Shriro : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation

6 Months to 31st December 2021 - Executive Summary
Revenue down 14.8% pcp, with Government mandated lock-downs impacting Australian and New Zealand sales and BBQ supply chain disruptions moving sales to 2nd half CY22.
International revenue continued to grow up 29.4% pcp, however timing differences relating to supply chain resulted in some revenue falling in to the second half. US revenue continued to grow by 115.0%.
Gross profit margin + 2.5% points pcp due to increased selling prices, which more than offset increased shipping and factory costs.
Strong balance sheet with $69.5M net assets, zero debt, cash of $7.2M. Shriro intends investigating deployment of this capital to fund its future strategic initiatives.
Business continuity plans and management planning assisted to ensure Shriro could work through the various COVID-19 operational challenges & the previously reported Cyber incident in July.
Staff have continued to work mostly from home, with the ongoing support of an Employee Assistance Program.
EBITDA decreased by $7.3M due to the revenue reduction and as the prior comparative period contained one-off property and government subsidy benefits.
6 Months to 31st December 2021 - Results
REVENUE
EBITDA
NPAT
CASH POSITION
DIVIDEND
31 December 2021
CHANGE
31 December 2020
$95.9M
-14.8%
$112.6M
$14.5M
-33.5%
$21.8M
$8.2M
-37.6%
$13.5M
$7.2M
-59.1%
$17.6M
6 Cents
4 Cents
(Fully Franked)
(Fully Franked)
12 Months to 31st December 2021 - Results
31 December 2021*
CHANGE
31 December 2020
REVENUE
$190.2M
-0.6%
$191.3M
$26.8M
-17.0%
$32.3M
EBITDA
NPAT
$15.0M
-17.6%
$18.2M
$7.2M
-59.1%
$17.6M
CASH POSITION
6 Cents
3 Cents
DIVIDEND DECLARED AUG
(Fully Franked)
(Fully Franked)
DIVIDEND DECLARED FEB
6 Cents
4 Cents
(Fully Franked)
(Fully Franked)
*Note: Reviewed only
6 Months to 31st December 2021 - Australasian Market
Revenue was down 19.3% pcp as Shriro's portfolio of brands was negatively impacted by Australian and New Zealand retail lock-downs during July - September 2021.
The Everdure by Heston BBQ business continues to grow in both Australia and New Zealand, with revenue +26.2% pcp. Premium product quality / technology combined with the accelerated investment in consumer marketing continues to drive growth.
G-Shockwatch business rebounded strongly as stores reopened, with retailers reporting increased sell through supported by new ranges and higher ASP (Avg Sell Price).
The Appliance business also rebounded with stores re- opening, however this was offset by home building delays that are anticipated to improve in the 3rd Qtr.
