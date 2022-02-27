Shriro : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation

Revenue down 14.8% pcp, with Government mandated lock-downs impacting Australian and New Zealand sales and BBQ supply chain disruptions moving sales to 2nd half CY22.

International revenue continued to grow up 29.4% pcp, however timing differences relating to supply chain resulted in some revenue falling in to the second half. US revenue continued to grow by 115.0%.

Gross profit margin + 2.5% points pcp due to increased selling prices, which more than offset increased shipping and factory costs.

Strong balance sheet with $69.5M net assets, zero debt, cash of $7.2M. Shriro intends investigating deployment of this capital to fund its future strategic initiatives.

Business continuity plans and management planning assisted to ensure Shriro could work through the various COVID-19 operational challenges & the previously reported Cyber incident in July.

Staff have continued to work mostly from home, with the ongoing support of an Employee Assistance Program.