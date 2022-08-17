Log in
    511218   INE721A01013

SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(511218)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
1365.00 INR   -0.19%
08/12India New Issue-Shriram Transport Finance accepts bids on 10-year bonds - traders
RE
08/10India's Shriram Transport Finance to issue 10-year bonds - traders
RE
08/10SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE : Investor Presentation June 2022
PU
Shriram Transport Finance : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/17/2022 | 02:04am EDT

08/17/2022 | 02:04am EDT
SEC/FILING/BSE-NSE/22-23/68A-B

BSE Limited

P. J. Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Scrip Code: 511218

Dear Sirs,

August 17, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot no. C/1, G- Block,

Bandra- Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 051.

NSE Symbol: SRTRANSFIN

Sub.: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015).

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, read with Schedule III thereto, this is to inform that Fund/ Analysts/ Institutional Investor/ Broker/Broker Conference, meeting were scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 16 2022, which was attended by the senior management/ management personnel of the Company.

The discussion was based on Q1 FY 2023 investor update/presenatation and public domain disclosures.

In accordance with the said Regulation(s), please find below the detail of scheduled meeting with the Fund/ Analyst/ Institutional Investor/ Broker/ Broker Conference etc at Nirmal Bang Investor Conference.

Date of the

Name of Fund/ Analysts/ Institutional

Place

of

the

Type of meeting

meeting

Investor/ Broker/Broker Conference etc.

meeting

16/08/2022

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

_

Small Group meeting

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Exide Life

Abakkus Asset Management

Roha Asset Managers

Birla Life Insurance

Franklin Templeton

White Oak Capital

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Navi Mutual Fund

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Premji Invest

Dolat Capital

This information is also being hosted on the website of the Company.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

VIVEK ACHWAL

COMPANY SECRETARY

Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited

Corporate Office: Wockhardt Towers, Level - 3, West Wing, C-2,G-Block, Bandra - Kuria Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Tel: +91 22 4095 9595 I Fax: +91 22 4095 9597. Registered Office: Sri Towers,.14A, South Phase, Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600 032, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel: +91 44 2499 0356 I Fax: +91 44 2499 3272.

Website: www.stfc.in I Corporate Identity Number (CIN) - L65191TN1979PLC007874

Disclaimer

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
