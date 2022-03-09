Shriram Transport Finance : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others

SEC/FILING/BSE-NSE/21-22/68A/B March 9, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Towers, Listing Department Dalal Street, Fort, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Mumbai - 400 001. Plot no. C/1, G- Block, Scrip Code: 511218 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 051. NSE Symbol: SRTRANSFIN Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

This is in continuation of our letter dated March 08, 2022, the change in Capital structure of the Company consequent to cancellation of 6,141 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each not taken or agreed to be taken by any person from the Issued Share Capital of the Company is as follows:-

Pre Share Capital Post Share Capital Particulars prior to March 6, 2022 as on March 6, 2022 Number of Amount Number of Amount Shares (Rs.in lakhs) Shares (Rs.in lakhs) Authorised Capital Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each 647,000,000 6,470,000,000 647,000,000 6,470,000,000 Preference Shares of Rs.100/- 950,000,000 9,500,000,000 950,000,000 9,500,000,000 each Total 1,597,000,000 15,970,000,000 1,597,000,000 15,970,000,000 Issued, Subscribed and Fully Paid up Equity Shares Issued # Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each 270,525,854 2,705,258,540 270,519,713 2,705,197,130 Subscribed Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each 270,519,713 2,705,197,130 270,519,713 2,705,197,130 Paid up Share Capital Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each 270,519,713 2,705,197,130 270,519,713 2,705,197,130

Note:

6,141 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each were cancelled from Issued Share Capital of the Company pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders on March 6, 2022 through Postal Ballot.

