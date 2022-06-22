Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Jun 22, 2022 17:36
New
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
SG220622OTHRFHEW
Ng Han Kok
Group CEO
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
29/04/2022
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
64,492,341
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
22/06/2022
Total Number of shares purchased
2,500,000
Number of shares cancelled
2,500,000
Number of shares held as treasury shares
0
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share
SGD 0.155
Lowest Price per share
SGD 0.154
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 388,602.48
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
30,000,000
4.652
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
30,000,000
4.652
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
614,923,412
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
70,715,800
