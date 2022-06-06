Log in
    566   SG1G33866144

SHS HOLDINGS LTD.

(566)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  06/06 04:59:31 am EDT
0.1570 SGD   +0.64%
SHS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder

06/06/2022 | 05:52am EDT
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 6, 2022 17:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of substantial shareholder
Announcement Reference SG220606OTHROBOQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Han Kok
Designation Group CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 06/06/2022

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 38,682 bytes)

Disclaimer

SHS Holdings Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 09:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHS HOLDINGS LTD.
05:52aSHS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholde..
PU
05:42aSHS : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05:32aSHS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - D..
PU
06/03SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05/27SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05/26SHS : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05/25SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05/25SHS : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 29 April 2022
PU
05/25SHS Holdings Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 64,492,341 shares, representing 10% o..
CI
04/18SHS Holdings Ltd. Appoints Goh Seng Huat as Chief Financial Officer
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 55,2 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net income 2021 -2,75 M -2,00 M -2,00 M
Net cash 2021 42,5 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -38,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 99,0 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,6%
Managers and Directors
Han Kok Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Seng Huat Goh Chief Financial Officer
Choon Kiat Teng Executive Chairman
Carmelo Ramos Gacayan Senior Technical Manager
Kuo Chuen Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHS HOLDINGS LTD.0.00%72
VINCI-2.98%54 576
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.00%34 319
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-12.84%29 875
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.09%22 921
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED3.54%19 387