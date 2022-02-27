Shriro : Appendix 4D and 2022 Half Year Financial Statements

Shriro Holdings Limited

Directors' Report

The Directors present their report in compliance with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 for Shriro Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the half year ended 31 December 2021.

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS

Directors of Shriro Holdings Limited during the half year ended 31 December 2021 were:

Cornelia Meyer - Independent Chairman (appointed 13 September 2021)

Cheryl Hayman - Independent non-executive Director

Abigail Cheadle - Independent non-executive Director

Kim Slater - Independent non-executive Director (appointed 01 October 2021)

Tim Hargreaves - Non-independent Managing Director

Stephen Heath - Independent Chairman (Resigned 01 November 2021)

The Company Secretary during the half year ended 31 December 2021 was Lisa Jones.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The Group is a leading kitchen appliances and consumer products marketing and distribution business operating in Australia and New Zealand. The Group is also expanding internationally focusing on BBQs and BBQ accessories.

The Group markets and distributes an extensive range of company-owned brands (including Omega, Everdure including Everdure by Heston Blumenthal, Robinhood and Omega Altise) and third party owned brands (including Casio, Blanco and Pioneer).

Products marketed and distributed by the Group include calculators, watches, musical instruments, audio products, kitchen appliances, sinks and taps, laundry products, consumer electronics, car audio, amplifiers, professional DJ, hi-fi speakers, barbeques, and heaters and cooling products.

RESULTS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS Half year to Half year to 6 months to Results summary 31 December 31 December Movement 30 June 2021 2020 % 2021 $million $million $million Revenue from ordinary activities 95.9 112.6 (14.8) 94.3 Gross Margin 42.7% 40.2% 2.5pp 41.0% Other income1 1.1 - - - Operating Expenses 27.6 23.5 17.4 26.4 EBITDA 14.5 21.8 (33.5) 12.4 Depreciation and amortisation 2.6 2.6 - 2.4 Interest 0.3 0.6 (50.0) 0.1 Profit Before Tax 11.6 18.6 (37.6) 9.8 Profit After Tax 8.2 13.5 (39.3) 6.8

During the six months to 31 December 2021 the Group faced both a cyber incident and on-going lockdowns in regions which contribute significantly to the Group's performance (being New South Wales, Victoria and New Zealand).

The cyber incident coincided with the commencement of lock downs and therefore the impact of each element is difficult to decipher. While operations were affected in July due to the cyber incident it appears that much of the impact was timing of sales. The lockdowns, which continued until October, did have an impact on sales, with Q2 making up some of the shortfall. The lockdowns which occurred during the period were more regionalised (New South Wales, Victoria and Auckland) than those implemented in the pcp, which were more widespread. Given the more limited impact of lockdowns, the significant federal government subsidies paid to companies, and to individuals directly, were not in place and as such the current year result did not benefit from the increased consumer spend which was seen in the second half of 2020.

In addition, the Group's international expansion of its Everdure by Heston Blumenthal products continues to grow, which is evident in the six months to 31 December 2021 with revenue in the 'rest of the world' segment increasing by 31.6% on the prior comparative period ('pcp') to $2.2 million.

1 Government COVID support was provided by the New South Wales Government in the six months to 31 December 2021, Australian Commonweatlh Government and New Zealand Government subsidies have been included in operating expenses in the six months to 31 December 2020