. 11 bn
  • Introduced Shriram Automalls - a dedicated platform for trading of pre- owned trucks at a fair value
  • FITCH upgraded long term issuer ratings to 'IND AA+' from 'IND AA'
  • CRISIL upgraded long-term debt instruments and bank facilities, and FD to 'CRISIL AA+/FAAA/Stable' from
    'CRISIL AA/FAA+/Positive'
  • Merger of Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd with STFC

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 04:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
11/02Shriram Transport Finance : Updates on tender offer for purchase of eligible Senior Secure..
PU
10/31Shriram Transport Finance : Investor Earning Conference Recorded Call Q2FY22-23
PU
10/27Shriram Transport Finance Board to Consider Raising Funds Via Bond Sale
MT
10/24Jefferies Upgrades Shriram Transport Finance to Hold From Underperform, Adjusts Price T..
MT
10/21Shriram Transport Finance's Consolidated Net Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q2
MT
10/20Transcript : Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call..
CI
10/20Shriram Transport Finance : Tender Offer For Purchase of Certain Notes – October 17,..
PU
10/20Shriram Transport Finance : Intimation Regarding Purchase of Certain Eligible Senior Secur..
PU
10/20India's Shriram Transport Finance profit surges on higher interest income
RE
10/20Shriram Transport Finance : Investor Update September 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 110 B 1 327 M 1 327 M
Net income 2023 40 008 M 484 M 484 M
Net Debt 2023 1 113 B 13 447 M 13 447 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,26x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 327 B 3 951 M 3 951 M
EV / Sales 2023 13,1x
EV / Sales 2024 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 25 456
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 208,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Parag Sharma Joint Managing Director, CFO & Executive Director
Umesh Govind Revankar Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Subramanian Lakshminarayanan Non-Executive Chairman
U. Balasundara Rao Secretary & Compliance Officer
S. Sunder MD, Executive Director-Accounts & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.74%3 953
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED3.33%52 650
ORIX CORPORATION-7.43%17 358
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-24.68%16 174
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED43.10%7 056
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-67.62%5 285