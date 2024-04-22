22 April 20242024 ﻞﻳﺮﺑأ 22
Dubai Financial Market
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﻲﺑد قﻮﺳ
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
ةﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟا ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟا تارﺎﻣﻹا - ﻲﺑد
Attn: Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali
مﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟا
ﻲﻠﻋ ﺪﻤﺣأ ﺪﻣﺎﺣ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟا ﺔﻳﺎﻨﻋ
Chief Executive Officer
يﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟا
Re: List of Candidates for the membership of the Board of Directors
Dear Sirs,
With reference to the nomination notice published on 3rd April 2024 regarding the candidacy to SHUAA Capital psc's (the "Company") Board of Directors, please see below the final list of candidates:
-
Mr. Badr Al-Olama
Independent, non-executive member
- Mr. Ahmed Alahmadi
Independent, non-executive member
- Ms. Hamda Eid AlMheiri Independent, non-executive member
- Mr. Darwish Al Ketbi
Independent, non-executive member
- Mr. Nabil Mohamed
Independent, non-executive member
The list of candidates and an introductory brief for each candidate will be published on the Company's website and during the general assembly meeting.
Sincerely yours,
Bachir Nawar
Chief Legal and Compliance Officer
ةرادﻹا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻌﻟ ﻦﻴﺤﺷﺮﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻗ :عﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟا
،،، ﺪﻌﺑو ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ
ةرادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻳﻮﻀﻌﻟ ﺢﺷﺮﺘﻟا بﺎﺑ ﺢﺘﻓ نﻼﻋإ ﻰﻟإ ةرﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ ﺦﻳرﺎﺘﺑ رﻮﺸﻨﻤﻟاو "ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا" ع.م.ش لﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ عﺎﻌﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ةدﺎﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟا ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟا هﺎﻧدأ نوﺪﺠﺗ ،2024 ﻞﻳﺮﺑأ 3 :ﻦﻴﺤﺷﺮﻤﻟا
ءﺎﻤﻠﻌﻟا نﺎﻄﻠﺳ ﺪﻤﺣأ ﻢﻴﻠﺳ رﺪﺑ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟا - يﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺮﻴﻏ ،ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
يﺪﻤﺣﻷا ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﻤﺤﻟا ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻤﺣأ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟا -
يﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺮﻴﻏ ،ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
يﺮﻴﻬﻤﻟا ﺲﻴﻤﺧ ﺪﻴﻋ هﺪﻤﺣ /ةﺪﻴﺴﻟا -
يﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺮﻴﻏ ،ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
.ﻲﺒﺘﻜﻟا ﺪﻤﺣأ ﺶﻳورد ﻪﻠﻟا ﺪﺒﻋ ﺶﻳورد /ﺪﻴﺴﻟا -
يﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺮﻴﻏ ،ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
يﺪﻤﺣﻷا نﺎﻀﻣر ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻞﻴﺒﻧ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟا - يﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺮﻴﻏ ،ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻔﻳﺮﻌﺗ ةﺬﺒﻧو ﻦﻴﺤﺷﺮﻤﻟا ةدﺎﺴﻟا ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻗ ﺮﺸﻧ ﻢﺘﻳ فﻮﺳ عﺎﻤﺘﺟإ ءﺎﻨﺛأو ﻲﻧوﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻊﻗﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺢﺷﺮﻣ ﻞﻛ
.ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟا ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟا
،،، ﺮﻳﺪﻘﺘﻟاو ﺔﻴﺤﺘﻟا ﻖﺋﺎﻓ لﻮﺒﻘﺑ اﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗو
راﻮﻨﻟا ﺮﻴﺸﺑ ماﺰﺘﻟﻻاو ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟا ةﺮﺋاﺪﻟا ﺲﻴﺋر
SHUAA Capital p.s.c.
Head Office: The H Hotel Dubai, Office Tower, Level 15, Office No. 1502
P.O. Box: 31045, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971 (4) 330-3600, Fax: +971 (4) 330-3550
E-mail & Website: info@shuaa.com, www.shuaa.com
A financial investment company licensed and regulated by the U.A.E. Securities and Commodities Authority under registration number 703036. Commercial License No. 200219
.ع.م.ش لﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ عﺎﻌﺷ
1502 مﻗر بﺗﻛﻣ ،15 ﻖﺑﺎطﻟا ،بﺗﺎﻛﻣﻟا جرﺑ ،"شﺗإ اذ" قدﻧﻓ :ﻲﺳﯾﺋرﻟا بﺗﻛﻣﻟا ةدﺣﺗﻣﻟا ﺔﯾﺑرﻌﻟا تارﺎﻣﻹا ،ﻲﺑد ،۳۱۰٤٥:.ب.ص +971 (4) 330 3550 :سﻛﺎﻓ ،+971 (4) 330 3600 :فﺗﺎھ
www.shuaa.com ،info@shuaa.com : ﻲﻧورﺗﻛﻟﻹا ﻊﻗوﻣﻟا و دﯾرﺑﻟا
ﻊﻠﺳﻟا و ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا قاروﻷا ﺔﺋﯾھ ﺔﺑﺎﻗرﻟ ﺔﻌﺿﺎﺧو ﺔﺻﺧرﻣ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣ رﺎﻣﺛﺗﺳإ ﺔﻛرﺷ 200219 مﻗر ﺔﯾرﺎﺟﺗ ﺔﺻﺧر ،۷۰۳۰۳٦ صﯾﺧرﺗﻟا مﻗر تﺣﺗ
