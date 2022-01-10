Log in
    511218   INE721A01013

SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(511218)
Shriram Transport Finance : Outcome of Banking and Finance Committee – January 10, 2022

01/10/2022 | 11:58pm EST
SEC/FILING/BSE-NSE/21-22/68A-B

January 10, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Listing Department

Dalal Street, Fort,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Plot no. C/1, G- Block,

Scrip Code: 511218

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 051.

NSE Symbol: SRTRANSFIN

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Intimation in connection with pricing of Senior Secured Social Bonds to be issued under USD 3,500,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme

In continuation of our letters dated December 31, 2021, January 05, 2022, January 06, 2022 and January 10, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Banking and Finance Committee in today's meeting approved issuance of USD 475,000,000 4.15% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (Social Bonds) under the USD 3,500,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme.

The Company has priced USD 475,000,000 Social Bonds as per the details contained in Annexure-I. The Company shall make necessary intimation upon issuance and allotment of the Social Bonds.

The meeting commenced at 10.30 p.m. and concluded at 11.00 p.m.

This is in compliance with Regulation 30 Securities and Exchange Board of India Requirements), Regulations 2015.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

and other applicable provisions of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

For SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

VIVEK ACHWAL

COMPANY SECRETARY

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

Corporate Office: Wockhardt Towers, Level - 3, West Wing, C-2,G-Block, Bandra - Kuria Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Tel: +91 22 4095 9595 I Fax: +91 22 4095 9597. Registered Office: Sri Towers,.14A, South Phase, Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel: +91 44 4852 4666 I Fax: +91 44 4852 5666.

Website: www.stfc.in I Corporate Identity Number (CIN) - L65191TN1979PLC007874

Annexure-I

Issuer

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

i. Size of the issue of Social Bonds;

USD 475,000,000 4.15 per cent. Notes due 2025

under the USD 3,500,000,000 Global Medium Term

Note Programme

ii. Issue Price:

100 per cent

iii. Issue Date of Social Bonds

January 18, 2022

iv. Whether Social Bonds are proposed to

Yes. Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-

be listed?If yes, name of the stock

ST)

exchange(s);

v. Maturity of the Social Bonds

July 18, 2025

vi. Rate of Interest of Social Bonds;

4.15 % p.a. Fixed, semi-annual

January 18 and July 18 of each year

vii. Redemption of Social Bonds

Redemption at par

Optional Redemption -

· Callable (in whole or in part) at par plus accrued and

unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption

date, at any time on or after the Par Call Date (at 3 months

prior to the Maturity Date), having given not less than the 15

days nor more than 30 days of notice to the Noteholders

· Callable (in whole or in part) at par plus the applicable

make whole premium plus accrued and unpaid interest, if

any, to (but not including) the redemption date, at any time

prior to the Par Call Date, having given not less than the 15

days nor more than 30 days of notice to the Noteholders

viii. charge/security, if any, created over

The Social Bonds will be secured by creation of charge on

the assets;

a specified pool of receivables exclusively earmarked for

this issuance.

ix. Use of proceeds

· In accordance with STFC's Social Finance

Framework and as may be permitted by the RBI ECB

guidelines

· Onward lending and other activities as may be

permitted by the RBI ECB Guidelines and in

accordance with the approvals granted by the RBI

from time to time.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

Corporate Office: Wockhardt Towers, Level - 3, West Wing, C-2,G-Block, Bandra - Kuria Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Tel: +91 22 4095 9595 I Fax: +91 22 4095 9597. Registered Office: Sri Towers,.14A, South Phase, Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel: +91 44 4852 4666 I Fax: +91 44 4852 5666.

Website: www.stfc.in I Corporate Identity Number (CIN) - L65191TN1979PLC007874

Date & Time of Download : 10/01/2022 23:30:26

BSE ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Acknowledgement Number

3600244

Date and Time of Submission

1/10/2022 11:29:48 PM

Scripcode and Company Name

511218 - SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE CO.LTD.

Subject / Compliance Regulation

Intimation In Connection With Pricing Of Senior Secured Social

Bonds To Be Issued Under USD 3,500,000,000 Global Medium Term

Note Programme

Submitted By

Mathew

Designation

Designated Officer for Filing

Disclaimer : - Contents of filings has not been verified at the time of submission.

Date of

10-Jan-2022

NSE Acknowledgement

Symbol:-

SRTRANSFIN

Name of the Company: -

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

Submission Type:-

Announcements

Short Description:-

Updates

Date of Submission:-

10-Jan-2022 11:29:34 PM

NEAPS App. No:-

2022/Jan/2441/2447

Disclaimer : We hereby acknowledge receipt of your submission through NEAPS. Please note that the content and information provided is pending to be verified by NSEIL.

Disclaimer

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 04:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
