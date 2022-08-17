Shriram Transport Finance : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
08/17/2022 | 02:04am EDT
SEC/FILING/BSE-NSE/22-23/68A-B
Sub.: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015).
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, read with Schedule III thereto, this is to inform that Fund/ Analysts/ Institutional Investor/ Broker/Broker Conference, meeting were scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 16 2022, which was attended by the senior management/ management personnel of the Company.
The discussion was based on Q1 FY 2023 investor update/presenatation and public domain disclosures.
In accordance with the said Regulation(s), please find below the detail of scheduled meeting with the Fund/ Analyst/ Institutional Investor/ Broker/ Broker Conference etc at Nirmal Bang Investor Conference.
16/08/2022
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
_
Small Group meeting
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Exide Life
Abakkus Asset Management
Roha Asset Managers
Birla Life Insurance
Franklin Templeton
White Oak Capital
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Navi Mutual Fund
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Premji Invest
Dolat Capital
This information is also being hosted on the website of the Company.
