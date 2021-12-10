Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer

|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Announcement of Cessation
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Dec 11, 2021 9:26
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG211211OTHR8FEM
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Ng Han Kok
|
Designation
|
Group CEO
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
|
Additional Details
|
Name Of Person
|
Wong Tat Yang
|
Age
|
63
|
Is effective date of cessation known?
|
Yes
|
If yes, please provide the date
|
10/01/2022
|
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
|
Mr. Wong has submitted his resignation to pursue other interest.
|
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|
No
|
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Date of Appointment to current position
|
06/08/2019
|
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|
Yes
|
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|
3
|
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Role and responsibilities
|
Responsible for overall financial management, taxation, and accounting of the Group.
|
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|
Nil
|
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|
No
|
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
Nil
|
Present
|
Nil