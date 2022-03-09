Shriram Transport Finance : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others
03/09/2022 | 02:21am EST
SEC/FILING/BSE-NSE/21-22/68A/B
March 9, 2022
Dear Sirs,
Sub.: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")
This is in continuation of our letter dated March 08, 2022, the change in Capital structure of the Company consequent to cancellation of 6,141 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each not taken or agreed to be taken by any person from the Issued Share Capital of the Company is as follows:-
Pre Share Capital
Post Share Capital
Particulars
prior to March 6, 2022
as on March 6, 2022
Number of
Amount
Number of
Amount
Shares
(Rs.in lakhs)
Shares
(Rs.in lakhs)
Authorised Capital
Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each
647,000,000
6,470,000,000
647,000,000
6,470,000,000
Preference Shares of Rs.100/-
950,000,000
9,500,000,000
950,000,000
9,500,000,000
each
Total
1,597,000,000
15,970,000,000
1,597,000,000
15,970,000,000
Issued, Subscribed and Fully Paid up Equity Shares
Issued #
Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each
270,525,854
2,705,258,540
270,519,713
2,705,197,130
Subscribed
Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each
270,519,713
2,705,197,130
270,519,713
2,705,197,130
Paid up Share Capital
Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each
270,519,713
2,705,197,130
270,519,713
2,705,197,130
Note:
6,141 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each were cancelled from Issued Share Capital of the Company pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders on March 6, 2022 through Postal Ballot.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
VIVEK ACHWAL
COMPANY SECRETARY
