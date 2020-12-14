Log in
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

12/14/2020 | 05:30pm EST
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 15, 2020 6:22
Status New
Announcement Reference SG201215XMETMRQC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chester Leong
Designation Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached the following documents: 1. Circular; 2. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM'); 3. Proxy Form; and 4. Announcement on the EGM to be held on 30 December 2020.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 30/12/2020 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 28/12/2020 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 423,970 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 52,862 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 31,934 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 161,816 bytes)

Disclaimer

SHS Holdings Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:28:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
