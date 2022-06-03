Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. SHS Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    566   SG1G33866144

SHS HOLDINGS LTD.

(566)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  06/03 05:04:14 am EDT
0.1560 SGD   +0.65%
05:32aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05/27SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05/26SHS : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

06/03/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 3, 2022 17:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG220603OTHRHOAZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Han Kok
Designation Group CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 29/04/2022
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 64,492,341
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 03/06/2022
Total Number of shares purchased 2,500,000
Number of shares cancelled 2,500,000
Number of shares held as treasury shares
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.155
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 388,702.79
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 10,000,000 1.551
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 10,000,000 1.551
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 634,923,412
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 70,715,800

Disclaimer

SHS Holdings Limited published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHS HOLDINGS LTD.
05/25SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05/25SHS : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 29 April 2022
PU
05/25SHS Holdings Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 64,492,341 shares, representing 10% o..
CI
04/18SHS Holdings Ltd. Appoints Goh Seng Huat as Chief Financial Officer
CI
04/13ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
04/11FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Discrepancies Between Unaudited And Audited Accou..
PU
03/24CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Executive Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 55,2 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net income 2021 -2,75 M -2,00 M -2,00 M
Net cash 2021 42,5 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -38,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98,8 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,6%
Managers and Directors
Han Kok Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Seng Huat Goh Chief Financial Officer
Choon Kiat Teng Executive Chairman
Carmelo Ramos Gacayan Senior Technical Manager
Kuo Chuen Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHS HOLDINGS LTD.-0.64%72
VINCI-3.34%54 096
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.00%34 320
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.58%29 725
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.09%22 922
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED3.54%19 387