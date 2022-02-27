Log in
    SHM   AU000000SHM5

SHRIRO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SHM)
02/22 06:22:26 pm
1 AUD   +4.74%
05:52pSHRIRO : Appendix 4D and 2022 Half Year Financial Statements
PU
05:42pSHRIRO : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
2021SHRIRO : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHM
PU
Shriro : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation

02/27/2022 | 05:42pm EST
SHRIRO HOLDINGS (SHM)

6 MONTHS TO 31 December 2021

RESULTS PRESENTATION

25th February 2022

Presented by Tim Hargreaves - CEO

6 Months to 31st December 2021 - Executive Summary

ersonal use only

  • Revenue down 14.8% pcp, with Government mandated lock-downs impacting Australian and New Zealand sales and BBQ supply chain disruptions moving sales to 2nd half CY22.
  • International revenue continued to grow up 29.4% pcp, however timing differences relating to supply chain resulted in some revenue falling in to the second half. US revenue continued to grow by 115.0%.
  • Gross profit margin + 2.5% points pcp due to increased selling prices, which more than offset increased shipping and factory costs.
  • Strong balance sheet with $69.5M net assets, zero debt, cash of $7.2M. Shriro intends investigating deployment of this capital to fund its future strategic initiatives.
  • Business continuity plans and management planning assisted to ensure Shriro could work through the various COVID-19 operational challenges & the previously reported Cyber incident in July.
  • Staff have continued to work mostly from home, with the ongoing support of an Employee Assistance Program.
  • EBITDA decreased by $7.3M due to the revenue reduction and as the prior comparative period contained one-off property and government subsidy benefits.

Shriro Holdings -- Results Presentation - Page 2

6 Months to 31st December 2021 - Results

ersonal use only

REVENUE

EBITDA

NPAT

CASH POSITION

DIVIDEND

31 December 2021

CHANGE

31 December 2020

$95.9M

-14.8%

$112.6M

$14.5M

-33.5%

$21.8M

$8.2M

-37.6%

$13.5M

$7.2M

-59.1%

$17.6M

6 Cents

4 Cents

(Fully Franked)

(Fully Franked)

Shriro Holdings -- Results Presentation - Page 3

12 Months to 31st December 2021 - Results

31 December 2021*

CHANGE

31 December 2020

REVENUE

$190.2M

-0.6%

$191.3M

only

$26.8M

-17.0%

$32.3M

EBITDA

NPAT

$15.0M

-17.6%

$18.2M

use

$7.2M

-59.1%

$17.6M

CASH POSITION

ersonal

6 Cents

3 Cents

DIVIDEND DECLARED AUG

(Fully Franked)

(Fully Franked)

DIVIDEND DECLARED FEB

6 Cents

4 Cents

(Fully Franked)

(Fully Franked)

*Note: Reviewed only

Shriro Holdings -- Results Presentation - Page 4

6 Months to 31st December 2021 - Australasian Market

ersonal use only

  • Revenue was down 19.3% pcp as Shriro's portfolio of brands was negatively impacted by Australian and New Zealand retail lock-downs during July - September 2021.
  • The Everdure by Heston BBQ business continues to grow in both Australia and New Zealand, with revenue +26.2% pcp. Premium product quality / technology combined with the accelerated investment in consumer marketing continues to drive growth.
  • G-Shockwatch business rebounded strongly as stores reopened, with retailers reporting increased sell through supported by new ranges and higher ASP (Avg Sell Price).
  • The Appliance business also rebounded with stores re- opening, however this was offset by home building delays that are anticipated to improve in the 3rd Qtr.

Shriro Holdings -- Results Presentation - Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shriro Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 189 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2021 13,5 M 9,78 M 9,78 M
Net cash 2021 5,04 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,50x
Yield 2021 10,1%
Capitalization 90,3 M 65,3 M 65,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 67,3%
Managers and Directors
Tim Hargreaves Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shane Andrew Booth Chief Financial Officer
Cornelia Judith Hedwig Meyer Chairman
Maheshni Schache Chief Information Officer
Cheryl Loretta Hayman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHRIRO HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.00%65
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-7.71%74 042
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-14.35%35 617
NEWELL BRANDS INC.10.26%10 246
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-13.22%9 828
SEB S.A.-5.26%8 057