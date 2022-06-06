SHS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 6, 2022 17:39
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of substantial shareholder
Announcement Reference
SG220606OTHROBOQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ng Han Kok
Designation
Group CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
06/06/2022
Attachments
Sales 2021
55,2 M
40,1 M
40,1 M
Net income 2021
-2,75 M
-2,00 M
-2,00 M
Net cash 2021
42,5 M
30,9 M
30,9 M
P/E ratio 2021
-38,9x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
99,0 M
72,0 M
72,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,99x
EV / Sales 2021
1,16x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
40,6%
