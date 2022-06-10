Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 10, 2022 17:25

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference SG220610OTHRG5OO

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Han Kok

Designation Group CEO

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buyback by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 29/04/2022

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 64,492,341

Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 10/06/2022 Total Number of shares purchased 2,500,000 Number of shares cancelled 2,500,000 Number of shares held as treasury shares 0

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share SGD 0.155 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 388,702.79

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 22,500,000 3.489 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 22,500,000 3.489

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 622,423,412