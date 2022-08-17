Shriram Transport Finance : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Sub.: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015).

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, read with Schedule III thereto, this is to inform that Fund/ Analysts/ Institutional Investor/ Broker/Broker Conference, meeting were scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 16 2022, which was attended by the senior management/ management personnel of the Company.

The discussion was based on Q1 FY 2023 investor update/presenatation and public domain disclosures.

In accordance with the said Regulation(s), please find below the detail of scheduled meeting with the Fund/ Analyst/ Institutional Investor/ Broker/ Broker Conference etc at Nirmal Bang Investor Conference.

Date of the Name of Fund/ Analysts/ Institutional Place of the Type of meeting meeting Investor/ Broker/Broker Conference etc. meeting 16/08/2022 Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund _ Small Group meeting ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Exide Life Abakkus Asset Management Roha Asset Managers Birla Life Insurance Franklin Templeton White Oak Capital Edelweiss Mutual Fund Navi Mutual Fund Edelweiss Mutual Fund Premji Invest Dolat Capital

