Re: List of Candidates for the membership of the Board of Directors

Dear Sirs,

With reference to the nomination notice published on 3rd April 2024 regarding the candidacy to SHUAA Capital psc's (the "Company") Board of Directors, please see below the final list of candidates:

Mr. Badr Al-Olama

Independent, non-executive member

Al-Olama Independent, non-executive member Mr. Ahmed Alahmadi

Independent, non-executive member

Independent, non-executive member Ms. Hamda Eid AlMheiri Independent, non-executive member

non-executive member Mr. Darwish Al Ketbi

Independent, non-executive member

Independent, non-executive member Mr. Nabil Mohamed

Independent, non-executive member

The list of candidates and an introductory brief for each candidate will be published on the Company's website and during the general assembly meeting.

Sincerely yours,

Bachir Nawar

Chief Legal and Compliance Officer