Shriram Transport Finance : Outcome of Banking and Finance Committee – January 10, 2022
01/10/2022 | 11:58pm EST
SEC/FILING/BSE-NSE/21-22/68A-B
January 10, 2022
Dear Sirs,
Sub.: Intimation in connection with pricing of Senior Secured Social Bonds to be issued under USD 3,500,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme
In continuation of our letters dated December 31, 2021, January 05, 2022, January 06, 2022 and January 10, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Banking and Finance Committee in today's meeting approved issuance of USD 475,000,000 4.15% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (Social Bonds) under the USD 3,500,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme.
The Company has priced USD 475,000,000 Social Bonds as per the details contained in Annexure-I. The Company shall make necessary intimation upon issuance and allotment of the Social Bonds.
The meeting commenced at 10.30 p.m. and concluded at 11.00 p.m.
This is in compliance with Regulation 30 Securities and Exchange Board of India Requirements), Regulations 2015.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
and other applicable provisions of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
For SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
VIVEK ACHWAL
COMPANY SECRETARY
