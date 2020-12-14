Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Dec 15, 2020 6:22
New
SG201215XMETMRQC
Chester Leong
Company Secretary
Please see attached the following documents: 1. Circular; 2. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM'); 3. Proxy Form; and 4. Announcement on the EGM to be held on 30 December 2020.
30/12/2020 10:00:00
28/12/2020 10:00:00
Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means.
SHS Holdings Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:28:00 UTC
