Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the construction and infrastructure development. The Company is engaged in the fields of infrastructure construction, infrastructure development, hospitality and healthcare. It builds townships, premium residential development, hotels, hospitals, mixed use development, shopping malls, logistics hubs, economic and industrial parks and others. Its projects include The Arena, Krishnagar Sentrum, Shristi Sea View, Aitorma Agartala Sentrum, Durgapur City Centre, Kanchan Janga Integrated Park, Raniganj Square-The Highway, Westin Hotel and Suasth Hospital, among others. The Company's subsidiaries include Sarga Hotel Private Limited, Shristi Urban Infrastructure Development Limited, Sarga Udaipur Hotels & Resorts Private Limited, East Kolkata Infrastructure Development Private Limited and Border Transport Infrastructure Development Limited, among others.