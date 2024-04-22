Board election 2024 List of candidates for the membership of the board of directors of SHUAA Capital psc ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Badr Al-Olama (Independent and Non-Executive) Mr. Al-Olama is a member of the Board of Directors of SHUAA Capital since April 2021, and the Vice- Chairman since June 2022. Badr Al-Olama is the Director General at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). As an entrepreneurial executive with a deep passion for transformational, impact driven investments, Badr is leading key initiatives to promote economic diversification goals. Through strategic partnerships with international investors, Badr is fostering an environment that empowers industrial and service-based companies to develop innovative solutions for global reach and impact, propelling Abu Dhabi onto the world stage. Prior to ADIO, Badr was handling the UAE Clusters portfolio with Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi-based global sovereign investor. He led efforts to drive economic growth and diversification across businesses that spanned aerospace, technology and healthcare. He also held several key positions during his tenure with Mubadala, including Chief Executive Officer of Strata Manufacturing and Chief Executive Officer of Hub71. Badr has also been leading the organising committee for the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS) since its inception and has served as a member of the UAE Ministerial Council on the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As a graduate of Harvard Law School, Badr began his career as a lawyer and was nominated in 2016 as 'Young Global Leader for the Middle East and North Africa Region' by the World Economic Forum.

Ahmed Al Ahmadi (Independent and Non-Executive) Mr. Al Ahmadi serves as a Director on the Board of SHUAA Capital since August 2023. Ahmed Alahmadi is the Chief Executive Officer of Albaher Real Estate Development, an asset manager overseeing a diversified portfolio of both financial and real assets. The portfolio, which includes notable regional assets and prominent landmarks, is actively managed according to a set mandate. Ahmed's financial experience stems from academia and extensive industry exposure, with a journey across both buy- and sell-side. Ahmed commenced his career at a sovereign wealth fund in Abu Dhabi, where he initially covered the energy industry and subsequently transitioned to a more generalist role in the centralized M&A unit. As an investment professional, his deal track- record includes notable transactions alongside reputable PE players, such as the recapitalization of a NYSE-listed Master Limited Partnership (MLP) and the acquisition of a minority stake in the leading telecommunication player in India. Ahmed subsequently served in the CEO Office of a sovereign wealth fund, where he supported government initiatives and maintained strategic relationships with senior officials. As an investment banker, Ahmed played a role in leading projects and delivering complex M&A, strategic advisory, and debt restructuring mandates. He is proficient in financial modeling, investment analysis, risk management, and transaction structuring. Beyond project execution, he developed strong ties with diverse clients across the GCC to proactively source deals and mandates for the firm. Ahmed serves as a Board Director on multiple publicly-listed entities in the region. He is currently a member of the Board of SHUAA Capital psc and Dana Gas PJSC, and holds an independent role on the Audit and Risk Committee of Presight AI Holdings PLC. He previously served on the Board of GFH Financial Group BSC between 2020 and 2022, and was elected as the Chairman of the Board's Audit, Risk and Compliance (ARC) Committee. As a former graduate from the school, Ahmed is honored to serve as a Trustee on the Board of the American Community School of Abu Dhabi as it transitions to its new campus on Saadiyat Island. Ahmed is a CFA charter holder. He holds a First-Class Honours degree in Chemical Engineering (BEng) from University College London, and a Master's degree with Merit in Risk Management and Financial Engineering (MSc) from Imperial College London.

Hamda AlMheiri (Independent and Non-Executive) Mrs. AlMheiri serves as a Director on the Board of SHUAA Capital since December 2023. Hamda Eid Al Mheiri is the Director of Government and Sovereign Relations at ADQ, an Abu Dhabi- based investment and holding company. In her role, Hamda oversees the organization's interactions with senior government stakeholders across local, state, and federal jurisdictions. Her responsibilities include the establishment and maintenance of a comprehensive strategic framework to govern all organizational initiatives and engagements. She also exercises authority over ADQ's collaboration with industry advocates, aiming to leverage areas of mutual interest, while ensuring the continuous monitoring of relevant government activities globally. In a previous role at ADQ, Hamda led the Corporate Planning and Performance Department, which is an integral component of the Strategy function. Hamda currently serves as a board member of Presight and SHUAA Capital, as well as several of ADQ's international pharmaceutical assets, such as Acino International in Switzerland, Birgi Mefar Group in Turkey, and Amoun in Egypt. Her professional career encompasses roles with the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, where she served as a Project Manager responsible for financial policy and efficiency, and the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, where she worked as a Financial Policy and Efficiency Specialist. Prior to these, Hamda held the position of Manager of Commercial Analysis for the Strategy and Planning department at Etihad Airways. She holds a Corporate Director Certificate from Harvard Business School and is an alumna of the Georgetown Leadership Seminar. She has a keen interest in exploring new perspectives in art and drawing inspiration from various cultures.

Darwish Alketbi (Independent and Non-Executive) Mr. Darwish Abdulla Alketbi is the Group Head of Investment of the family business Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Group. He drives the overall investment strategy and ensures that it aligns with the investment goal and policies of the group companies by developing an efficient and goal-oriented investment plan, developing a growth strategy for new investments, implementing investment strategies, analyzing market trends, and identifying new opportunities to invest in. He has built up expertise and in-depth knowledge of the stock market, alternative investment, structured products, private equity, investment diversification, and portfolio optimization. As a young Finance professional equipped with skills in risk assessment and risk mitigation, global market research, problem-solving, critical thinking, and investment decision-making, Darwish has taken up the challenge of managing the group's financial assets and investments to optimize and maintain a well-balanced portfolio, devising strategies that deliver strong returns and a steady stream of cash, and drive and optimize value creation. During the global market downturn as a consequence of the Covid-19 crisis and geopolitics, Darwish played a pivotal role in mitigating the serious effect on the Company's short-term and long-term investment goals through rebalanced portfolio and maintained perspectives, turning the crisis into an opportunity for investing on high-grade assets at discounted prices, coupled with continuous monitoring of market landscape post-pandemic and on-going recovery period. Currently, he sits on the board of GFH Financial Group BSC (GFH) as an independent director and member of the Board of Investment Committee and on the board of Union Properties, also as an independent director and member of the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. He was also elected as independent bord member in the recently concluded annual general meeting of Waha Capital.