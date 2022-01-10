Shriram Transport Finance : Outcome of Banking and Finance Committee – January 10, 2022

SEC/FILING/BSE-NSE/21-22/68A-B January 10, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Towers, Listing Department Dalal Street, Fort, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Mumbai - 400 001. Plot no. C/1, G- Block, Scrip Code: 511218 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 051. NSE Symbol: SRTRANSFIN Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Intimation in connection with pricing of Senior Secured Social Bonds to be issued under USD 3,500,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme

In continuation of our letters dated December 31, 2021, January 05, 2022, January 06, 2022 and January 10, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Banking and Finance Committee in today's meeting approved issuance of USD 475,000,000 4.15% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (Social Bonds) under the USD 3,500,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme.

The Company has priced USD 475,000,000 Social Bonds as per the details contained in Annexure-I. The Company shall make necessary intimation upon issuance and allotment of the Social Bonds.

The meeting commenced at 10.30 p.m. and concluded at 11.00 p.m.