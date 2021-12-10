Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. SHS Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    566   SG1G33866144

SHS HOLDINGS LTD.

(566)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer

12/10/2021 | 08:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 11, 2021 9:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
Announcement Reference SG211211OTHR8FEM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Han Kok
Designation Group CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
Additional Details
Name Of Person Wong Tat Yang
Age 63
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 10/01/2022
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr. Wong has submitted his resignation to pursue other interest.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 06/08/2019
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 3
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Chief Financial Officer
Role and responsibilities Responsible for overall financial management, taxation, and accounting of the Group.
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
Past (for the last 5 years) Nil
Present Nil

Disclaimer

SHS Holdings Limited published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 01:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHS HOLDINGS LTD.
12/10CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
10/04SHS : Unit Completes Sale of Entire Stake in TLC Modular
MT
10/04ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :the proposed divestment of the entire shareholding int..
PU
08/12Shs Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
05/25SHS : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting & Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 29 April 2..
PU
04/28SHS : Response To SGX Queries
PU
04/20SHS : Corrigendum To Annual Report For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2020
PU
04/13EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
04/13SHS : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
04/13ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 35,1 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net income 2020 -19,3 M -14,1 M -14,1 M
Net cash 2020 5,10 M 3,74 M 3,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 106 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart SHS HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
SHS Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHS HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Han Kok Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tat Yang Wong Group Chief Financial Officer
Choon Kiat Teng Executive Chairman
Carmelo Ramos Gacayan Senior Technical Manager
Kuo Chuen Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHS HOLDINGS LTD.-3.73%78
VINCI6.06%55 458
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED45.47%34 938
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.21%32 098
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.81%21 403
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.64%20 386