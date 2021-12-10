Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 11, 2021 9:26

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Announcement Reference SG211211OTHR8FEM

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Han Kok

Designation Group CEO

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Additional Details

Name Of Person Wong Tat Yang

Age 63

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 10/01/2022

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr. Wong has submitted his resignation to pursue other interest.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 06/08/2019

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 3

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Chief Financial Officer

Role and responsibilities Responsible for overall financial management, taxation, and accounting of the Group.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

Past (for the last 5 years) Nil