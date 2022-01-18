Log in
    566   SG1G33866144

SHS HOLDINGS LTD.

(566)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

SHS : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

01/18/2022 | 04:45am EST
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 18, 2022 17:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG220118OTHR0E0D
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Han Kok
Designation Group CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 29/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 68,509,831
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 18/01/2022
Total Number of shares purchased 2,500,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 2,500,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.155
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 388,702.79
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 30,174,900 4.404
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 30,174,900 4.404
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 654,923,412
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 55,715,800

Disclaimer

SHS Holdings Limited published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 35,1 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net income 2020 -19,3 M -14,3 M -14,3 M
Net cash 2020 5,10 M 3,78 M 3,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 102 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Han Kok Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tat Yang Wong Group Chief Financial Officer
Choon Kiat Teng Executive Chairman
Carmelo Ramos Gacayan Senior Technical Manager
Kuo Chuen Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHS HOLDINGS LTD.-0.64%76
VINCI5.98%63 365
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.20%39 136
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.20%32 971
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.23%22 052
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.28%21 568