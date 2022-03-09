Log in
    511218   INE721A01013

SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(511218)
Shriram Transport Finance : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others

03/09/2022 | 02:21am EST
SEC/FILING/BSE-NSE/21-22/68A/B

March 9, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Listing Department

Dalal Street, Fort,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Plot no. C/1, G- Block,

Scrip Code: 511218

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 051.

NSE Symbol: SRTRANSFIN

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

This is in continuation of our letter dated March 08, 2022, the change in Capital structure of the Company consequent to cancellation of 6,141 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each not taken or agreed to be taken by any person from the Issued Share Capital of the Company is as follows:-

Pre Share Capital

Post Share Capital

Particulars

prior to March 6, 2022

as on March 6, 2022

Number of

Amount

Number of

Amount

Shares

(Rs.in lakhs)

Shares

(Rs.in lakhs)

Authorised Capital

Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each

647,000,000

6,470,000,000

647,000,000

6,470,000,000

Preference Shares of Rs.100/-

950,000,000

9,500,000,000

950,000,000

9,500,000,000

each

Total

1,597,000,000

15,970,000,000

1,597,000,000

15,970,000,000

Issued, Subscribed and Fully Paid up Equity Shares

Issued #

Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each

270,525,854

2,705,258,540

270,519,713

2,705,197,130

Subscribed

Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each

270,519,713

2,705,197,130

270,519,713

2,705,197,130

Paid up Share Capital

Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each

270,519,713

2,705,197,130

270,519,713

2,705,197,130

Note:

  • 6,141 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each were cancelled from Issued Share Capital of the Company pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders on March 6, 2022 through Postal Ballot.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

VIVEK ACHWAL

COMPANY SECRETARY

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

Corporate Office: Wockhardt Towers, Level - 3, West Wing, C-2,G-Block, Bandra - Kuria Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Tel: +91 22 4095 9595 I Fax: +91 22 4095 9597. Registered Office: Sri Towers,.14A, South Phase, Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel: +91 44 4852 4666 I Fax: +91 44 4852 5666.

Website: www.stfc.in I Corporate Identity Number (CIN) - L65191TN1979PLC007874

Disclaimer

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
